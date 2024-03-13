The Foundation 401 East Grace Street
Food
Cold Bar
- Ahi Tuna$16.00
citrus ponzu, red onions, jalapeno, cilantro, seaweed salad
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
old bay seasoning, lemon cocktail sauce, arugula salad
- Charcuterie$25.00Out of stock
- Hummus$10.00
naan bread, chili crunch
- Chopped Wedge Salad$11.00
tomatoes, pork belly, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk ranch, pickled onions
- UC/UW - Ahi Tuna$8.00
Hot Plates
moms seasoning, buttermilk ranch
- Truffle Fries$9.00
herb aioli
- Cauliflower Wings$10.00
asian sauce, sesame seeds, green onions
- Fried Brussels$10.00
fig balsamic, pork belly, goat cheese
- Wagyu Beef Sliders$11.00
burger sauce, onion jam, muenster cheese, arugula
- Mini Crab and Lobster Cakes$18.00
remoulade, gremolata
- Crispy Chicken Wings$14.00
moms seasoning, buttermilk ranch
- Beef Burnt Ends$11.00
bbq sauce, boom boom sauce, pickled onions
- Mini Lobster Rolls$22.00
lobster salad, bibb lettuce
- UC/UW - Beef Burnt Ends$6.00
Flatbreads
Beverage
NA Beverage
- Cherry Coke$3.00
- Coca-Cola$3.00
Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love
- Coffee$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- OJ$3.00
- Orange Fanta$3.00
- Pellegrino$8.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- Water
- mocktail - walnut dream$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$4.00
- Soda Water
- Milk$2.00
- Mocktail Mule$4.00
Liquor
- Hennessy VS$12.00+
- Remy Martin VSOP$20.00+
- Bombay$8.00+
- Gordons$6.00+
- Hendricks$12.00+
- Tanqueray$8.00+
- Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur$11.00+
- Aperol$8.00+
- Arrow Creme De Cacao Brown$6.00+
- Bailey's Irish Cream$9.00+
- Belle Isle Coffee$7.00+
- Belle Isle Lemon Lavender Moonshine$7.00+
- Campari$10.00+
- Chambord$10.00+
- Cointreau$11.00+
- Disaronno Amaretto$10.00+
- Frangelico$9.00+
- Grand Marnier$10.00+
- Kahlua$9.00+
- Peach Schnapps$6.00+
- Bacardi$11.00+
- Don Q$6.00+
- Sailor Jerry$7.00+
- Virago$8.00+
- Balvenie Doublewood Year 12$22.00+
- Dewars White Label$10.00+
- Johnnie Walker Black$11.00+
- Johnnie Walker Blue Lable$67.00+
- Lunazul Blanco$6.00+
- Lunazul Reposado$6.00+
- Querendon Blanco$12.00+
- Querendon Reposado$17.00+
- Vida Mezcal$10.00+
- Ciroc$7.00+
- Cirrus$7.00+
- Deep Eddy Vodka$7.00+
- Grey Goose$8.00+
- Titos Vodka$7.00+
- Pearl$7.00+
- 4 Roses$7.00+
- Balvenie$22.00+
- Benchmark Bonded$7.00+
- Bowman Brothers$11.00+
- Buffalo Trace$7.00+
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00+
- Crown Royal$8.00+
- Elijah Craig 18 Year$43.00+
- Jack Daniels$7.00+
- Jameson$11.00+
- Jim Beam$6.00+
- Kentucky Vintage$13.00+
- Knob Creek$12.00+
- Michters Sour Mash$14.00+
- Old Overholt Rye$7.00+
- Pure Kentucky XO$15.00+
- Rams Point Peanut Butter Whiskey$6.00+
- Suntory Toki Whiskey$10.00+
- Uncle Nearest 1856$16.00+
- Uncle Nearest 1884$14.00+
- Uncle Nearest Rye$18.00+
- Wild Turkey$7.00+
- Woodford Reserve$13.00+
- Reservoir$22.00+
- Eagle Rare 10 Year$11.00+
- WhistlePig$11.00+
- Joseph Morgan$48.00+
- Benchmark Full Proof$7.00+
- Heaven Hill$13.00+
- Window Jane Lucky 13$34.00+
- Maker's Mark$9.00+
Beer
Wine
- GL - Smith and Hook Cab Sauv$14.00
- GL - Liberty School Cab Sauv$14.00
- GL - Lyric PN$12.00
- GL - Murphy Goode Merlot$10.00
- GL- Klinker Brickmason Red$12.00
- GL- Evolution Big Time Red$10.00
- BTL - Smith and Hook Cab Sauv$52.00
- BTL - Liberty School Cab Sauv$52.00
- BTL- Lyric PN$44.00
- BTL - Murphy Goode Merlot$36.00
- BTL - Klinker Brickmason Red$44.00
- BTL- Evolution Big Time Red$36.00
- UC/UW - Smith and Hook Cab Sauv$26.00
- UC/UW - Liberty School Cab Sauv$26.00
- UC/UW - Lyric PN$22.00
- UC/UW - Murphy Goode Merlot$18.00
- UC/UW - Klinker Brickmason Red$22.00
- UC/UW - Evolution Big Time Red$18.00
- GL- Wente Chardonnay (UO)$12.00
- GL- St. Francis Chardonnay (O)$14.00
- GL - Scarpetta Venezia Giulia PG$10.00
- GL - Squealing Pig Sauv Blanc (NZ)$10.00
- GL - Beach House Sauv Blanc (SA)$10.00
- GL - Martin Codax Albarino$12.00
- GL - Avelada Vinho Verde$10.00
- GL - Avaline Rose (Dry)$14.00
- BTL - Wente Chardonnay (UO)$44.00
- BTL - St. Francis Chardonnay (O)$52.00
- BTL - Scarpetta Venezia Giulia PG$36.00
- BTL - Squealing Pig Sauv Blanc (NZ)$36.00
- BTL - Beach House Sauv Blanc (SA)$36.00
- BTL - Martin Codax Albarino$44.00
- BTL - Avelada Vinho Verde$36.00
- BTL - Avaline Rose (Dry)$52.00
- UC/UW - Wente Chardonnay (UO)$22.00
- UC/UW - St Francis Chardonnay (O)$26.00
- UC/UW - Scarpetta Venezia Giulia PG$18.00
- UC/UW - Squealing Pig Sauv Blanc$18.00
- UC/UW - Beach House Sauv Blanc$18.00
- UC/UW - Martin Codax Albarino$22.00
- UC/UW - Avelada Vinho Verde$18.00
- UC/UW - Avaline Rose (Dry)$26.00
- GL - Luca Paretti Prosecco Brut$12.00
- GL - Risata Moscato d' Asti$10.00
- GL - Saracco Moscato d' Asti$12.00
- GL - Jeio Prosecco Rose$12.00
- GL - Avissi Prosecco$10.00
- GL - Opera Prima Brut (Sp. Wine)$8.00
- GL - Moet Imperial Brut$20.00
- BTL - Luca Paretti Prosecco Brut$44.00
- BTL - Risata Moscato d' Asti$36.00
- BTL - Saracco Moscato d' Asti$44.00
- BTL - Jeio by Bisol Prosecco Rose$44.00
- BTL - Avissi Prosecco$36.00
- BTL - Opera Prima Brut (Sp. Wine)$30.00
- BTL - Moet Imperial Brut$115.00
- UC/UW - Luca Paretti Prosecco Brut$22.00
- UC/UW - Risata Moscato d'Asti$18.00
- UC/UW - Saracco Moscato d'Asti$22.00
- UC/UW - Jeio by Bisol Prosecco Rose$22.00
- UC/UW - Avissi Prosecco$18.00
- UC/UW - Opera Prima Brut$15.00
- BTL-Belaire Brut$110.00
- BTL-Belaire Rose Brut$110.00
- BTL-Moet Imperial Rose$150.00
- BTL-Moet Imperial Ice$175.00
Specialty Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$12.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Champagne Cocktail$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Dark and Stormy$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Hurricane$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Madras$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini$14.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Ruby Roy$12.00
- Sazerac$14.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Chocolate Martini$12.00
- Margarita mocktail$8.00
- Gin Fizz$12.00
- Negroni$12.00
- Espresso Martini$13.00
