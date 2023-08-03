Popular Items

G.O.A.T

$19.00

Basil pesto, hand sliced pepperoni, mozzarella, goat cheese, finished with a spiced honey drizzle

Spring/Summer Food

APPS

1lb mussels

$14.00

cooked in garlic butter wine sauce. served with toasted bread

Fried calamari

$13.50

topped with tomato and corn relish and feed sauce

East Coast

$27.50

2 oz jumbo lump crab cake with remoulade, 3 oz yellowfin tuna, lobster roll, 1/2lb mussells, 8 pc hot dang shrimp

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

served with lemon pepper dusted fried pita chips

Fried banana peppers

$10.00

served with marinara and chipotle ranch

Hot Dang Shrimp

$12.50

1/2 pound crispy shrimp tossed in a spricy mix of our signature sauce

Hillbilly Hibachos

$21.50

Nachos topped with fried rice, smoked brisket, BBQ rubbed chicken, pulled pork, sweet corn and tomato relish, and a BBQ infused yum yum inspired cheese sauce

1lb Boneless Wings

$14.50
Bone in wings

$12.50+

Salad

Chicken salad salad

$14.50

A scoop of house made chicken salad on fresh greens with cubed cheddar, chef's nuts, fruit and crackers

Chicken Cranberry Wadorf

$14.00

Grilled chicken, diced celery, blended cheddar, chopped pecans, cranberies, apples, and bacon on mixed greens topped with our sweet and tangy dressing

Chopped Asparagus caesar

$15.50

served on fresh baby lead with house caesar dressing, pickled nion, bacon and applewood smoked bleu cheese with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled salmon

Baskets

Chicken Tendies

$14.00+

3 hand breaded tenders, house slaw, choice of side and feed sauce

Feesh Basket

$14.00

3 pieces of hand battered pollock, house slaw, choice of side

Shrimp Basket

$15.50

1/2 pound beer battered shrimp, slaw. house made cocktail, and choice of side

sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

House-made crab cakes, served with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and remoulade

Shrimp Pogue Boys

$14.00

A treat to be treasured! Served on split top buns with lettuce tomato and carolina aioli

Lobster rolls

$18.00

lightly dressed lobster salad on split top buns and fresh greens

Salmon BLT

$15.50

4oz grilled filet served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and chipotle ranch

Buffalo Cat

$14.00

catfish filet tossed in mild sauce, topped with chipotle rance, bleu cheese, lettuce, bacon, and pickled red onion

Buffalo Cauli (VG)

$14.00

cauliflower fried to a crunch, topped with a spicy vegan ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion served on ciabatta

The Coop

$13.50

tossed in bbq seasoning, topped with roasted garlic aioli, local smoked cheddar, thick cut applewood bacon, spring greens, tomatoes and a fried egg

Albino Bird

$13.00

topped with alambama white bbq, swiss, spring greens, roasted red pepper jam and thick cut bacon

Caprese Chicken

$13.50

provolone, basil pesto aioli, lettuce and house made bruschetta served on ciabatta

Gyro

$13.00

house made tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion, and feta cheese on a warm pita

smash burgers

Classik Burger

$12.50

1/3lb house made seasoned burger with spring greens, provolone, tomato, onion, balsamic ketchup ad stone ground mustard

Takin' The Bacon

$14.50

A pile of thick cut bacon on top oof a 1/3lb house seasoned burger, maple aioli, ohio smoked cheddar, smoked provolone, crispy pork bellly, sweet onion bacon jam, and a fried egg

Take It Out West

$13.50

1/3 lb house seasoned burger, alabama white bbq, smoked brisket, ohio smoked cheddar, swiss, and savory onion rings

Bygone Burger

$14.00

1/3lb house seasoned burger, sweet onion bacon jam, hickory smoked cheddar and swiss, thick cut bacon, spring greens, tomatoes, onion, and roasted garlic aioli.

Pulled Porger

$13.50

1/3lb burger with slow braised pulled pork, house slaw, hickory smoked cheddar, caramelized onion with an Alabama BBQ drizzle

Bruschetta burger

$13.00

1/3lb burger with provolone, lettuce, basil pesto aioli and house made bruschetta served on ciabatta

pizza

G.O.A.T

$19.00

Basil pesto, hand sliced pepperoni, mozzarella, goat cheese, finished with a spiced honey drizzle

Italian Stallion

$20.00

Pepperoni, capicol, sppressata salami, banana peppers, roasted red pepper and mozzarella, finished with pesto aioli and italian dressing drizzle

Jalapeno Popper

$19.00

ranch base, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, jalapenos, bacon, cream cheese curds, dusted with our ragin' ranch dry rub

Fried calamari

$20.00

sweet tomato base, topped with provolone, banana peppers, fresh oregano and diced tomato, finished with lemon aioli

My Big Fat Greek Pizza

$20.00

Tzatziki base topped with shaved lamb, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, provolone, feta, banana peppers, and finished with house made Greek drssing and baby arugula

Rustic Pepperoni

$16.50

Dry aged pepperoni on our sweet rustic pizza sauce topped with cheese and baked in a 700 degree oven

Classic Cheese

$15.50

Our sweet rustic pizza sauce topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese

Pickle Pie

$19.00

pickle infused ranch topped with mozzarella, bacon, onion, dill and of course pickles

Bruschetta

$19.00

light sauce, mozzarella, house made bruschetta, olive oil and a balsmic drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Za

$19.50

buffalo base, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bleu cheese, bacon, blended cheddar, and pickle ranch drizzle

Ketza

$12.50

A Keto friendly 9" personal pizza. Starting with our house made burger base we top that with house red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, ham, banana peppers, red onion, roasted red peppers and a basil pesto drizzle

kids

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

choice of side and drink

Kids Chicken tenders

$7.50

choice of side and drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

choice of side and drink

Pita pizza

$7.50

choice of side and drink

Mac n' Cheese

$7.50

choice of side and drink

sides

pasta salad

$3.00

baked beans

$3.00

sweet potato fries

$3.00

classic fries

$3.00

onion rings

$3.00

slaw

$3.00

side salad

$3.00

applesauce

$3.00

vegetable of the day

$3.00

Mac n' Cheese

$4.50

Tots

$3.00

dessert

Cheesecake

$6.00

Add ons

side sauce

$0.75

Far Out Chocolate

$3.50

Drinks

drinks

pepsi

$2.50

diet pepsi

$2.50

root beer

$2.50

crush

$2.50

dr. pepper

$2.50

lemonade

$2.50

mt. dew

$2.50

starry

$2.50

unsweet tea

$2.50

sweet tea

$2.50

cold brew

16 oz specialty cold brew

$5.25

16 oz black cold brew

$3.00