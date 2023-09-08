Popular Items

TURKEY BACON AVOCADO

$10.95

Fresh Cooked Turkey Breast, Local Bacon, Farm Tomato and Greens, Avocado and Lemon Aioli on Sourdough.

COBB SALAD

$13.00

Baby spinach, mixed greens, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, red onion, hard boiled egg, sliced chicken, and bacon with a green goddess dressing.

STRAWBERRY BANANA ACAI BERRY

$10.50

Strawberries, Banana, Açaí, Almond Milk.


MTO Hot Sandwich

MTO BURGER BLACK BEAN

$7.95

Sweet potato and black bean burger with red quinoa and ground oats.

MTO BURGER IMPOSSIBLE

$8.00

Impossible Burger patty with FARM greens and tomato on toasted brioche.

MTO BURGER WHIPPOORWILL

$10.45

Quarter Pound Burger Made from Whippoorwill Farm Beef, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Our Farm Greens, Tomato, Served on a Brioche Roll

MTO REUBEN

$10.95

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, and Russian Dressing with Swiss Cheese on Rye

TOAST

$2.00

MTO Cold Sandwiches

TURKEY BACON AVOCADO

$10.95

Fresh Cooked Turkey Breast, Local Bacon, Farm Tomato and Greens, Avocado and Lemon Aioli on Sourdough.

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$10.45

Grilled Chicken. Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Whole Wheat Wrap and House Caesar Dressing.

AVOCADO TOAST

$7.50

Smashed avocado, fresh tomatoes, shaved radish, microgreens and everything bagel spice on hearty multigrain toast.

BASIC TUNA

$8.50

Tuna, light mayo, sliced tomato and a dash of salt + pepper on hearty multigrain.

MTO Kids Menu

MTO KIDS PB&J

$4.50

Grape Jelly and Peanut Butter on Multi Grain Bread

MTO KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.50

Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Multi Grain Bread

MTO KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$4.50

Elbow Pasta in a Cheese Sauce with Heavy Cream

MTO KIDS HOT DOG

$4.50

All Beef Hot Dog Served on a Toasted Bun

MTO FRENCH TOAST STICKS

$5.25

Thick-cut cinnamon raisin bread French toast, battered and grilled, served with local maple syrup.

MTO BOWL, BURRITO, SALADS

BARNYARD BOWL

$9.00

Crispy potato hash, ham, bacon and sausage topped with cheddar cheese and two eggs.

BARNYARD BURRITO

$10.00
COBB SALAD

$13.00

Baby spinach, mixed greens, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, red onion, hard boiled egg, sliced chicken, and bacon with a green goddess dressing.

SUNRISE BOWL

$9.00

Crispy potato hash, roasted tomatoes, baby spinach, FARM pesto and microgreens topped with mozzarella and two eggs.

SUNRISE BURRITO

$10.00

Smoothie

STRAWBERRY BANANA ACAI BERRY

$10.50

Strawberries, Banana, Açaí, Almond Milk.

THE GREEN ONE

$10.50

Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Spinach, and Orange Juice.

TROPICAL FRUIT SMOOTHIE

$10.50

Pineapple, Mango, Peach, Coconut Water.

*NEW* GINGER PUNCH

$10.50

Pineapple, peach, cranberry, blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, and ginger. Made with orange juice or coconut water.

Paninis

HAM CROISSANT PANINI

$10.25

Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions and Thyme on a Croissant.

Grilled Cheese with Roasted Tomato

$9.75

Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese Pressed on Thick Cut Sourdough Bread

Italian Pesto

$11.25

Farm Made Pesto, Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Provolone, Pressed on Thick Cut Sourdough Bread

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$10.95

Farm made Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Shaved Red Onions, Baby Arugula, Pressed on Thick Cut Multigrain Bread

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00