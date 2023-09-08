The Farm at Eastman's Corner
Popular Items
TURKEY BACON AVOCADO
Fresh Cooked Turkey Breast, Local Bacon, Farm Tomato and Greens, Avocado and Lemon Aioli on Sourdough.
COBB SALAD
Baby spinach, mixed greens, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, red onion, hard boiled egg, sliced chicken, and bacon with a green goddess dressing.
STRAWBERRY BANANA ACAI BERRY
Strawberries, Banana, Açaí, Almond Milk.
MTO Hot Sandwich
MTO BURGER BLACK BEAN
Sweet potato and black bean burger with red quinoa and ground oats.
MTO BURGER IMPOSSIBLE
Impossible Burger patty with FARM greens and tomato on toasted brioche.
MTO BURGER WHIPPOORWILL
Quarter Pound Burger Made from Whippoorwill Farm Beef, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Our Farm Greens, Tomato, Served on a Brioche Roll
MTO REUBEN
Corned Beef, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, and Russian Dressing with Swiss Cheese on Rye
TOAST
MTO Cold Sandwiches
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Grilled Chicken. Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Whole Wheat Wrap and House Caesar Dressing.
AVOCADO TOAST
Smashed avocado, fresh tomatoes, shaved radish, microgreens and everything bagel spice on hearty multigrain toast.
BASIC TUNA
Tuna, light mayo, sliced tomato and a dash of salt + pepper on hearty multigrain.
MTO Kids Menu
MTO KIDS PB&J
Grape Jelly and Peanut Butter on Multi Grain Bread
MTO KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Multi Grain Bread
MTO KIDS MAC & CHEESE
Elbow Pasta in a Cheese Sauce with Heavy Cream
MTO KIDS HOT DOG
All Beef Hot Dog Served on a Toasted Bun
MTO FRENCH TOAST STICKS
Thick-cut cinnamon raisin bread French toast, battered and grilled, served with local maple syrup.
MTO BOWL, BURRITO, SALADS
BARNYARD BOWL
Crispy potato hash, ham, bacon and sausage topped with cheddar cheese and two eggs.
BARNYARD BURRITO
SUNRISE BOWL
Crispy potato hash, roasted tomatoes, baby spinach, FARM pesto and microgreens topped with mozzarella and two eggs.
SUNRISE BURRITO
Smoothie
THE GREEN ONE
Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Spinach, and Orange Juice.
TROPICAL FRUIT SMOOTHIE
Pineapple, Mango, Peach, Coconut Water.
*NEW* GINGER PUNCH
Pineapple, peach, cranberry, blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, and ginger. Made with orange juice or coconut water.
Paninis
HAM CROISSANT PANINI
Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions and Thyme on a Croissant.
Grilled Cheese with Roasted Tomato
Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese Pressed on Thick Cut Sourdough Bread
Italian Pesto
Farm Made Pesto, Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Provolone, Pressed on Thick Cut Sourdough Bread
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Farm made Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Shaved Red Onions, Baby Arugula, Pressed on Thick Cut Multigrain Bread