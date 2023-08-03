The Feed Logan
Spring/Summer Food
APPS
1lb mussels
cooked in garlic butter wine sauce. served with toasted bread
Fried calamari
topped with tomato and corn relish and feed sauce
East Coast
2 oz jumbo lump crab cake with remoulade, 3 oz yellowfin tuna, lobster roll, 1/2lb mussells, 8 pc hot dang shrimp
Spinach Artichoke Dip
served with lemon pepper dusted fried pita chips
Fried banana peppers
served with marinara and chipotle ranch
Hot Dang Shrimp
1/2 pound crispy shrimp tossed in a spricy mix of our signature sauce
Hillbilly Hibachos
Nachos topped with fried rice, smoked brisket, BBQ rubbed chicken, pulled pork, sweet corn and tomato relish, and a BBQ infused yum yum inspired cheese sauce
1lb Boneless Wings
Bone in wings
Salad
Chicken salad salad
A scoop of house made chicken salad on fresh greens with cubed cheddar, chef's nuts, fruit and crackers
Chicken Cranberry Wadorf
Grilled chicken, diced celery, blended cheddar, chopped pecans, cranberies, apples, and bacon on mixed greens topped with our sweet and tangy dressing
Chopped Asparagus caesar
served on fresh baby lead with house caesar dressing, pickled nion, bacon and applewood smoked bleu cheese with your choice of grilled chicken or grilled salmon
Baskets
sandwiches
Crab Cake Sandwich
House-made crab cakes, served with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and remoulade
Shrimp Pogue Boys
A treat to be treasured! Served on split top buns with lettuce tomato and carolina aioli
Lobster rolls
lightly dressed lobster salad on split top buns and fresh greens
Salmon BLT
4oz grilled filet served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and chipotle ranch
Buffalo Cat
catfish filet tossed in mild sauce, topped with chipotle rance, bleu cheese, lettuce, bacon, and pickled red onion
Buffalo Cauli (VG)
cauliflower fried to a crunch, topped with a spicy vegan ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion served on ciabatta
The Coop
tossed in bbq seasoning, topped with roasted garlic aioli, local smoked cheddar, thick cut applewood bacon, spring greens, tomatoes and a fried egg
Albino Bird
topped with alambama white bbq, swiss, spring greens, roasted red pepper jam and thick cut bacon
Caprese Chicken
provolone, basil pesto aioli, lettuce and house made bruschetta served on ciabatta
Gyro
house made tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion, and feta cheese on a warm pita
smash burgers
Classik Burger
1/3lb house made seasoned burger with spring greens, provolone, tomato, onion, balsamic ketchup ad stone ground mustard
Takin' The Bacon
A pile of thick cut bacon on top oof a 1/3lb house seasoned burger, maple aioli, ohio smoked cheddar, smoked provolone, crispy pork bellly, sweet onion bacon jam, and a fried egg
Take It Out West
1/3 lb house seasoned burger, alabama white bbq, smoked brisket, ohio smoked cheddar, swiss, and savory onion rings
Bygone Burger
1/3lb house seasoned burger, sweet onion bacon jam, hickory smoked cheddar and swiss, thick cut bacon, spring greens, tomatoes, onion, and roasted garlic aioli.
Pulled Porger
1/3lb burger with slow braised pulled pork, house slaw, hickory smoked cheddar, caramelized onion with an Alabama BBQ drizzle
Bruschetta burger
1/3lb burger with provolone, lettuce, basil pesto aioli and house made bruschetta served on ciabatta
pizza
G.O.A.T
Basil pesto, hand sliced pepperoni, mozzarella, goat cheese, finished with a spiced honey drizzle
Italian Stallion
Pepperoni, capicol, sppressata salami, banana peppers, roasted red pepper and mozzarella, finished with pesto aioli and italian dressing drizzle
Jalapeno Popper
ranch base, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, jalapenos, bacon, cream cheese curds, dusted with our ragin' ranch dry rub
Fried calamari
sweet tomato base, topped with provolone, banana peppers, fresh oregano and diced tomato, finished with lemon aioli
My Big Fat Greek Pizza
Tzatziki base topped with shaved lamb, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, provolone, feta, banana peppers, and finished with house made Greek drssing and baby arugula
Rustic Pepperoni
Dry aged pepperoni on our sweet rustic pizza sauce topped with cheese and baked in a 700 degree oven
Classic Cheese
Our sweet rustic pizza sauce topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese
Pickle Pie
pickle infused ranch topped with mozzarella, bacon, onion, dill and of course pickles
Bruschetta
light sauce, mozzarella, house made bruschetta, olive oil and a balsmic drizzle
Buffalo Chicken Za
buffalo base, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bleu cheese, bacon, blended cheddar, and pickle ranch drizzle
Ketza
A Keto friendly 9" personal pizza. Starting with our house made burger base we top that with house red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, ham, banana peppers, red onion, roasted red peppers and a basil pesto drizzle