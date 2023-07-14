Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Southwest Eggrolls

$14.00

Mild zest served with avocado lime creme

Cheese Curds

$14.00

Signature beer battered curds served with a side of marinara

Wings

$14.00

REAL bone in wings

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Pile high of fries with 2 cheeses, bacon, sour cream and green onions

Cheese Bread

$14.00

Homemade bread with 3 types of cheese and garlic served with marinara

Onion Rings

$14.00

A big ole pile of onion rings

Sweet Potato Fries

$14.00

Piled high and delicious

Sandwiches

BLT

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on wheat with avocado creme

Hot Ham and Cheese

$15.00

Just like it sounds on white bread

Grilled Garlic Chicken

$15.00

Grilled Chicken breast, lettuce tomato, cheese and garlic Aioli on white bread

Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Grilled Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and pesto on white

Patty Melt

$15.00

Grassfed Burger smothered with onions and cheese on white

Beef Roast Philly

$15.00

Beef roast with cheese on a toasted hoagie served with au jus

BBQ Pork Grilled Cheese

$15.00

BBQ Pork stuffed inside a grilled cheese

Hot Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Beef roast on white bread with mashed potatoes smothered in gravy

Hot Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Pork roast on white bread with mashed potatoes smothered in gravy

Grassfed Burgers 1/3lb

Plain Jane Burger

$15.00

Grassfed burger and cheddar

Maple Bacon Burger

$15.00

Grassfed burger with bacon, cheddar and maple syrup

Philly Burger

$15.00

Grassfed burger with onions, peppers and provalone

PB&Jack Burger

$15.00

Grassfed burger with Candied Jalapenos, pepperjack and house peanut butter sauce

German Burger

$15.00

Grassfed burger with sauerkraut, bratwurst, apples and provalone. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Steakhouse Burger

$15.00

Grassfed burger with mushrooms, onion, and pepperjack with garlic aioli

California Burger

$15.00

Grassfed burger with lettuce, onion and tomato with mayo

Salads/Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese, chicken, bacon, ranch and avacado creme

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese chicken and creamy buffalo

Cesar Salad

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, cheese, chicken and cesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.00

ham, bacon, boiled egg, cucumber, tomato ranch and avacado creme

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Cesar Wrap

$15.00

Cobb Wrap

$15.00

Pastas

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

House made alfredo with fet noodles topped with parm side garlic toast

Cavatappi Bread Crumb Mac

$18.00

house made cheese sauce topped with crunchy bread crumbs and tomatoes side of garlic toast

Sausage Cavatappi

$18.00

House made marinara and sausage topped with parm and served with garlic toast

Chicken Parm Fettuccini

$18.00

Grilled chicken nesleted on a bed of fettuccini noodles with house marninara and 2 cheeses side of garlic toast

Garlic Bacon Fettuccini

$18.00

Fet noodles with extra garlic alfredao and bacon. topped with parm and served with garlic toast

Pizza

Single Topping Pizza

$13.00+

Single topping pizza

Philly Pizza

$15.00+

Beef roast with peppers and onions and a creamy cheese sauce

Hen and Pig Pizza

$15.00+

Chicken, Bacon and Ranch

Cluckin Pesto Pizza

$15.00+

Garlic sauce, chicken, two cheeses and a pesto swirl

BBQ Pig Pizza

$15.00+

BBQ pork with onions

The barn Pizza

$15.00+

Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni and Sausage

Hawaiian Hog Pizza

$15.00+

Ham and pineapple

Sassy German Pizza

$15.00+

Pepperoni, sauerkraut, apple and bratwurst NO SUBSTITUTIONS

The Garden Pizza

$15.00+

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, and tomatoes

The whole Farm Pizza

$15.00+

Our take on Supreme, All the veggies and meats

Dinners

Pork Chop

$27.00

Soy free porkchop choice of 2 sides

Grassfed T-Bone

$27.00

We reccomend steaks cooked rare/med-rare. Anything above that will give you a tougher steak

Grassfed Ribeye

$27.00Out of stock

We reccomend steaks cooked rare/med-rare. Anything above that will give you a tougher steak

Grassfed Sirloin

$27.00

We reccomend steaks cooked rare/med-rare. Anything above that will give you a tougher steak

BBQ Ribs

$27.00

Saucy and delicious

Walleye

$27.00

Wild caught

Wild Alaskan Salmon

$27.00

Wild caught

Chicken Dinner 4 piece

$27.00

Non-GMO fried chicken

Desserts

Milkshake

Made to order!

Root Beer Float

$5.00

1919 root beer over creamy vanila ice cream

Slice of Pie

$4.50

choose your flavor when you come to pickup. Dependent upon availability

Caramel Roll

$4.50

Huge and filling!

Malt

Beverage

NA Drinks

Kombucha

$4.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

1919

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Loyalty Soda

$1.00

Juice

$2.50

Bubbly

$3.00

Celcius

$3.00

Naked Juice

$4.50

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Beef

$7.00

Hot beef sandwich mashed potatoes and gravy

Kids Hot Pork

$7.00

Hot pork sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kid sized pizza!

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids cheeseburger with fries or fruit

Kids Loaded Fries

$7.00

Fries loaded with cheese, bacon and sour cream. Served with fruit

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Home made mac served with fruit

All desserts

Caramel Roll

$4.50

Pie Slice

$4.50

Ala Mode

$1.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Milk Shake/ Malt Flavored

$6.00

Milk Shake/ Malt Vanilla

$5.00

Ale Carte

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00