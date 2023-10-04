Bakery

Chantilly Cake

$30.00+

White soaked cake, filled and topped with Chantilly cream and fresh berries.

Chantilly cupcake

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.15

My sandy, chewy cookie is packed with semi-sweet chocolate and pecans.

Chocolate cupcake

$1.89

Coffee Cake

$1.99

Cookie Cake (13 inch)

$11.99

Our chocolate chip cookie dough, in cake form (No pecans in this version) decorated with buttercream frosting.

Cupcake

$2.00

Lemon cupcake

$3.00

OCP

$5.00

Chewy oatmeal cookies, sandwiched fluffy buttercream. True bliss!

Peach cupcake

$3.00

Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$2.75

Rice Krispy Bar

$2.95

Thick Rice Crispy bar is mixed with rainbow sprinkles.

S'mores Bars

$2.99

Graham cracker crust, layered with marshmallow and semi-sweet ganache.

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.00

Chewy, tangy sour cream cookies rolled in cinnamon sugar.

Strawberry cheesecake cupcake

$3.00

Sugar Cookie Bars

$3.00

Thick sugar cookie bar iced with buttery frosting and topped with festive sprinkles.

Jumbo cinnamon roll

$4.25

M&M cookie sandwich

$3.15

Brunch

Almond Butter Banana Toast

$5.99

Crunchy Toast smeared with almond butter, stacked bananas, hemp seed, honey and crunchy cashews. Crunchy and sweet!

Asiago Bagel with Schmear

$3.99

Chewy Bagel with Asiago crust, green onion cream cheese spread.

B's and G's

$4.99

Flaky Hot Biscuit topped with our peppered Sausage Gravy. Garnished with fresh parsley.

Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$4.99

Flaky biscuit topped with 2 strips of bacon an over easy egg and a slice of American cheese, served hot.

Banana Bread Steel Cut Oats (12 oz)

$3.99

This is love in a bowl, overnight steel cut oats are cooked in maple syrup and spices. Topped with walnuts, bananas, chia seeds and drizzle with maple syrup.

Cage Free Egg White Fritata

$7.99

Lightly cooked egg whites with Italian cheeses and dressed with Meslin salad and organic grape tomatoes. Heart Healthy!

Chicken and Waffle

$8.99

Belgian waffle and crispy marinated chicken tenderloin dusted with powdered sugar, Maple syrup on side for topping.

Eggs Benny Toast

$8.99

Our twist on a classic...English muffin bread toasted and topped with ham, poached egg, cheesy béchamel and a roasted tomato.

Everything Egg Toast

$7.99

Our toasted bread topped with hummus, hard boiled egg, everything bagel seasoning and drizzled with olive oil.

Honey Chicken Biscuit

$5.99

A fresh, made from scratch buttermilk biscuit drizzled with honey split and layered with a marinated fried organic chicken tenderloin pounded thin.

Organic Avocado Toast

$7.99

Crispy toast with mashed avocado, drizzled with olive oil. Add-on grape tomatoes and Cotija cheese for a change of pace.

Organic Blueberry Ricotta Toast

$6.99

Crunchy toast with whipped Ricotta, drizzled with organic blueberry jam and fresh blueberries.

Organic Omelette

$8.99

Cage Free egg with cheese and meat and up to 5 toppings.

Organic Toad in the Hole

$3.99

Buttered white bread griddled with an eggy center and served hot.

Soys-Vide Egg White

$4.65

Egg whites, peppers, bacon, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack are poached to perfection.

Toasted Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Start with your tortilla, whether it's GF, KETO or regular flour we can stuff it with hot eggs, hash browns, cheese, one meat and sauces of choice let us toast it to perfection! Add-on Avocado for a creamy treat!

Catering

Fowler

$14.50

Coffee Bar

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso is brewed and poured over hot water, this drink is a great alternative for those saving calories or just avoiding milk consumption.

Barbie World

$5.60+

Cappucino

$4.25+

A mixture of espresso and milk foam.

Caramel Apple Cider

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.75+

Caramel Machiatto

$4.25

A layered coffee drink, starting with vanilla syrup layer, then milk of choice, then foam and finished with a hefty caramel drizzle.

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Spicy, Creamy and served mild. Ask for Dirty to up the spice factor.

Cin Dulce

$5.95+

Cold Brew

$3.75

Single origin, Colombian coffee low in acidity due to the cold brew process.

Cold Buster Tea

$3.50+

Minty, with a sweet Manuka honey swirl is sure to keep fight off what ales you.

Drip Coffee

$2.25

Hot coffee, choose from House blend, Decaf or one of specialty roasters blends.

Extra Shot

$0.90

Flat White

$5.60+

Fluffy Bunny

$4.50

Frappe (20 ounce)

$5.00

Featured flavor blended coffee drink changes monthly.

Fresh Squeezed Organic Grapefruit Juice (12 oz)

$3.75

Low in calories, immunity booster,helps with weight loss, appetite suppression and insulin resistance and heart health! Where's the down side? Not to sweet and not too sour.

Fresh Squeezed Organic OJ (12 oz)

$3.75

It actually is good for you! Fresh squeezed that is...12 oz (moderation is key) is rich in antioxidants, folate, mineral potassium, vitamin C and potassium. Not to mention it tastes so good without all the added sugar! Helps with inflammation and heart health.

Green Goddess Smoothie with Collagen (24 oz)

$5.00

She's bright and bitey with a punch of citrus to finish. Whole Foods are packed into this dame...kale, ginger root, banana, apple, half of a lemon, soothing aloe and unfiltered cider.

Green Tea Latte

$4.00

A bright Matcha blend of tea and milk, lightly caffeinated.

Hot Cocoa

$3.25+

Semi-sweet chocolate ganache melted and mixed with milk of choice and topped with whipped cream.

Hot Tea

$2.50

Steamed tea bag in hot water, each size increase in an additional tea bag.

Iced Green Tea

$2.75

Steeped Tazo Zen, served over ice and served unsweetened. The taste is refreshingly clean, mint and lemongrass, add syrup for sweetness!

Iced Tea

$3.25

Black Tea is steeped and swirled with collagen peptides and Manuka Honey until lightly sweet. No guilt sweet tea!

Latte

$3.50

A classic blend of milk and espresso.

Lemonade

$4.00+

London Fog

$4.25

Steeped Earl grey, lavender and honey are steamed with your choice of milk.

Mocha

$4.25

Scratch made semi-sweet mocha ganache swirled into fresh espresso and finished with you favorite organic milk. Topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle

Mornin' Sunshine Smoothie with Emergen-C (12 oz)

$5.00

Sweet and creamy, this isn't your average dose of Vitamin C, it's better! We use fresh oranges, organic milk, collagen peptides, and a shot of emergen C to give you a healthy boost!

Nitro Cold Brew (16 oz)

$4.60

Our single origin cold brew infused with nitrogen to give a clean crisp finish, lighter in acidity but big on flavor.

Pink Boba Drink

$4.00

Refreshingly creamy fresh strawberry boba drink. Lightly caffeinated.

Protien Iced Vanilla Latte (20 oz)

$5.15

Protein packed vanilla shake over ice with 3 pumps of Sugar Free vanilla syrup and 2 shots of espresso.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.95+

Shatto cold brew

$4.00

Strawberry Basil Latte

$3.50

A summer specialty and only served iced, it starts with strawberry Shatto milk, shaken with iced espresso and swirled with our Strawberry basil sauce.

White Mocha

$5.60+

Scratch made white mocha sauce swirled into fresh espresso and finished with you favorite organic milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Donuts

Amish Raised Donut Holes (Dozen)

$3.25

One dozen yeasty, glazed bites.

Animal Cookie

$1.89

Banana Pudding Filled

$2.50

Blueberry Cake

$1.00

Our plain cake donut mixed with fresh blueberries and dipped in glaze.

Boston Cream

$2.00

Caramel Apple OF

$1.89

Celebrate Vanilla

$1.00

Cheesecake Blueberry

$2.10

Cheesecake Cherry

$2.10

Cheesecake Strawberry

$2.10

Cherry Cake

$1.59

Our plain cake donut mixed with fresh cherries and dipped in a cherry glaze and white sprinkles.

Chocolate Sprinkle

$1.69

A yeast ring dipped in chocolate icing.

Cinnamon Twist

$1.89

A yeast braid dipped in crunchy cinnamon sugar.

Cocoa Pebble Cake

$1.49

Cookie Monster

$1.89

A chocolate cake donut, glazed blue and topped with crushed Oreos and chocolate chip cookie.

Cookies and Cream Filled

$1.79

Cosmic Brownie Long John

$2.25

Brownies are iced with ganache and topped with rainbow chocolate sprinkles.

Dog Donut

$2.75

Everything Bagel Brioche

$2.29

A savory brioche donut, lightly brushed with glaze and dipped in everything bagel seasoning and filled with chive cream cheese.

Filled Long John

$2.75

A yeast bar split in half and filled with fluff then slathered in chocolate buttercream.

Fruity Pebble OF

$1.79

Our plain cake donut glazed and rolled in fruity pebbles!

German Chocolate Cake

$1.89

Glazed Raised

$1.59

A yeast ring dipped in our vanilla glaze.

Gluten Free Apple Cider Cake

$2.75

Keto GF

$6.00

Lemon Lavender

$1.89

Lemonade donut

$1.89

Maple Bacon Bar

$2.75

A yeast bar dipped in maple glaze and crunchy bacon.

Maple OF

$1.79

Margarita

$1.99

Matcha

$1.79

Mini Cronut

$2.50

Orange Creamsicle

$2.65

Oreo Chocolate Cake

$1.79

Peach Cobbler Brioche

$2.29

Peach Pie Bullseye

$1.89

Peanut butter cup

$2.15

Pumpkin pie Cronut

$2.75

Raspberry Jelly Filled

$1.99

Raspberry OF

$1.79

Red Velvet

$1.79

Salted Caramel OF

$1.79

Our plain cake donut infused with apple cider and rolled in cinnamon sugar.

Six Pack Cake Donuts

$6.00

Smores

$1.89

Smores cronut

$2.25

Strawberry Cronut

$3.00

Puffy sugared Cronut topped with whipped cream and fresh Strawberry.

Strawberry Pretzel

$2.50

Strawberry Shortcake Brioche

$2.10

Strawberry Shortcake Old Fashioned

$1.79

Sour cream cake donut deep fried and glazed with cream and fresh berries.

Sugar Raised

$1.59

The best donut if you ask me, a little crunchy-sweet yeast raised donut.

Twix

$2.15

Unfilled chocolate

$1.99

Unfilled Maple

$1.99

Watermelon Sugar

$1.89

Gluten Free

Chocolate Glazed Sprinkle Cake

$1.79

Our plain cake donut dipped in chocolate glaze and rainbow sprinkles.

Crackers

$0.50

Side of Rice Crackers

Gluten Free Biscuit

$2.75

Flaky biscuit made with a blend of fresh butter, salt, buttermilk and gluten free flours.

GF donut

$2.00

Grab & Go

Shatto 12oz

$2.99

Apple Chicken Harvest Salad

$7.50

Romaine and spring mix lettuce topped with fresh and dried apples, walnuts, blue cheese, dried cherry. Best with poppy seed dressing

Babybel cheese

$1.50

Banana

$0.75

Bento Box

$5.25

Choose from Tuna, Hummus, Charcuterie, or Egg salad.

Blueberry Patch Salad with Chicken

$7.50

Spinach, Kale and spring mix lettuce topped with organic grilled chicken, fresh and dried blueberries, feta, sliced almonds. Served with blueberry vinaigrette.

Bottled water

$0.75

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce topped with Buffalo coated chicken nuggets or grilled chicken, blue cheese, pico de Gallo, Monterey Jack cheese and tortilla strips. Served with our Mexi-Ranch.

Caprese Salad with Pesto (8 oz)

$3.99

Sliced and layered Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with EVOO, pesto, balsamic reduction and salt and pepper.

Chicken BLT Salad

$7.50

Iceburg lettuce, topped with organic chicken nuggets, Bacon, Colby cheese, Roma tomatoes. Served with our smoky Ranch.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, topped with organic grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, black olives and Parm. Served with our Caesar dressing and croutons.

Chicken Thai Crunch Salad

$7.50

Spring mix and Romaine lettuce topped with organic chicken in peanut sauce, carrots, crunchy cabbage, cashews, crunchy noodles. Served with Asian Sesame vinaigrette.

Chinese Chicken Salad

$7.50

Chocolate Shatto 12 oz Milk

$2.99

Farm fresh milk straight from Osborne, MO

Cobb salad

$7.50

Coffee Shatto 12oz Milk

$2.99

Cookies & Cream Shatto 12oz Milk

$2.99

Cotton Candy Shatto 12oz Milk

$2.99

Crispy Baked Nuggs

$3.99

Our oven baked nuggets are marinated in spicy buttermilk and dredged in flour and oven baked to crispy goodness.

Edamame Salad (6 oz)

$2.65

Steamed edamame mixed with feta and sliced almonds and cranberries mixed with champagne vinaigrette.

Egg Salad Croissant

$3.50

Our toasted croissant split with a crunchy lettuce leaf topped with organic egg salad.

Fruit pizza

$13.50

German Potato Salad (6 oz)

$2.65

Traditional vinegar base with fried potatoes, bacon and onion.

Gigi's Chicken Salad (16 oz)

$6.95

Gigi's Chicken Salad (12 oz)

$4.95

Organic roasted chicken, grapes, slivered almonds and green onion with a mayo base.

Grapes & Mozzerella

$3.45

Greek Yogurt

$2.75

Guy's BBQ (1.5 oz)

$0.99

Guy's Green Onion (1.5 oz)

$0.99

Snack sized green onion chips, a local KC staple.

Guy's Kettle Chips (2 ounce)

$1.99

Coming 2022

Guy's Original (1.5 oz)

$0.99

Organic milk box

$2.25

Horseradish Potato Salad (6 oz)

$2.65

Steamed potatoes, green onion, bacon and eggs are mixed with horseradish and sour cream.

James Fruit Punch (16 oz)

$1.99

Kansas City classic local James Fruit Punch.

James Lemonade (16 oz)

$1.99

Kansas City classic local James Lemonade.

Juice box

$1.99

Kale Crunch (12 oz)

$3.25

Kale, pepitas, sunflower seeds, shredded Brussels sprouts, dried cherries, poppy seed dressing.

Keto Bento

$5.25

Kickin' Sweet Potato Salad (6 oz)

$2.65

Roasted sweet potatoes, bacon, red pepper flake, red onion, whole grain mustard, honey, chives and parsley with a mayo base.

Kids pouch

$1.00

Kombucha

$4.00

La croix

$1.50

Local Chili (32oz)

$7.50

Apple & Eve

$2.25

Mimi's Pasta Salad (12 oz)

$4.95

Pasta, fresh mozzarella, black olives and split grape tomatoes mixed with fresh dill in oil and vinegar.

Mimi's Potato Salad (6 oz)

$2.65

A mustard base is mixed with dill, relish, potatoes and eggs.

Mini soda

$0.75

Nesquick/Hershey

$1.95

Organic Amish Sourdough Boule

$5.25

Our rustic brown sourdough loaf.

Organic Coconut Tenders

$3.50

2 marinated tenders are dredged in coconut and fried.

Organic Cranberry Walnut Sourdough Boule

$5.25

Our rustic sourdough loaf with cranberry and walnut.

Organic Whole Wheat Sourdough

$5.25

Our rustic sourdough loaf.

Peanut Butter Apple Bacon Sandwich

$3.75

Toasted 9 grain bread, with peanut butter, carrots, sprouts, peanuts, golden raisins and bacon slices.

Ragin' Cajun Salad

$8.99

Spring Mix topped with organic grilled chicken, blue cheese, raspberries, grape tomatoes, Cajun pecans and green onion. Served with Raspberry vinaigrette.

Root Beer Shatto 12oz Milk

$2.99

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$7.50

Romaine and spring mix lettuce topped with chipotle grilled chicken, pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips. Served with Mexi-Ranch.

Shaved Brussels Sprouts and Kale Salad (6 oz)

$2.65

Shredded Brussels sprouts, Kale, lemon zest, sliced almond and Parmesan.

Smart water

$2.99

Smoked Mozzerella Pasta Salad (16 oz)

$5.75

Penne pasta, roasted red pepper, smoked mozzerella, spinach, parm in a mayo base.

Spinach salad

$7.50

Strawberry Shatto 12oz Milk

$2.99

Strawberry Spinach Salad with Chicken

$7.50

Spinach greens, topped with organic grilled chicken, sliced red onion, bacon and strawberries. Topped with our Pink Vinaigrette.

Veggie Sandwich

$3.50

Toasted 9 grain with sun dried tomato spread, cucumber, Roma tomatoes, spinach and baby greens and provolone cheese.

Warm Grain and Kale Caesar with Tilapia

$7.50

Spring mix topped with warmed organic mixed grains, Brussels sprout and kale slaw, almonds, tortilla crusted tilapia.

Weight Watchers Bento Box

$5.15

Egg whites bites, fresh fruit with mint, fat free yogurt and diced turkey.

Wrap

$6.50

Zen Donkey Cold Pressed Juice

$10.00

A KC local vendor, brings Cold Pressed Juices that sends profits directly to its Donkey rescue.

Zevia

$1.60

Zevia tea

$2.25

Chopped Watermelon

$2.99

Pickle Pouch

$2.25

Fruit Leather

$0.89

Funyuns

$0.89

Premier protien

$3.79

Sunny D

$1.50

Dried Fruit snacks

$2.00

Catering Box

$11.49

Almonds

$1.00

Welch’s

$2.05

Ocean spray

$2.05

Taki

$1.25

Cheez It

$1.00

Skinny pop

$1.50

Mrs. vickies

$1.50

Ruffles

$1.00

Soup Kit

$16.99

Fairlife protien

$3.50

Alani

$3.50

Halloween

Bat

$1.89

Ghost

$1.89

Spider Cronut

$3.00

Rice krispy pumpkin

$3.25

Gluten Free Apple Cider Cake

$2.75

Finger

$2.00

Teeth

$2.00

Eyeball

$2.00

HOCO

HOCO Box Asst

$20.00

Hot/Cold Bar

Baked Potato Bar

$8.99

A half sweet and half baked potato is topped with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, Burnt ends and/or green or red onion.

Caesar Wraps

$8.99

Flavored wrap is layered with Caesar, Romain lettuce, organic grilled chicken, Parmesan, and tomato.

California Wraps

$8.99

Flavored wrap is layered with ranch and spring mix lettuce, grilled steak or chicken, bacon, cheddar, avocado and tomato.

German Schnitzel and Purple Cabbage

$9.99

Schnitzel is sliced thin and topped with tangy braised cabbage and topped with a mushroom gravy.

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$8.99

Crispy Mac and cheese with your choice of toppings.

Noodle Bar

$8.99

Truly customizable noodles bowls, whether it's Pad Thai or Ramen we build the bowl of your dreams!

Pasta Bar

$8.99

Penne pasta with choice of meat and/or toppings and sauce. Served with a garlic knot.

Quesadilla

$8.99

Griddled tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken or steak. Additional toppings of grilled onions, peppers, bacon and/or mushrooms. Topped with sour cream or guacamole.

Biscuit and Gravy

$3.75

German Hot Bar

$16.99

Pork Schnitzel, red cabbage, mushroom spaetzel, potato salad.

Kids

Kids PB Toast on Amish Bread

$3.99

Toasted bread is spread with peanut or almond butter, peanuts and a jelly spread.

Kids Mac and cheese flatbread

Lunch

Caprese Panini

$3.99

Toasted bread spread with pesto, fresh mozzerella, basil and Roma tomatoes. Served toasted.

Chicken Pesto Panini

$3.99

Toasted bread topped with provolone, parm and pesto chicken. Topped with lettuce and tomato and served warm.

Chopped Cheese

$3.99

Toasted French bread split with cheeseburger filling, topped with shredded lettuce, tomato and vinegar and oil.

Grilled Cheese and Soup

$6.99

White bread and American cheese are buttered and toasted with a 6 ounce side of soup of the day.

Mac and Cheese Flatbread

$4.99

Flatbread is topped with elbow Mac and cheese and melts cheese, then toasted.

Naan and Hummus

$4.99

2 pieces of toasted naan with a scoop of fresh hummus are drizzled with EVOO and feta cheese.

Salad Bar (by the $8.99/pound)

All-natural, locally grown or Organic options, healthy choices you can build to your own fancy!

Sharable Charcuterie Board

$10.99

Enjoy as a meal or sharable app, served with salami your choice of 2 hard cheeses, 1 soft cheese, cornichon pickles, pistachios, grapes, crisp crackers, and deviled eggs.

Pastries

Bear Claws

$3.29

Our scratch, dough is laminated with butter and filled with almond paste. Garnished with sugar crystals and almond slivers.

Kolache

$4.25

Sweet yeast dough is filled with a snappy smoked sausage and cheese, then covered in sesame seeds.

Biscuit

$3.50

Cream cheese and butter mixed with tiny chocolate chips, drizzled with cream cheese glaze.

Orange Rolls

$3.75

Our yukon gold dough is filled with cranberry jam and fresh oranges and topped with cream cheese glaze and lemon zest.

Croissant

$2.20

Buttery flaky layered, laminated dough.

Lemon Blueberry Rolls

$4.00

Our yukon gold dough is filled with blueberries and a splash of citrus, topped with cream cheese glaze and orange zest.

Poptart

$4.00

Pie dough is rolled thin and filled with a berry and honey reduction, then iced with a berry glaze.

Runza

$4.35

Yeast pocket filled with ground beef and cabbage.

Cherry Cheese Danish

$2.75

Buttery phylo dough is filled with grape tomatoes, feta, cream and egg.

Choc. Chip Scone

$2.75

Strawberry Scone

$2.90

Blueberry Scone

$2.90

Retail

Hot Cocoa Bombs

$6.50

Chocolate spheres filled with hot chocolate mix and various fillings.

The Fancy Donut Crop Top (small)

$21.00

The Fancy Donut Crop Top (medium)

$21.00

The Fancy Donut Crop Top (large)

$21.00

Clear Hot Coffee Mug

$11.00

Mason Jar Mugs

$15.00

Tall Black Tumblers

$24.00

White ToGo Mugs

$20.00

Glass Water Bottle

$27.00

Mesh bag (small)

$2.99

Mesh Bag (large)

$3.99

The Fancy Donut Cold Brew Blend

$13.99

Tea infuser

$4.50

Mason Jar Candle

$14.00

Bouq

$21.00

Delivery fee

$25.00

Sides

Bacon (2 slices)

$2.25

Applewood bacon cooked until crispy.

Buttered Sourdough Slice

$0.50

Slice of Fresh bread

Dinosaur Cornbread

$0.65

Side of fresh and lightly sweet cornbread baked into little Dino's.

Meslin Salad

$1.25

Spring Mix salad dressed in lemon and oil, grape tomatoes and cucumber.

Organic Club Crackers

$0.20

Side of club crackers

Organic Croutons

$0.49

Side of croutons

Organic Deviled Eggs

$1.60

2 Halves of Mustardy deviled eggs.

Organic Hard Boiled Egg

$1.25

One egg steamed in shell and peeled.

Organic Oyster Crackers

$0.20

Side of organic oyster crackers

Organic Saltines

$0.20

Side of Saltines

Extra Gravy

$1.00

Soup

Beer Cheese Soup

$4.85

With hints of bacon and peppers, there is a mild kick with creamy 3 cheese blend.

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.85

A creamy and cheesy base with steamed broccoli and carrots.

Cheeseburger Soup (32oz)

$11.95

Ground beef, carrots and hash-browns are cooked in a cheesy broth.

Chicken Noodle Soup (12 oz)

$4.85

Stewed chicken in carrots, onion and celery with egg noodle and fresh parsley.

Chicken Tortilla Soup (12 oz)

$4.85

A creamy, bean and chicken base with a subtle kick of peppers and tomato. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and cheese.

Chili

$4.50

Meat and beans cook all day in a tomato and spice mixture. It's get a spicy little kick. Topped with cheese, sour cream and diced red onion.

Creamy Chicken and Rice

$4.85

Slow stewed chickens are cooked in mushrooms, white and brown rice and creamy sour cream and black pepper.

Creamy Tomato Soup

$4.50

Crushed tomatoes stewed with fresh basil and cream.

Creamy Tortellini Sausage Soup

$4.85

Sweet sausage and kale cooked with carrots and and tortellini in a creamy base.

French Onion

$4.85

Sautéed onion and butter is cooked down until golden and infused with beef bone broth with bay leaves. Topped with crusty bread and Swiss cheese then toasted until bubbly.

Green Beans & Ham

$4.85

Garden fresh green beans, slow cooked in ham, onion and bacon.

Ham & Bean Soup

$4.85

Ham bone, white beans, carrots, onions and dried split peas cooked until tender in vegetable broth.

Twice Baked Potato

$4.85

We take baked potatoes and dice them up, skin and all with bacon, chives, cheese and sour cream and add it to a creamy peppery base.

Vegetable Beef Soup (12 oz)

$4.85

Braised ground beef in bone broth, cooked with onion, cabbage, celery, carrots, corn, green beans and stewed tomatoes.