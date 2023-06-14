The Farm Table

Food

Raw Bar

Oysters (6)

$12.00

Oysters (12)

$24.00

Appetizers

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Chef's choice variety of meats, housemade pickles, mustard, & crackers

Chef's Cheese Plate

$22.00

Dried fruit, jam, cheese, & crackers

Clam Chowder

$7.00

Squid ink crackers

Corn Bread

$9.00

Fried Oyster

$13.00

Harissa Cauliflower

$9.00

Oven Roasted Olives

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Lobster Slider

$16.00

Pizzas

Carbonara

$18.00

Garlic cream, fontina parm cheese, bacon, cured egg yolks

Fig Pig

$18.00

Blue cheese & fontina, fig jam, prosciutto, arugula, balsamic

Italian

$18.00

Fontina cheese, parmesan, bacon, garlic cream, cured egg yolk

Margarita

$15.50

Mozzarella cheese, basil, and EVOO

Mushroom Spinach

$15.50

Garlic cream, caramelized onions, fontina cheese

Main

Farm Table Burger

$16.00

Caramelized onions, Cheddar, bacon, dill pickle aioli, French fries

Farm Table Mac-n-Cheese

$17.00

Aged Cheddar, Gruyère, and Gouda topped with a braised short rib

Filet Mignon

$30.00

Sour cream chive mashed potatoes, rainbow carrots, demi glaze, topped with crispy onions

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Baked panko crusted cod, dill coleslaw, and potato cake

Fried Chicken

$18.00

Meatloaf

$15.00

Mashed potato, green beans, carrots, and beef gravy

Pan Seared Salmon

Roasted brussel sprouts and parsnip purée

Seared Sea Scallops

$21.00

Black risotto, asparagus, and herb oil

Truffle Risotto

$19.00

Pairings

Petite Filet and Sea Scallops

Jasmine rice, haricot vert with a citrus remoulade

Petite Filet and Crab Stuffed Lobster Tail

Fingering's, tarragon beurre Blanc

Salmon and Shrimp

Jasmine rice, haricot vert with a citrus remoulade

Dessert

Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Gelato

Raspberry Almond Shortbread

$8.00

Sorbet

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$8.00

The Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Chicken

Kids Chicken Tenders

Salad

Salads

Arugula

$10.00

Beets, chevre, roasted walnuts, honey citrus vinaigrette

Grain

$10.00

Quinoa, kale, dried cranberry, feta, roasted pepitas, maple dijon vinaigrette

Kale

$9.00

White anchovies, garlic breadcrumbs, cured egg yolk, creamy ceaser

Mixed Greens

$8.00

Carrots, fennel, onion, balsamic

Drinks

Special Cocktails

Garden Variety

$12.00

A balance of sweet and tart, with an herbal complexity. Collins glass, 2 oz vodka, 1 oz rhubarb shrub, ½ oz strawberry Amaro, ½ oz basil simple, ½ oz lemon juice. Shake and dirty pour into Collins glass. Topped with soda water. Garnish with dehydrated stra

Wowee Watermelon

$12.00

Spicy, sweet, tart and refreshing. Perfect summer beverage. Collins glass, 2 oz jalapeño infused Tito's, 1 oz watermelon juice, ¾ oz lime juice, ¾ oz simple syrup. Shake and dirty pour into Collins glass. Top with soda water. Garnish with lime wheel

Sweet Pea

$12.00

Delicate fresh pea flavor. Refreshing. Chilled coupe glass, dry muddle 4 snap pea pods, 2 oz hendrick's, ¾ lemon juice, ¾ simple syrup. Shake and double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with snap pea on pick

Rosy Raspberry

$12.00

Floral and tart. Less sweet. Chilled martini glass, 1 ½ oz Hendricks, ½ oz flora Hendricks, ¾ raspberry simple, ¾ lime juice. Shake and double strain into martini glass. Garnish with raspberry in glass

Cocoa Passion

$12.00

Tropical and complex. Tangy Passionfruit cut slightly by warm cocoa. Tulip glass, 2 oz silver rum, 1 oz passion fruit puree, ½ oz coconut simple, ½ oz falernum, ½ oz lime juice, 5 dashes cocoa bitters. Shake and dirty pour into tulip. Garnish with zest of

Midnight Manhattan

$12.00

Spirit forward play on black Manhattan. "Spicy" rye whiskey with warm smokey orange flavors. Chilled coupe glass, 2 oz rye whiskey, ½ oz avenna, 3 dashes chickory peacan bitter. Stir and single strain into coupe glass. Garnish with dried orange wheels

Blackberry Smash

$12.00

Minty, fuity, delicious. Tangy blackberry tempered by smooth bourbon, highball ,wet muddle 3 blackberries and 4 mint leaves, 2 oz. bourbon 34 lime juice, 3/4 simple syrup. Shake and dirty pour into a highball glass. Garnish with mint spring

Prickly Pear Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Softer margarita flavors make for a smooth sip. Rim a highball halfway with salt, 1 ½ oz tequila, 1 ½ oz prickly pear liqueur, ½ oz lime, ½ oz simple syrup. Shake and dirty pour into rimmed highball. Garnish with lime wedge

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

French 75

$10.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice - Apple

$3.75

Juice - Cranberry

$3.75

Juice - Grapefruit

$3.75

Juice - Orange

$3.75

Juice - Pineapple

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Liquor

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Garrison Brothers

$15.00

Jefferson's

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Noah's Mill

$11.00

Redemption Bourbon

$8.00

West Cork - 10 yr.

$11.00

West Cork - Bourbon Cask

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Brandy

B&B

$10.00

Courvoisier XO

$35.00

Daron Calvados - Apple Brandy

$11.00

Korbel Brandy

$5.00

Larressingle V.S.O.P.

$10.00

Larressingle XO

$22.00

Louis XIII

$300.00

Gin

Aviation

$9.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Gin Lane 1751 - Victoria Pink Gin

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Hendricks - Flora Dora

$12.00

Nolet's

$13.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Prairie - Gin

$6.00

Ransom - Old Tom Gin

$11.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

The Botanist

$13.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys

$8.00

Belle de Brillet

$13.00

Cachaca

$10.00

Cassis

$10.00

Chambord

$9.00

Chartreuse - Green

$15.00

Chartreuse - Yellow

$15.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Craneberry

$9.00

Cynar

$7.00

DeKuyper - Amaretto

$7.00

DeKuyper - Apple Pucker

$7.00

DeKuyper - Apricot

$7.00

DeKuyper - Buttershots

$7.00

DeKuyper - Creme de Cacao

$7.00

DeKuyper - Creme de Menthe

$7.00

DeKuyper - Peachtree

$7.00

DeKuyper - Peppermint

$7.00

DeKuyper - Razzmatazz

$7.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Fernet-Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermesiter

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Luxardo - Amaro Abano

$8.00

Mathilde Cassis

$8.00

Midori

$9.00

Montenegro

$9.00

Mr. Black

$9.00

Nonino

$12.00

Patron XO Cafe

$8.00

Pernod

$9.00

Pimm's

$19.00

Rum Chata

$9.00

Sambvca

$9.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Thatcher's Elderflower

$8.00

Vieux Carre - Absinthe

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Diplomatico - Planas

$9.00

Gosling's

$7.00

Mad River - PX Rum

$13.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Plantation

$7.00

Privateer

$9.00

Rhum Barabancourt

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Scotch

Ardberg

$20.00

Bank Note

$7.00

Black Grouse

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr.

$18.00

Glenlivet Founders Reserve

$15.00

Glenmorangie

$13.00

Great King - Artists Blend

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

Lagavulin 16 yr.

$25.00

Monkey Shoulder - Batch 27

$12.00

Oban 14 yr.

$22.00

The Balvenie - 12 yr. Double Wood

$21.00

The Macallan - Double Cask 12 yr.

$22.00

Tequila

Agavales

$5.00

Casamigos Anejo

$19.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Del Maguey - Vida

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

El Buho

$13.00

Espolon

$9.00

Patron Silver

$12.00Out of stock

Patron Xo Café

$8.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Murr-Ma - River Valley Vodka

$9.00

Prairie

$6.00

Prairie Cucumber

$6.00

Reyka

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

V-One

$10.00

V-One Cucumber

$10.00

V-One Grapefruit

$10.00

V-One Lime

$10.00

V-One Triple Berry

$10.00

V-One Vanilla

$10.00

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$6.00

Glendalough - Double Barrel

$10.00

Hochstadters Slow & Low

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Mad River Revolution Rye

$14.00

Redemption Rye

$7.00

Sazerac

$7.00

Teeling Small Batch

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Tullamore D.E.W.

$8.00

Whistle Pig - 10 year Rye

$20.00

Wine

Red - Bottle

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

Bottle Cote du Rhone

$34.00

Bottle Malbec

$33.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$28.00

Bottle Red Blend

$20.00

Red - Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Cotes du Rhone

$9.00

Malbec

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Red Blend

$6.00

Rose/Sparkling - Bottle

Bottle Angels & Cowboys Rose

$30.00

Bottle Cava

$26.00

Bottle Zorzal Rose

$32.00

Rose/Sparkling - Glass

Angels & Cowboys

$8.00

Cava

$7.00

Zorzal Rose

$9.00

White - Bottle

Bottle Chardonnay - Cave de Lugny

$33.00

Bottle Chardonnay - Chalk Hill

$36.00

Bottle Orvieto

$20.00

Bottle Pinot Gris

$28.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

White - Glass

Chardonnay - Cave de Lugny

$9.00

Chardonnay - Chalk Hill

$10.00

Orvieto

$6.00

Pinot Gris

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Beer

Draft

Lunch

$9.00

Brookyln Lager

$6.00

Brick & Father

$8.00

Czech Pilsner

$6.00

Steel Rail

$6.00

Scarlet

$7.00

Hazelnut Brown Nectar

$7.00

Pebble

$8.00

Party Jam

$8.00

ERIC More Cowbell!

$8.00

Bottled

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Ginger Libation

$8.00

Standard Cider

$8.00

Juneshine - Mango

$8.00

Athletic NA

$8.00