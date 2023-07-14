The Farmstand 602 2nd St
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Southwest Eggrolls
Mild zest served with avocado lime creme
Cheese Curds
Signature beer battered curds served with a side of marinara
Wings
REAL bone in wings
Loaded Fries
Pile high of fries with 2 cheeses, bacon, sour cream and green onions
Cheese Bread
Homemade bread with 3 types of cheese and garlic served with marinara
Onion Rings
A big ole pile of onion rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Piled high and delicious
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on wheat with avocado creme
Hot Ham and Cheese
Just like it sounds on white bread
Grilled Garlic Chicken
Grilled Chicken breast, lettuce tomato, cheese and garlic Aioli on white bread
Pesto Chicken
Grilled Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and pesto on white
Patty Melt
Grassfed Burger smothered with onions and cheese on white
Beef Roast Philly
Beef roast with cheese on a toasted hoagie served with au jus
BBQ Pork Grilled Cheese
BBQ Pork stuffed inside a grilled cheese
Hot Beef Sandwich
Beef roast on white bread with mashed potatoes smothered in gravy
Hot Pork Sandwich
Pork roast on white bread with mashed potatoes smothered in gravy
Grassfed Burgers 1/3lb
Plain Jane Burger
Grassfed burger and cheddar
Maple Bacon Burger
Grassfed burger with bacon, cheddar and maple syrup
Philly Burger
Grassfed burger with onions, peppers and provalone
PB&Jack Burger
Grassfed burger with Candied Jalapenos, pepperjack and house peanut butter sauce
German Burger
Grassfed burger with sauerkraut, bratwurst, apples and provalone. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Steakhouse Burger
Grassfed burger with mushrooms, onion, and pepperjack with garlic aioli
California Burger
Grassfed burger with lettuce, onion and tomato with mayo
Salads/Wrap
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese, chicken, bacon, ranch and avacado creme
Buffalo Chicken Salad
lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese chicken and creamy buffalo
Cesar Salad
lettuce, tomato, cheese, chicken and cesar dressing
Cobb Salad
ham, bacon, boiled egg, cucumber, tomato ranch and avacado creme
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Cesar Wrap
Cobb Wrap
Pastas
Fettuccini Alfredo
House made alfredo with fet noodles topped with parm side garlic toast
Cavatappi Bread Crumb Mac
house made cheese sauce topped with crunchy bread crumbs and tomatoes side of garlic toast
Sausage Cavatappi
House made marinara and sausage topped with parm and served with garlic toast
Chicken Parm Fettuccini
Grilled chicken nesleted on a bed of fettuccini noodles with house marninara and 2 cheeses side of garlic toast
Garlic Bacon Fettuccini
Fet noodles with extra garlic alfredao and bacon. topped with parm and served with garlic toast
Pizza
Single Topping Pizza
Single topping pizza
Philly Pizza
Beef roast with peppers and onions and a creamy cheese sauce
Hen and Pig Pizza
Chicken, Bacon and Ranch
Cluckin Pesto Pizza
Garlic sauce, chicken, two cheeses and a pesto swirl
BBQ Pig Pizza
BBQ pork with onions
The barn Pizza
Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni and Sausage
Hawaiian Hog Pizza
Ham and pineapple
Sassy German Pizza
Pepperoni, sauerkraut, apple and bratwurst NO SUBSTITUTIONS
The Garden Pizza
Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, and tomatoes
The whole Farm Pizza
Our take on Supreme, All the veggies and meats
Dinners
Pork Chop
Soy free porkchop choice of 2 sides
Grassfed T-Bone
We reccomend steaks cooked rare/med-rare. Anything above that will give you a tougher steak
Grassfed Ribeye
We reccomend steaks cooked rare/med-rare. Anything above that will give you a tougher steak
Grassfed Sirloin
We reccomend steaks cooked rare/med-rare. Anything above that will give you a tougher steak
BBQ Ribs
Saucy and delicious
Walleye
Wild caught
Wild Alaskan Salmon
Wild caught
Chicken Dinner 4 piece
Non-GMO fried chicken
Desserts
Kids Menu
Kids Hot Beef
Hot beef sandwich mashed potatoes and gravy
Kids Hot Pork
Hot pork sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy
Kids Pizza
Kid sized pizza!
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids cheeseburger with fries or fruit
Kids Loaded Fries
Fries loaded with cheese, bacon and sour cream. Served with fruit
Kids Mac n Cheese
Home made mac served with fruit