2x points for loyalty members
The Fish Factory
TAKE-OUT & DELIVERY
Appetizers
- Fries$7.00
- Old Bay Fries$7.50
- Buffalo Wings$15.00Out of stock
- Boom Boom Shrimp$15.00
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
6 Jumbo shrimp, steamed, served with our house cocktail sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
- Steak-Cut Onion Rings$8.00
- Fried Clams$11.00
- Fried Calamari$12.00
Calamari rings, breaded and deep fried, served with marinara sauce
- 50 Steamed Shrimp$9.98
50 Steamed small U-peel Shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce.
- Coconut Shrimp$13.00
- Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$12.00
3 egg rolls, fried, filled with ribeye and American cheese
- Peeled and Cleaned Shrimp$13.00+
- Clams Casino **** Special****$15.00Out of stock
6 local top neck clams topped with our homemade casino topping.
Soups
Salads
Pasta
- Linguine w/Clams$24.00
4 little neck Clams and chopped clams served over linguine in your choice of garlic and olive oil or marinara.
- Linguine w/Shrimp$26.00
5 Jumbo Shrimp served over linguine in your choice of garlic and olive oil or marinara sauce
- Linguine w/Scallops$30.00
Extra Large Scallops, served over linguine in your choice of garlic and olive oil or marinara sauce
- Chicken Parm w/Linguine$23.00
Breaded and Fried Chicken Cutlet, topped with provolone cheese and marinara sauce. Served with a side of Linguine Marinara.
- Linguini w/ Mussels$24.00Out of stock
- Linguine Marinara$15.00
Linguini in our homemade marinara sauce.
- Linguine White$15.00
Linguine in a garlic and olive oil sauce
- Linguini w/Crab$30.00Out of stock
Crabs, Clams & Mussels
- Snow Crab Legs$20.00+Out of stock
- Bucket Steamers (50)$37.00Out of stock
50 local little neck clams, steamed in your choice of Garlic and Olive Oil or Plain with Butter on the side.
- Steamers 15 Little Necks$14.00Out of stock
- Mussels$14.00Out of stock
Roughly 1 pound of PEI Mussels, served in marinara or garlic and olive oil. Comes with a side of bread and butter
- Bucket of Mussels$36.00Out of stock
- King Crab LegsOut of stock
Giant King Crab Legs. Sold by the pound, served either plain or with old bay seasoning.
- King Crab CLAWS$40.00Out of stock
King Crab Claws sold at a discount!
- Dungeness Dinner$32.00Out of stock
- **Special** Crab Medley Pieces$27.00Out of stock
A 1 pound mixture of snow crab and/or Dungeness crab pieces and claws, sold at a discounted price!
Sandwiches
- Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
Our Famous Crab Cake, Deep Fried served on a bun with lettuce and tomato.
- Fried Flounder Sandwich$10.50
Locally Caught Flounder, Deep Fried, Served on a bun with lettuce and tomato.
- Fried Cod Sandwich$11.00
Locally Caught Cod, Deep Fried, served on a bun with lettuce and tomato.
- Cheeseburger$11.00
- Hamburger$10.50
- Salmon Burger$14.00Out of stock
House made salmon burger, served with Soy mayo and lettuce and tomato.
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.00
- Soft Shell Crab Sandwich ** Special**$15.00Out of stock
Kids
Seafood Platters
- Broiled Crab Cakes$29.00
2 of our Famous Crab Cakes, broiled, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Broiled Jumbo Shrimp$24.00
7 Jumbo Shrimp broiled in butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Broiled Scallops$30.00
Locally caught day boat Scallops, broiled in butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Broiled Shrimp & Scallops$28.00
4 Jumbo Shrimp & 4 extra large local Scallops broiled In butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Broiled Flounder$22.00
2 Pieces of Locally Caught Flounder. Broiled in butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Fried Crab Cakes$29.00
2 of our Famous Crab Cakes, deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Fried Jumbo Shrimp$24.00
6 Jumbo Shrimp broiled deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Fried Scallops$30.00
Locally caught day boat Scallops, deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw (1/2 pound portion)
- Fried Shrimp & Scallops$28.00
4 Jumbo Shrimp & 4 extra large local Scallops deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Fried Flounder$22.00
2 Pieces of Locally Caught Flounder. deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Fried Cod$23.00
2 Pieces of Locally Caught Cod. Deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Fried Clams$20.00
12 ounce of breaded clam strips. Deep fried, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Fried Oysters$29.00Out of stock
6-8 Large extra select Oysters, breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of side and cole slaw.
- Fried Soft Shell Crabs Dinner **Special**$29.00Out of stock
Combos & Dinners
- Broiled Combination 1$34.00
Flounder, Shrimp, Scallops and our famous Crab Cake. Broiled in butter, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Broiled Combination 2$36.00
Flounder, Shrimp, Scallops and Lobster Tail
- South African Lobster Tails$40.00
2 South African Cold Water Lobster Tails, broiled in butter, served with your choice of side.
- Broiled Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp$31.00Out of stock
3 Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with our famous Crab Cake served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Broiled Stuffed Flounder$30.00
2 Pieces of Local Flounder, stuffed with our famous Crab Cake. Served with cole slaw and your choice of side
- Fried Seafood Combination$34.00
Flounder, Shrimp, Scallops and our Famous Crab Cake served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Fried Chicken Dinner$21.00Out of stock
4 Piece Fried Chicken, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Grilled Swordfish$26.00Out of stock
Fresh, locally caught Sword Fish, grilled served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Blackened Swordfish$26.00Out of stock
Fresh, locally caught Sword Fish, Blackened served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Grilled Salmon$28.00
Grilled Scottish Salmon, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- Grilled Grouper$26.00
- Blackened Grouper$26.00
- Broiled Grouper$26.00
- Blackened Salmon$28.00
Blackened Scottish Salmon, served with your choice of side and cole slaw
- BBQ Baby Back Ribs$23.00Out of stock
3/4 Rack of Baby Back Ribs. Slow roasted and smothered in BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side and cole slaw.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$21.00
2 pieces of grilled chicken breast, served with your choice of side and coleslaw
- Blackened Tuna$28.00Out of stock
- Grilled Tuna$28.00Out of stock
Raw
Sides
Misc
DRINKS
20oz Drinks
- Bottled Water$2.25
- Peace Tea Caddy Shack$3.75Out of stock
- Peace Tea Razz$3.75
- Peace Tea Peach$3.75Out of stock
- Iced Tea Gold Peak$3.50Out of stock
- 20oz Coke$3.25Out of stock
- 20oz Diet Coke$3.25
- 20oz Dr. Pepper$3.25Out of stock
- 2 Liter Coke$4.50
- 2 Liter Diet Coke$4.50Out of stock
- Coke Can$2.00
- Diet Coke Can$2.00
- Sprite Can$2.00Out of stock
ODDS & ENDS
Hank's Sauces
- Hanks OG$8.25
- Hank's Heat$8.25
- Hank's Camo$8.25Out of stock
- Hank's Cilantro$8.25Out of stock
- Hanks Honey Hab$11.50
- Hanks Linger$11.50Out of stock
- Hanks Witches Brew$11.50
- Hank's Iceman$15.75
- Hank's Rub Regular$12.50Out of stock
- Hank's Rub Hot$12.50
- Hanks Skedatil$11.50Out of stock
- Hanks Exit 17$11.50
- Across The Boards$15.75