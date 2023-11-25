Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
600 East 31st Street
0
Your order
The Fix 600 East 31st Street
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
600 East 31st Street
Breakfast Menu
Drinks
Breakfast
Specials
Extras
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
Biscuits & Gravy
$5.00
Pancakes
$4.00
Smothered Chicken Biscuit
$15.00
Sausage & Cheese Biscuit
$12.00
Buffalo Maple Chicken Biscuit
$12.00
Biscuit & Jam
$4.00
Specials
Fix Griddle
$15.00
Out of stock
French Toast
$12.00
Out of stock
Extras
Jam
$0.50
Egg
$3.00
Gravy 4oz
$3.00
Sausage
$2.00
Maple Syrup
Drinks
Drinks
La Croix
$1.50
Kombucha
$4.50
San Pellegrino
$4.00
Agua Fresca
$5.00
Juice
$3.50
Water (Bottled)
$2.50
Topo chico
$2.50
Soda
Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Jarrito
$3.00
Diet Coke
$2.50
Tea
Hot Tea
$3.00
London Fog
$4.50
Chai Latte
$5.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Coffee
Mocha
$6.00
Americano
$3.50
Latte
$5.00
Capuccino
$5.00
Hot Chocolate
$4.50
Drip Coffee
$3.50
Steamer
$4.00
Espresso
$2.50
Oat Milk 8oz
$3.00
The Fix! Location and Ordering Hours
(816) 800-5000
600 East 31st Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Open now
• Closes at 3PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement