The Firefly Taco Cantina 609 Osborne Street
Full Menu
Starters
- Elote$9.00
Mini cobs of grilled corn topped with a blend of cheese & spices
- Carne Asada Fries$18.00
Steak well done. Steak fries, carne asada steak, Monterey jack, queso, cotija, guacamole, pico, cilantro, chipotle aioli
- Firefly Nachos$16.00
House chips, chorizo, ground beef, cheese blend, street corn salsa, lettuce, fresh jalapeños, radish, guacamole, roasted jalapeño ranch
- Queso Fundido$11.00
Chorizo, queso & oaxaca cheese topped with pico & served with house chips
- Firefly Bang-Bang$17.00
1/2 Lb fried shrimp tossed in firefly bang-bang sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro-lime cream, fresh cilantro
- Queso$6.00
Served with house chips
- Guacamole$11.00
Served with house chips
- Chips And Salsa$4.00
Tacos
Burritos
Stacked Tostadas
- Chorizo & Potato$16.00Out of stock
Chorizo, refried beans, roasted potatoes, Monterey Jack topped with queso, fried egg, chipotle aioli
- Chili-Lime Shrimp$18.00Out of stock
Grilled chili-lime shrimp, refried beans, Cojita, guacamole, pico, pickled onion, cilantro, cilantro cream
- Beef & Cheese$17.00Out of stock
Ground beef, refried beans, Monterey jack, chard tomato salsa, corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, white onion, fresh jalapeño, queso
Rice Bowl
- Baja Bowl$16.50
Chili-lime shrimp, mango-pineapple salsa, purple cabbage, fresh jalapeño, radish, avocado, spring mix, cilantro-lime rice, cilantro-lime cream, tortilla strips
- Chickpea-Tinga Bowl$14.00
Chickpea-tinga, mango-pineapple salsa, radish, fresh jalapeño, avocado, spring mix, cilantro-lime rice, vegan cilantro cream sauce, pickled onion
- Asada Bowl$18.00
Carne Asada, roasted potato, street corn salsa, avocado, pickled onion, cilantro-lime rice, roasted jalapeño ranch, tortilla strips
Quesadilla
Lil Lighting Bug
- Ya-Ya$10.00
Two Tacos Ground Beef, Lettuce,Tomato, Monterey Jack. Served with Chips and Queso
- Mini Ya-Ya$8.00
One Taco Ground Beef, Lettuce,Tomato, Monterey Jack. Served with Chips and Queso
- Avery$9.00
Nachos with Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Queso and Monterey Jack
- Ally-Mally$9.00
Burrito with Ground Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Cheese. Served with Chips and Queso
- The Huddy-Buddy$8.00
Quesadilla with Ground Beef and Cheese. Served with Chips and Queso
- The Coop$9.00
Chicken Tenders with Fries
Desserts
- Red Velvet Ice Cream Sandwich$8.00
Scoop of Vanilla bean ice cream between two warm red velvet cookies, drizzled with white and milk chocolate
- Churro Ice Cream Sundae$9.00
Vanilla bean ice cream topped with fried churros tossed in cinnamon and sugar, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, topped with a cherry.
- Key Lime Pie$7.00
Key lime pie with graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream