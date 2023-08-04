THE FOX'S DEN BOARD GAME CAFE
Brewed Coffees
Single Origin Brew
Espresso
Espresso Shot
A single shot of espresso
Doppio
A double shot of espresso
Cortado
A double shot of espresso w/ steamed milk
Cordusio
A double shot of espresso w/ mocha and steamed milk
Undertow
An artesanal doppio with cream and syrup
Con Panna
Espresso shots over whipped cream
Americano
Shots of espresso in water
Lattes
Signature Drinks
Parks
Marshmellow and Mocha Latte
Bullfrog
Matcha Peppermint and Chocolate Latte
Contessa
Cinnamon and Vanilla Latte
New Horizons
Rose Latte with Macadamia Milk
Hive
Lavender Honey and Vanilla Latte
Risk
Baristas choice
Ms. Scarlet
White Chocolate and Rasberry Latte
Azul
Blueberry and White Chocolate Latte
Duet
Cherry, Mocha, and Irish Cream Latte
Long Board
Coconut and Mocha Latte
Rails and Sails
English Toffee and Vanilla Latte
Gloomhaven
Orange and Mocha Latte
Frosthaven
Mint and Vanilla Latte
Rook
Black and White Mocha Latte
Boardwalk
Caramel and Mocha Latte
Blue Haven Apothecary Tea Blends
Andes Mate
Roasted yerba mate, cocoa nibs, peppermint, yacon syrup. Energizing tea from the Yerba and Cocoa that bring a perfect balance of chocolate and mint flavors.
Foggy Mountain
Catnip, Lemon Balm, Hopps, Spearmint, and Lavender. A light flavored tea that helps calm the mind.
Rise and Shine
Oat straw, Lavender, Blueberries, Red Clover, and Lemongrass. A delicate sipping tea that has the perfect balance of lavender with berry undertones.
Love Elixir
Dutch Processed Coca, Rose Powder, Cinamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Red Chili, and Chipotle. Chocolate meets rose with some added spice to experience a beautiful marriage of flavors.
Uplift
Lemon Balm, Oat Straw, Peppermint, Nettle, Rose Petals, and Elder Berry. These herbs help boost immunity while giving your body much needed minerals.
Berry Kiss
Spearmint, Hibiscus, Holy Basil, Fenugreek, Rose, and Camomile. Reminiscent of eating berries outside during the summer with a hint of herbal spice.
Grounded
Spearmint, Raspberry Leaf, Skullcap, Red Clover, Hibiscus, Elder Flower, Rose Petals, Linden, and Sumac. A mixture of multiple florals with a hint of mint that helps you when you feel frazzled.
Lemon Sunshine
Hibiscus, Linden, Lemongrass, Rosehip, Camomile, Sumac, Lemon, and Strawberries. Sunshine in a cup packed with Vitamin C.
Cool It
Green Tea, Lemon Grass, Peppermint, Camomile, and Oat Straw. A gentle caffeine content with nourishing herbs to ready you for the rest of your day.
Energize
Green Tea, Ginger, Astragalus, Eleuthero, Schisandra Berry, Gingko leaf, Gotu Kola, Licorice Root, and White Gensing. Gives energy is a lower caffeine content than other teas or coffees.
Golden Milk
Ground Turmeric, Cinamon, Ginger, Cardamom, Nutmeg, and Black Pepper. A balanced spice reminiscent of chai without the caffeine that helps reduce inflammation.
Surrender
Spearmint, Peppermint, Lemon Balm, Rose, Camomile, Butterfly Pea, Raw Stevia. A sweet floral and minty tea to take the edge off.
Moon Tea
Red Raspberry Leaf, Stinging Nettle, Oat Straw, Alfalfa, Rosehips, and Green Stevia. Designed specifically for women and their reproductive cycles.
Tea of the Week
Starwest Teas
Iced Coffees
Pastries
Bagel
Choose from our wide variety of bagels
Muffins
Choose from our wide variety of muffins
Croissants
Choose from our wide variety of Croissants
Creme Brulee
A delicious coffee themed dessert
Danish
Choose from our wide variety of muffins
Stroop Waffle
A waffle filled with different flavors that tops your coffee or latte