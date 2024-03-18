The Fat Taco 224 N Main St. Ste. B
Food
Tacos
- Fat Taco (Flour)$1.99
If you want your taco extra FAT hit that + symbol next to the ingredient you want more of. If you want more than one of the exact same FAT taco click the + symbol at the end of your options next to quantity.
- Fat Taco (Corn)$1.62
If you want your taco extra FAT hit that + symbol next to the ingredient you want more of. If you want more than one of the exact same FAT taco click the + symbol at the end of your options next to quantity.
- The Good Catholic Taco$5.95Out of stock
BATTERED AND FRIED FILET OF TILAPIA ON A FLOUR TORTILLA WITH RED CABBAGE, FRESH HOUSE MADE PICKLED RED ONIONS, CREAMY JALAPEÑO DRIZZLE, AND A SPRINKLE OF CILANTRO!
Bowls
- Fat Bowl$2.69
If you want your bowl extra FAT hit that + symbol next to the ingredient you want more of. If you want more than one of the exact same FAT bowl click the + symbol at the end of your options next to quantity.
- Nacho FATchos$4.65
Most call them nachos but, we make em FAT. They come with 4oz cup of queso and 2 1oz Red Salsa cups. Build them with what you want just like you do with our Tacos and Bowls
Sides
Beverages
Drink It Up
- Dr. Pepper (Bottle)$2.00
- Diet Dr. Pepper (Bottle)$2.00
- Coca Cola (Bottle)$2.00Out of stock
- Diet Coke (Bottle)$2.00
- Orange Sunkist (Can)$1.00
- Root Beer (Can)$1.00
- Big Red (Bottle)$2.00
- Mexican Coke$3.00
- Jarritos Grapefruit$2.50
- Jarritos Pineapple$2.50
- Topo Chico$2.00
- Bottled Water$0.93
- Coffee 12oz$0.99
Proceed to Coffee Station to Fill your Cup. Coffee Station has: Sugar, Sweet & Low, Half & Half, Powder Creamer, Additional Flavored Syrups Will Vary.
- Orange Juice$1.19
- Sprite$2.00