The Filling Station Palisades Palisades
BURGERS
- FILL'R UP$11.50
Customize with any of our toppings
- TFS$12.95
Bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms
- TEXACO$11.95
Pepperjack, banana peppers, BBQ sauce
- INDIAN CHIEF$12.50
Mushrooms, truffle aioli
- OVERHAUL$12.50
Bacon, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato
- PILE UP$12.50
Two smashed grease monkeys piled on top of each other with american cheese and ketchup
- GREASE MONKEY$6.25
A smaller version of the Fill'R Up
- AMERICAN KOBE$14.50
Organic, beer fed, creamy wagyu beef
- DRY AGED STEAK BURGER$14.50
35 day dry aged sirloin and rib steak burger
- BEYOND BURGER$14.50
Vegan, plant based burger made with soy, protien, potato, and coconut oil
DOGS
SIDES
- SMALL HAND CUT FRIES$5.25
Fried crisp, lightly salted
- LARGE HAND CUT FRIES$7.50
Served with your choice of one dipping sauce
- SMALL SWEET POTATO FRIES$6.25
Chili spice dusted
- LARGE SWEET POTATO FRIES$8.25
Served with your choice of one dipping sauce
- SMALL ONION RINGS$6.75
Thick cut vidalia onions, beer battered and flash fried
- LARGE ONION RINGS$8.95
Served with your choice of one dipping sauce
- HALF & HALF BASKET$8.25
Half regular fries, half sweet potato
- ADD SAUCE
CHICKEN & CHEESE
N/A BEVERAGE
The Filling Station - Palisades Location and Ordering Hours
(845) 359-9000
Open now • Closes at 8PM