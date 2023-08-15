The Farm 205 West 2nd Street
Popular Items
Latte
espresso + steamed milk
Sausage Breakfast Burritos
Not your average burrito. Country sausage, fresh farm eggs, and our house dairy free queso sauce all stuffed into a flour tortilla. Served with house made salsa!
Sausage Biscuits & Gravy
Nothing tastes better than biscuits 'n gravy! Our gravy is made from scratch with lots of cream, milk, fresh pork sausage made locally, and butter! Served with hot biscuits...it's sure to please your palate!
The Bean: Drinks
Coffee
Americano
espresso shot + hot water
Breve
espresso double shot + steamed 1/2 & 1/2 = foam/milk
Cafe Au Lait
as the name translates, this "coffee with milk" is 1/2 drip coffee (not espresso) and 1/2 steamed milk
Cappuccino
even distribution of espresso + steamed milk + foamed milk
Cold Brew
Your perfect chilled coffee. Never being heated, our cold brew is the perfect solution for a higher coffee to water ratio in order to satisfy your caffeine craving.
Drip
a premium Columbian roast with toffee, stone fruit and orange notes
Espresso
a rich blend with a balanced caramel sweetness, a medium-heavy body and a clean citrus finish
Macchiato
espresso double shot + steamed or foamed milk
Caramel Macchiato
espresso double shot + steamed or foamed milk
Mocha
espresso double shot + chocolate sauce +steamed milk
White Chocolate Mocha
White Chocolate Mocha
Seasonal Drinks
Chipotle Pineapple Lemonade
CoCo-Nuts Latte
CoCo-Nuts Latte
Honey Hibiscus Immunity Tea
Old Fashioned Soda
Sweetened Kola nut extract and no artificial flavors, this drink is our take on a rounded cola flavor. It can be paired with flavored syrups or even coffee for a fresh taste of summer. Maybe our best drink thus far!
Salted Caramel Coconut Latte
Salted Caramel Coconut Latte
Blackberry Immunity Iced Tea
Blackberry Lemonade
Blended Cold Brew
a blended cold brew and milk frozen drink topped with whipped cream
Peach Immunity Iced Tea
Iced Salted Caramel Latte
Iced Salted Caramel Latte
Blended Coffee
Blended Mocha
a blended espresso and milk frozen drink with chocolate sauce and tiramisu flavor topped with whipped cream
Caramel Delight
a blended espresso and milk based frozen drink with caramel sauce topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle
Cow's Milk
a blended espresso and milk based frozen drink with white chocolate sauce and vanilla bean syrup topped with vanilla whipped cream and drizzle
Mud & Dirt
a peanut butter based blended espresso and milk frozen drink with chocolate sauce topped with a whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Java Chip
Similar to our blended mocha, the Java Chip includes extra chocolate with delicious milk chocolate chips!
Hot Chocolate
Tea
Chai Latte
Delicious Masala Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk of your choice.
Hot Gao Wen - Black
High-heat roasted black tea: milk chocolate, tobacco, and bold flavors
Hot Hugo Gray
Yunnan black tea with southern Italian bergamot oil: grapefruit pith, peat, and vibrant flavors
Hot Jasmine Bai Hao - Green
Scented green tea- scented with summer jasmine blossoms: white flowers, riesling grapes, and soft flavors
Hot Ma Wei Moonlight - White
White tea with complex florality: gardenia, pancake syrup, and viscous flavors
Hot Rainer - Tisane
Tisane tea- peppermint leaf with lemongrass: menthol, wintergreen, and brisk flavors
Hot Vanilla Chai
Ice Tea Refill
Iced Black Mango
Iced Classic Black Tea
Iced Hibiscus
London Fog
The perfect combination of earl grey tea and steamed milk.
Southern Sweet Tea
Arnold Palmer
Smoothies
Peanut Butter Banana
The classic peanut butter and banana.
Strawberries and Cream
Sweet milk blend of strawberry and mango
Strawberry Banana
Island Breeze
A fresh blend of pineapple and coconut.
Berry Blast
A perfect blend of blueberries, raspberries and blackberries
Peach Passion
Blended Acai Protein Boost
Fresh Squeezes
Italian Soda
Juices & Sports Drinks
Shaved Ice
40 oz Tumbler Fills
The Bean: Toasted Eats
Toasted Eats
Breakfast Bowl
Ham & Havarti Croissant
Fresh cut black forest ham and crispy bacon with an apricot spread melted on havarti cheese on a buttery croissant.
Plain Bagel
Blueberry Bagel
Everything Bagel
Bierocks
BBQ Sandwich on Ciabatta
Breakfast Turnover
Warm, flaky turnover filled with cheese, eggs, and black forest ham. Sure to give your day a good start!
Pasta Bake w/ Garlic Breadstick
Penne Pasta with a delicious tomato pasta sauce, fresh basil ribbons, Italian meat selection, caramelized onions and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a warm garlic breadstick!
Farm House Hoagie
A delicious toasted hoagie roll spread with a tangy bistro sauce, loaded with shaved smoked pit beef, caramelized onions, smoked provolone.
Adult Grilled Cheese
Delicious, toasted hoagie roll loaded with cheesey goodness! Bite into a sandwich filled with 3 slices of bacon, rich garlic & herb Euro Creme, and creamy havarti, and topped with the tangy, sweet heat of a bacon pepper jam! Truly this will delight your taste buds!
Turkey Garden on Ciabatta
Truly a delightful sandwich filled with turkey, swiss cheese, and euro creme. Top it off with the freshness of bruschetta tomatoes and basil pesto! A delicious combination!
BBQ Meal to Go
Pork Tenderloin, smoked beans and mashed tater casserole! Delicious!
Frittata
The Bean: Cold Eats
Cold Eats
Chicken Salad
Chips
Fresh Apple
Protein Balls
Charcuterie To-Go
Salsa 70oz
Caprese Salad
A delicious blend of roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh petite mozzarella balls, ribbons of fresh basil all dressed in an garlic & herb olive oil. A burst of flavor in your mouth!
The Bean: Sweet Treats
Bars
Brownie
Cake
Cake Pops
Cinnamon Roll
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oreo Fudge Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Lemon Cheesecake Cookie
Classic No Bake Cookie
Cookie Minis (2)
Triple Fudge
Confetti
Raspberry Vanilla
HOT French Toast
Croissants
Pies
Scones
Trifles
Chocolate Brownie Trifle
Peanut Butter Brownie
Vanilla Caramel Brownie
Birthday Cake Trifle
Dirt Dessert
Chocolate Pistachio
Chocolate Espresso
M & M Trifle
Cookie Dough Trifle
Raspberry cookie trifle
Peanut Butter Cookie Trifle
Tiramisu
Cheesecake
Chocolate Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Cookies N' Cream Cheesecake
Raspberry Swirl
Key Lime Cheesecake
Lemon Cheesecake
Sopapilla cheesecake
Linda's Strawberry Cheesecake
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
Toasted Marshmallow Cheese
Chocolate Espresso Cheesecake
Muffins
Banana Oat Muffin
Lemon Poppyseed
Sweet, delicious treat for breakfast! Tangy lemon, poppy seeds combined in a tender muffin, topped with a lemon drizzle.
Blueberry Muffin
Delicious jumbo tender muffin filled with juicy blueberries! Best served warm!
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Sweet, tender muffin with delicious chocolate chips! Best served warm!
Lemon Zucchini
Tender, moist and packed full of flavor with lemon and zucchini! Perfect morning treat with your coffee!