The Foxtail on the Lake NEW 1177 Howard Ave
FOOD
To Share
house hummus, cucumbers, onions
lemon salsa verde, grana padano, fried capers
yogurt, olive oil, walnut, fresno chilis, mint & tomato, house pita
original hummus, pita, mediterranean lemon salsa
spicy aioli, lemon juice, celery, grilled brioche
figs, apricots, cherries, crostinis
roasted eggplant, harrisa, cilantro, pita bread
parsley, mint, scallions, bulgur, tomatoes, lemon olive oil
shishito peppers, potatoes, fresno aioli
lebanese style: lemon, cayenne, cilantro, and garlic
Flatbreads
tomato, cucumber, onion, arugula, feta
mushrooms, honey, truffle oil, arugula
mortadella, brie cheese, fried brussels sprouts, mozzarella cheese
seasonal roasted mushrooms, crema de parmigiano, brie cheese, arabic cheese, savory
harissa paste, shishito peppers, red onion, mozzarella, chili oil drizzle
Raw Bar
japanese salsa, citrus soy, ray
citrus soy, serrano, crispy shallot, EVOO, pineapple puree
spicy mayo, cucumber, radish, ginger soy drizzle, black sesame
spicy mayo, edamame, cucumber, avocado, fried shallot, ginger soy drizzle, toasted sesame
mixed fresh fish, serrano pepper, avocado, cucumber, ginger soy drizzle, rayu japanese salsa
spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado, ginger soy drizzle, asparagus
Greens & Soups
fattoush, cabbage, lettuce, red bell pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, cilantro, parsley, mint, scallions, toasted pita, sumac citrus viniagrette
baby purple kale, parmesan breadcrumbs, house parmesan dressing
burrata, cranberry, almonds, red pepper, bacon, white balsamic bleu cheese vinaigrette
Mains
pan seared salmon, asparagus, skordalia, soy mustard glaze
two patties, grilled and griddled, swiss, cabbage, garlic dressing, tomato, pickles, fries
two patties, grilled and griddled, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, house-made 1000, fries
herb marinated, mash potatoes, paprika pork jus, spicy shrimp
chicken, garlic sauce, arugula, roasted potatoes
grilled vegetables, mash potatoes, spicy butter
chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, orzo, red bell pepper, onion, snow peas, saffron broth, parsley
squash, chickpeas, peppers, harissa, moroccan spiced couscous
pita, onions, roasted tomatoes, parsley, radish, tahini sauce, fries
herb tomato ragu, asparagus, smoked gouda, jalapeno polenta cake