The Flats 16 3705 Highway 16
Appetizer
- Tri Tip Flatbread$15.00
- Blackened Chicken Flatbread$13.00
- Brussel Sprouts$13.00
crispy brussels tossed with maple, pork belly and citrus
- Chips And Salsa$3.50
tortilla chips and fresh salsa
- The Flats Nachos$14.00
tortilla chips, cheddar jack blend, pickled carrots, beans, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions, crema, pepian sauce
- Cajun Fries$8.00
- Jalapeno Queso Dip$8.00
- Jalapeno Poppers$9.00
- Flats' Burger$14.50
house chuck patty, brioche bun, truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, green leaf, onion, house pickle
- Black & Bleu Burger$15.00
- Fried Chicken Sando$14.50
flash-fried crispy chicken breast, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, house pickles, and slaw
- BLTC$15.50
- Pork Tacos$13.00
carnitas, pepian sauce, brussels slaw, pickled red onion
- Fish Tacos$14.50Out of stock
hand-breaded mahi-mahi topped with the flats slaw, raspberry chipotle sauce, verde salsa, and goat cheese
- Tri Tip Tacos$16.00
- Fish & Chips$15.00
- High on the Hog$15.00
- Adult Chicken Strips$15.00
Sides
- Cup of Soup$4.50
- Extra Chips$2.00
- Side Bacon$2.00
- Side Brussels$6.50
- Side Chicken Breast$6.00
- Side Mac$7.00
- Side of Fries$4.00
- Side Of Fruit$4.00
- Side House Salad$4.50
- Side Slaw$3.00
- Side Salmon$12.00
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
- Side Bread$1.50
- Side Mash$5.00
- Side Rice$4.00
- Side Veg$4.00
- Bowl Of Soup$7.00
- Side Loaded Mash$7.50
- Side Tri Tip$8.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- Side Of Pickle (4)$1.00
- Slices Of Tomato (2)$1.00
- Side Of Queso$5.00
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Salsa$1.00
