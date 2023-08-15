Popular Items

$4.00+

espresso + steamed milk

$5.00

Not your average burrito. Country sausage, fresh farm eggs, and our house dairy free queso sauce all stuffed into a flour tortilla. Served with house made salsa!

Sausage Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

Nothing tastes better than biscuits 'n gravy! Our gravy is made from scratch with lots of cream, milk, fresh pork sausage made locally, and butter! Served with hot biscuits...it's sure to please your palate!

The Bean: Drinks

Coffee

$2.75+

espresso shot + hot water

$4.25+

espresso double shot + steamed 1/2 & 1/2 = foam/milk

$3.00+

as the name translates, this "coffee with milk" is 1/2 drip coffee (not espresso) and 1/2 steamed milk

$4.00+

even distribution of espresso + steamed milk + foamed milk

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Your perfect chilled coffee. Never being heated, our cold brew is the perfect solution for a higher coffee to water ratio in order to satisfy your caffeine craving.

$1.98+

a premium Columbian roast with toffee, stone fruit and orange notes

Espresso

$2.50

a rich blend with a balanced caramel sweetness, a medium-heavy body and a clean citrus finish

$4.00+

espresso + steamed milk

$4.00+

espresso double shot + steamed or foamed milk

$4.50+

espresso double shot + steamed or foamed milk

$4.50+

espresso double shot + chocolate sauce +steamed milk

$4.50+

espresso double shot + chocolate sauce +steamed milk

Seasonal Drinks

Chipotle Pineapple Lemonade

$2.25+
$4.50+

espresso double shot + chocolate sauce +steamed milk

Honey Hibiscus Immunity Tea

$2.50+

Old Fashioned Soda

$2.50+

Sweetened Kola nut extract and no artificial flavors, this drink is our take on a rounded cola flavor. It can be paired with flavored syrups or even coffee for a fresh taste of summer. Maybe our best drink thus far!

$4.75+

espresso + steamed milk

Blackberry Immunity Iced Tea

$2.50+

Blackberry Lemonade

$2.00+
$6.00

a blended cold brew and milk frozen drink topped with whipped cream

Peach Immunity Iced Tea

$2.50+
$4.75+

espresso + steamed milk

Blended Coffee

$6.00

a blended espresso and milk frozen drink with chocolate sauce and tiramisu flavor topped with whipped cream

$6.00

a blended espresso and milk based frozen drink with caramel sauce topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle

$6.00

a blended espresso and milk based frozen drink with white chocolate sauce and vanilla bean syrup topped with vanilla whipped cream and drizzle

$6.00

a peanut butter based blended espresso and milk frozen drink with chocolate sauce topped with a whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Java Chip

$6.00

Similar to our blended mocha, the Java Chip includes extra chocolate with delicious milk chocolate chips!

Hot Chocolate

a creamy cocoa, chocolate sauce and steamed milk
$2.25+

Tea

$3.50+

Delicious Masala Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk of your choice.

Hot Gao Wen - Black

$2.50+

High-heat roasted black tea: milk chocolate, tobacco, and bold flavors

Hot Hugo Gray

$2.50+

Yunnan black tea with southern Italian bergamot oil: grapefruit pith, peat, and vibrant flavors

Hot Jasmine Bai Hao - Green

$2.50+

Scented green tea- scented with summer jasmine blossoms: white flowers, riesling grapes, and soft flavors

Hot Ma Wei Moonlight - White

$2.50+

White tea with complex florality: gardenia, pancake syrup, and viscous flavors

Hot Rainer - Tisane

$2.50+

Tisane tea- peppermint leaf with lemongrass: menthol, wintergreen, and brisk flavors

Hot Vanilla Chai

$2.50+

Ice Tea Refill

$0.75
$1.50+

Iced Classic Black Tea

$1.50+

Iced Hibiscus

$1.50+

London Fog

$3.50+

The perfect combination of earl grey tea and steamed milk.

Southern Sweet Tea

$2.00+

Arnold Palmer

$2.00+

Smoothies

$6.00

The classic peanut butter and banana.

$6.00

Sweet milk blend of strawberry and mango

Strawberry Banana

$6.00
$6.00

A fresh blend of pineapple and coconut.

$6.00

A perfect blend of blueberries, raspberries and blackberries

Peach Passion

$6.00

Blended Acai Protein Boost

$7.00

Fresh Squeezes

$2.25+

customize your freshly-sqeezed lemonade by adding your favorite syrup or making it sparkling or frozen!

$2.25+

club soda + fresh cherry and lime juice + cherries on top (make frozen for a cold treat!)

Milk

$1.50+

Popping Pearls

$1.00

Italian Soda

1/2 and 1/2 + club soda + desired syrup + homemade whipped cream

12 oz Italian Soda

$2.50

16 oz Italian Soda

$3.25

Juices & Sports Drinks

Fruit Punch

$1.35
$1.35

Incredible Tropical

$1.35

Water/Ice

Paying Customer

Bag of Ice

$3.25

8 pound bag of "sonic" or nugget ice

12 oz Water

$0.35

Shaved Ice

Orange Dreamsickle

$3.00+

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.00+

Lion's Blood

$3.00+

Rock Chalk

$3.00+

Cat Backer

$3.00+

Coffee Chiller

$3.00+

40 oz Tumbler Fills

Lemonade

$5.50

Cherry Limeade

$5.50

Immunity Tea

$5.75

Iced Tea

$4.25

Sweet Tea

$4.75

Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Iced Americano

$6.00

The Bean: Toasted Eats

Toasted Eats

Breakfast Bowl

$5.50Out of stock
$11.00

Fresh cut black forest ham and crispy bacon with an apricot spread melted on havarti cheese on a buttery croissant.

Sausage Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

Nothing tastes better than biscuits 'n gravy! Our gravy is made from scratch with lots of cream, milk, fresh pork sausage made locally, and butter! Served with hot biscuits...it's sure to please your palate!

$5.00

Not your average burrito. Country sausage, fresh farm eggs, and our house dairy free queso sauce all stuffed into a flour tortilla. Served with house made salsa!

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Blueberry Bagel

$2.25

Everything Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

Bierocks

$8.00Out of stock

BBQ Sandwich on Ciabatta

$7.50Out of stock

Breakfast Turnover

$6.00Out of stock

Warm, flaky turnover filled with cheese, eggs, and black forest ham. Sure to give your day a good start!

Pasta Bake w/ Garlic Breadstick

$12.00

Penne Pasta with a delicious tomato pasta sauce, fresh basil ribbons, Italian meat selection, caramelized onions and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a warm garlic breadstick!

Farm House Hoagie

$12.00

A delicious toasted hoagie roll spread with a tangy bistro sauce, loaded with shaved smoked pit beef, caramelized onions, smoked provolone.

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Delicious, toasted hoagie roll loaded with cheesey goodness! Bite into a sandwich filled with 3 slices of bacon, rich garlic & herb Euro Creme, and creamy havarti, and topped with the tangy, sweet heat of a bacon pepper jam! Truly this will delight your taste buds!

Turkey Garden on Ciabatta

$11.00

Truly a delightful sandwich filled with turkey, swiss cheese, and euro creme. Top it off with the freshness of bruschetta tomatoes and basil pesto! A delicious combination!

BBQ Meal to Go

$12.00Out of stock

Pork Tenderloin, smoked beans and mashed tater casserole! Delicious!

Frittata

$6.50

The Bean: Cold Eats

Cold Eats

Turkey & Swiss Wrap with a delicious bruschetta tomato, fresh basil pesto and a crunch of romaine lettuce!

Chicken Salad

$4.75

Chips

$1.50

Fresh Apple

$0.75

Protein Balls

$4.00

Charcuterie To-Go

$10.00Out of stock

Salsa 70oz

$20.00Out of stock

Caprese Salad

$5.00Out of stock

A delicious blend of roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh petite mozzarella balls, ribbons of fresh basil all dressed in an garlic & herb olive oil. A burst of flavor in your mouth!

The Bean: Sweet Treats

Bars

Frosted Sugar Cookie Bar

$4.00

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bar *GF

$4.00

Cherry Pie Bar

$5.00

Red With & Blue Monster

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Raspberry Bar

$4.25Out of stock

Breads

Lemon Bread

$2.00Out of stock

$4.00

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.00

S’mores Dessert

$4.25Out of stock

Tuxedo Brownie Cookie

$4.25Out of stock

A delectable brownie cup filled with creamy buttercream! Enjoy our Tuxedo brownie with your favorite coffee or iced tea!

Cake

Pb Coffee Cake

$3.00

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.00

Blueberry Almond Coffee Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cake

$4.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Brown Sugar Peach Cake

$5.00

Cupcake

White Wedding Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Filled Chocolate Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Cake Pops

Indulge into a tantalizing cake pop with 4 flavors to chose from.
$2.25
$2.25

Strawberry Cake Pop

$2.25

Choc Oreo Cake Pop

$2.25Out of stock

Lemon Cake Pop

$2.25Out of stock

Cookie Dough Cake Pop

$2.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

Make your day special with our goodness iced cinnamon rolls.
$3.50

Cinnamon Roll No Frosting

$3.00Out of stock

Caramel Pecan Rolls

$4.50

Maple Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock

Caramel Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Cookies

Fresh baked cookies ready to eat.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Oreo Fudge Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Cheesecake Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Classic No Bake Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Cookie Minis (2)

$5.00Out of stock

Triple Fudge

$3.00Out of stock

Confetti

$2.75Out of stock

Raspberry Vanilla

$3.25Out of stock

HOT French Toast

$3.00Out of stock

Croissants

Almond Croissants

$4.25Out of stock

Pies

Mini Chocolate Cream Pie

$5.00Out of stock

A perfect ending to a great meal...your very own Mini Chocolate Cream Pie! Smooth, velvety and full of flavor!

Mini Coconut Cream pie

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Vanilla w/ Peanut Butter Crumble Pie

$5.50

Scones

Variety of delicately crunchy on the outside, and soft, and most on the inside scone options. Bake fresh weekly & daily.

Mini Vanilla Bean Scones (3)

$3.55Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Scone

$2.85Out of stock

Buttermilk Blueberry Scone

$2.85Out of stock

White Chocolate Rasberry Scone

$2.85Out of stock

Mini Blueberry Scones (3)

$3.25Out of stock

Trifles

Chocolate Brownie Trifle

$3.25

Peanut Butter Brownie

$3.25Out of stock

Vanilla Caramel Brownie

$3.25Out of stock

Birthday Cake Trifle

$3.25Out of stock

Dirt Dessert

$3.25

Chocolate Pistachio

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Espresso

$3.25Out of stock

M & M Trifle

$3.25Out of stock

Cookie Dough Trifle

$3.25Out of stock

Raspberry cookie trifle

$3.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie Trifle

$3.25Out of stock

Tiramisu

$3.25Out of stock

Cheesecake

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Cookies N' Cream Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Raspberry Swirl

$5.00Out of stock

Key Lime Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Sopapilla cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Linda's Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Toasted Marshmallow Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Espresso Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Muffins

Jumbo, delicious muffin with lots of juicy blueberries!

Banana Oat Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet, delicious treat for breakfast! Tangy lemon, poppy seeds combined in a tender muffin, topped with a lemon drizzle.

Blueberry Muffin

$4.75

Delicious jumbo tender muffin filled with juicy blueberries! Best served warm!

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet, tender muffin with delicious chocolate chips! Best served warm!

Lemon Zucchini

$4.50Out of stock

Tender, moist and packed full of flavor with lemon and zucchini! Perfect morning treat with your coffee!

Parfait

Strawberry Parfait

$4.25Out of stock

Blueberry Parfait

$4.25

Turnover

Apple Turnover

$4.00Out of stock

Cherry Cream Cheese Turnover

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Turnover

$4.00Out of stock

Apricot Turnover

$4.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Turnover

$4.00Out of stock

Puppy Chow

Puppy Chow

$3.00Out of stock

The Bean: Retail Beans

Bag of Beans

$18.00Out of stock
$18.00
$29.00

12 oz 21 Ethiopia

$25.00Out of stock

12 oz 26 Ethiopia

$20.00Out of stock

12 oz 28 Ethiopia

$22.00Out of stock
$25.00Out of stock

12 oz 76 Columbia

$22.00Out of stock
$18.00
$25.00Out of stock

5 Pounds 00 Espresso

$110.00

5 Pounds 77 Columbia

$110.00
$29.00Out of stock

The FARM Experiences

Coffee Tasting/Person

Coffee Tasting

$10.00

Tea Tasting/Person

Tea Tasting

$10.00

Toddler Time/Person

Toddler

$3.00

Shuffleboard League/Person

Shuffleboard League

$15.00

Cornhole League/Person

Cornhole

$15.00

The FARM Gift Cards

Gift Cards

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

Farm Merchandise

Tumblers

16 oz Tumbler

$25.00

24 oz Tumbler

$30.00

40 oz Tumbler

$35.00