The EVthing
The EVthing Menu
Appetizers & Finger Food
- Picadillo Empanada$2.49+
Fried pie filled with our delicious house made beef picadillo. Served w/ a side of salsa.
- PizzaDillo Empanada$2.49+
Fried pie filled with Mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. Served w/ pizza dipping sauce.
- EVthing Famous Fries$2.99
Served with Electric Sauce.
- Chips and Salsa$1.99
Crisp tortilla chips and a cup of our house made salsa.
- Cilantro Lime BBQ Wings$0.99+
- Hot Honey Sriracha Wings$0.99+
- Lemon Pepper Wings$0.99+
- Mango Peach Habanero Wings$0.99+
- Electric Dry Rub Wings$0.99+
French Bread Sandwiches
- Ribeye Dip (Torta Mojada)$8.99+
Thin cut spiced ribeye, sauteed onion and pepper and provolone cheese served with mouth-watering birria dip.
- Pastrami Melt$7.99+
Delicious house smoked pastrami and Provolone cheese, piled high on rye with cole slaw and honey mustard.
- Chopped Beef Brisket Sandwich$7.49+
House smoked brisket, EVthing BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and grilled onions.
- Luling Sausage Sandwich$7.49+
Luling City Market sausage, EVthing BBQ sauce, grilled peppers and onions.
Toasted Sandwiches
- Pastrami Reuben$8.99+
Delicious house smoked pastrami and Swiss cheese, piled high on rye with sauerkraut and Thousand Island.
- Pastrami and Swiss$8.49+
Delicious house smoked pastrami and Swiss cheese, piled high on rye.
- The Rachael$8.49+
Delicious house smoked pastrami, turkey and Swiss cheese, piled high on rye with vinegar slaw and Thousand Island.
Lunchbox Sandwiches
- Smoked Turkey Sandwich$9.99
House smoked turkey with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise or mustard and your choice of cheese, served on white, wheat, or rye bread. Make it a melt for $1.00 more!
- Portofino Tuna Salad Sandwich$5.99
Our unique Mediterranean-style blend of fresh Albacore tuna, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, finely chopped veggies and capers with our secret EV Thing spice blend. Make it a melt for $1.00 more!
Baked Spuds
- The Classic$7.49
Hearty baked potato loaded with butter, sour cream, cheese and chives.
- Cowpoke$8.49
Hearty baked potato loaded with house made brisket and BBQ sauce, butter and cheese.
- Vaquero Rojo o Verde$8.49
Hearty baked potato loaded with your choice of picadillo or green chile stew plus cheese and butter.
Bowls
Burritos
- Picadillo Burrito$3.99
House made picadillo rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.
- Pork Chile Verde Burrito$4.99
A burrito made with our savory green chili stew. Served with a side of salsa.
- Refrito Burrito$3.49
Fresh house made refried beans and cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla. Served w/ side salsa.
Soups
Tacos & Quesadillas
- Birria Brisket Tacos$8.49
Three grilled tacos w/ house made brisket, Monterrey Jack and cabbage. Substitute salpicon for $2.99 extra. Served w/ sides of Sunset Sauce and birria dip..
- Quesadilla$6.00
Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese and grilled. Add brisket or salpicon for $3.99 or add picadillo for $2.99. Served w/ side salsa.
- Salpicon Flautas (4)$8.99
Four tortillas filled with salpicon, fried and served w/ side of Sunset Sauce.
Flat Bread Pizza
Salads
- Taco Salad$11.49
Crispy tortilla chips covered w/ fresh lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and fresh avocado and your choice of picadillo or frijoles. Add pastrami or brisket for $3.49 extra. Served with a side of dressing or salsa.
- EVthing Salad$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, cheese and dressing. Add your choice of smoked turkey, salpicon or Portofino tuna salad for $3.49 extra.
- Salpicon$10.49
Shredded beef marinated in a tangy chipotle sauce served COLD with cilantro, diced tomatoes, cubed avocado and white cheese.
- Portofino Tuna Salad Grab n Go$3.49
Our unique Mediterranean-style blend of fresh Albacore tuna, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, finely chopped veggies and capers with our secret EV Thing spice blend.
Kids Kravings
- Peanut Butter & Jelly$3.49
Peanut butter and grape jelly on white bread.
- 1/2 Cheese Quesadilla$2.99
Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese and grilled to perfection.
- Grilled Cheese$3.49
Melted American cheese grilled on buttered white bread.
- Kraft Mac & Cheese$3.49
Just like Mom used to make… when she was busy.
Sides
Cuero Creamery Gelati & Sorbeti
Specials
Express Lunch Combo
SIX Texas Wing with Fries
TWELVE Texas Wings w/ Fries
Grab N' Go
Grab And Go's
- Chipotle Cream Cheese$3.49
A delectable blend of cream cheese and raspberry chipotle sauce with crackers for dippin’ and enjoyin’.
Coffee & Fountain Drinks
Coffee Drinks
- Smoking Gun Coffee$2.89+
Charge up your day with a steaming hot cup of the best coffee in Texas! Medium or Dark roast.
- Espresso$2.99+
A shot of Smoking Gun Espresso to turbo charge your morning!
- Cafe Americano$2.99+
A shot of Smoking Gun Espresso, blended into water so it goes down smooth.
- Latte$3.99+
A double shot of Smoking Gun Espresso, blended with your choice of whole, 2%, almond or oat milk.
- Cappuccino$3.49+
A shot of Smoking Gun Espresso, blended into a frothy pour of whole, 2% almond or oat milk.
- Macchiato$3.99+
Smoking Gun Espresso, blended into a frothy pour of milk with a double shot of flavored syrup.
- Frappuccino$5.99+
A delicious blend of Smokin Gun Coffee, milk and whipped cream, charged up with a triple shot of your favorite flavored syrup.
- Iced Cafe Americano$2.99+
A shot of Smoking Gun Espresso, blended into water so it goes down smooth and put on ice.
- Iced Latte$3.99+
A double shot of Smoking Gun Espresso, blended with your choice of whole, 2%, almond or oat milk and put on ice.
- "Affogato" - Espresso with Gelato$4.99+