The Farm Table
Food
Appetizers
Brussel Sprouts
Charcuterie Board
Chef's choice variety of meats, housemade pickles, mustard, & crackers
Chef's Cheese Plate
Dried fruit, jam, cheese, & crackers
Clam Chowder
Squid ink crackers
Corn Bread
Fried Oyster
Harissa Cauliflower
Oven Roasted Olives
Truffle Fries
Lobster Slider
Pizzas
Carbonara
Garlic cream, fontina parm cheese, bacon, cured egg yolks
Fig Pig
Blue cheese & fontina, fig jam, prosciutto, arugula, balsamic
Italian
Fontina cheese, parmesan, bacon, garlic cream, cured egg yolk
Margarita
Mozzarella cheese, basil, and EVOO
Mushroom Spinach
Garlic cream, caramelized onions, fontina cheese
Main
Farm Table Burger
Caramelized onions, Cheddar, bacon, dill pickle aioli, French fries
Farm Table Mac-n-Cheese
Aged Cheddar, Gruyère, and Gouda topped with a braised short rib
Filet Mignon
Sour cream chive mashed potatoes, rainbow carrots, demi glaze, topped with crispy onions
Fish and Chips
Baked panko crusted cod, dill coleslaw, and potato cake
Fried Chicken
Meatloaf
Mashed potato, green beans, carrots, and beef gravy
Pan Seared Salmon
Roasted brussel sprouts and parsnip purée
Seared Sea Scallops
Black risotto, asparagus, and herb oil
Truffle Risotto
Pairings
Dessert
The Kids Menu
Salads
Drinks
Special Cocktails
Garden Variety
A balance of sweet and tart, with an herbal complexity. Collins glass, 2 oz vodka, 1 oz rhubarb shrub, ½ oz strawberry Amaro, ½ oz basil simple, ½ oz lemon juice. Shake and dirty pour into Collins glass. Topped with soda water. Garnish with dehydrated stra
Wowee Watermelon
Spicy, sweet, tart and refreshing. Perfect summer beverage. Collins glass, 2 oz jalapeño infused Tito's, 1 oz watermelon juice, ¾ oz lime juice, ¾ oz simple syrup. Shake and dirty pour into Collins glass. Top with soda water. Garnish with lime wheel
Sweet Pea
Delicate fresh pea flavor. Refreshing. Chilled coupe glass, dry muddle 4 snap pea pods, 2 oz hendrick's, ¾ lemon juice, ¾ simple syrup. Shake and double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with snap pea on pick
Rosy Raspberry
Floral and tart. Less sweet. Chilled martini glass, 1 ½ oz Hendricks, ½ oz flora Hendricks, ¾ raspberry simple, ¾ lime juice. Shake and double strain into martini glass. Garnish with raspberry in glass
Cocoa Passion
Tropical and complex. Tangy Passionfruit cut slightly by warm cocoa. Tulip glass, 2 oz silver rum, 1 oz passion fruit puree, ½ oz coconut simple, ½ oz falernum, ½ oz lime juice, 5 dashes cocoa bitters. Shake and dirty pour into tulip. Garnish with zest of
Midnight Manhattan
Spirit forward play on black Manhattan. "Spicy" rye whiskey with warm smokey orange flavors. Chilled coupe glass, 2 oz rye whiskey, ½ oz avenna, 3 dashes chickory peacan bitter. Stir and single strain into coupe glass. Garnish with dried orange wheels
Blackberry Smash
Minty, fuity, delicious. Tangy blackberry tempered by smooth bourbon, highball ,wet muddle 3 blackberries and 4 mint leaves, 2 oz. bourbon 34 lime juice, 3/4 simple syrup. Shake and dirty pour into a highball glass. Garnish with mint spring
Prickly Pear Margarita
Softer margarita flavors make for a smooth sip. Rim a highball halfway with salt, 1 ½ oz tequila, 1 ½ oz prickly pear liqueur, ½ oz lime, ½ oz simple syrup. Shake and dirty pour into rimmed highball. Garnish with lime wedge