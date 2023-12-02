The French Press Aurora
BREAKFAST
Bennies
- Bennie$14.25
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, shaved apple cider glazed ham, avocado, topped with home-made hollandaise, served with potatoes.
- Brisket Bennie$16.50
Toasted English muffin with, poached eggs topped with smoked brisket, collard greens, and a chipotle bearnaise. Served with a side of potatoes.
- Lox Bennie$16.00
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, smoked salmon, sliced tomato, red onion, capers, and chives topped with home-made hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes.
- Veggie Bennie$14.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, goat cheese, roasted tomato, spring mix tossed in a honey mustard vinaigrette topped with home-made hollandaise, red onion, avocado, and asparagus. (VEG)
Savory
- All American$9.75
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, two eggs cooked any style, served with potatoes and your choice of toast.
- Bagel$3.50
- Beignets Etouffee$16.50
Unsweetened beignets smothered in a creamy crawfish and shrimp etouffee with a side of breakfast taters and served with two eggs cooked any style .
- Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy$12.25
Buttermilk biscuits with country gravy served with two eggs any style and potatoes
- Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
8oz flank steak, breaded and fried served with breakfast potatoes, two eggs, and sausage country gravy.
- Chilaquiles$11.75
Tortilla Chips smothered in cheese and spicy red salsa topped with tomato, red onion and avocado. With a side of black beans and 2 eggs.
- Corned Beef Hash$13.25
Home-made Guinness stewed hash served with two eggs cooked any style, and your choice of toast.
- Eggs in a Hole$12.00
Two eggs cooked inside a piece of challah Texas toast, topped with sausage country gravy, and served with breakfast potatoes.
- Huevos Rancheros$9.75
Black beans, potatoes, two eggs any style, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado jalapeño salsa with your choice of pork green chili or gluten-free veggie chili, and your choice of tortilla: Crunchy (crispy corn tortilla points) or Old School (two soft corn tortillas under everything).
- Lox Bagel$12.00
Smoked salmon, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, cream cheese, capers, and chives on a toasted plain bagel.
- Machaca Style Burrito$9.25
Chorizo cooked with eggs, jalapeño, tomato, potatoes, chili, and cheese. GF veggie chili and tortillas available.
- Old Fashioned Oats$6.00
- Old School Burrito$9.25
Potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.
- Shrimp & Grits$16.00
(GF) Creamy cheese grits cooked with bacon, poblano peppers, diced tomato, and shrimp. Served with two eggs any style.
- Sterlings Sweet Biscuits$12.25
Chipotle cheddar biscuits, chorizo gravy, shredded cheddar cheese, served with two eggs any style and potatoes.
- The Power Puff$16.00
Unsweetened beignets with a breaded fried chicken breast, two eggs, cheddar cheese, then smothered with sausage country gravy and two pieces of bacon.
- Vegan Biscuits$12.50
(VEG) (GF) Scratch-made vegan biscuits topped with vegan country gravy. Served with potatoes, roasted tomato, and collard greens.
- Veggie Hash$12.75
(VEG) (GF) Hash made of butternut and spaghetti squash, regular and sweet potatoes, beets, collard greens, quinoa and onions. Topped with crispy sweet potato strings, two eggs cooked any style with toast
Sweet
- Granola Parfait$6.50
Our housemade granola, yogurt, and fresh fruit
- French Toast$12.00
Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
- Almond Tres Leches French Toast$13.00
Our French toast drenched in a rich syrup made of three different types of milk and crushed almonds. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
- Seasonal French Toast Meal (Tiramisu)$13.00
- Pancakes$12.00
Four silver dollar pancakes. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage. Zucchini Pistachio • (GF) Raspberry Oatmeal • (GF) Buttermilk • Blueberry
- French Toast Stack$10.50
- Seasonal French Toast Stack (Tiramisu)$11.50
- Pancakes Stack$9.00
- Side of Regular French Toast$6.50
- Side of Almond Tres Leches French Toast$7.00
- Side of Seasonal French Toast (Tiramisu)$7.00
Build Your Own
- Breakfast Super Sammy$8.00
Fried hard egg with ham, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese on toasted Ciabatta bread. ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
- Build Your Own Omelet$8.75
Three eggs, shredded cheddar cheese served with a side of potatoes and your choice of toast . ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
- Build Your Own Crepe$3.25
10” Home-made gluten-free crepe with two .50 cent toppings. ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
LUNCH
Sandwiches
- BLAT$13.00
Bacon, romaine lettuce, sliced avocado, and sliced tomato with spicy mayo on toasted wheat bread. Served with your choice of side.
- Croque Madamosaurus$15.50
Double grilled cheese croque madam style. Ham and brie on one half, bacon and gruyere on the second half with a side of chipotle bernaise on sourdough and one egg on top. Served with your choice of side.
- French Dip$13.50
Tender Roast Beef stewed in au jus on a toasty Ciabatta with melted gruyère and spicy giardiniera. Served with your choice of side
- Kickin' Chicken$12.75
Breaded and fried chicken breast tossed in our buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side
- Mushroom Pita$12.50
Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, artichoke hearts, and provolone topped with basil pesto and diced tomato in a toasted pita. Served with your choice of a side.
- Reuben$13.75
Grilled corned beef brisket, gruyère cheese, sauerkraut with 1000 island dressing on toasted rye. Served with your choice of side.
- Smoked Brisket Sammy$13.75
Brioche bun with sliced smoked brisket, sauteed onion, sauteed mushroom, melted pepper jack and smokey honey mustard. Served with your choice of side.
- Turkey Melt$13.50
Grilled turkey breast, sliced avocado, bacon, caramelized onions, and melted cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough with your choice of side.
- Turkey Pear and Brie Croissant$13.25
Toasted butter croissant filled with sliced turkey, melted brie, red wine pears and a cranberry fig spread. Served with a choice of side
- Veggie Reuben$12.50
Toasted rye with our homemade veggie hash, sauerkraut, gruyère cheese, and 1000 island dressing. Served with your choice of side
Salads
- Black Bean Quinoa Salad$12.00
(GF) (VEG) Spring mix tossed in a cilantro cumin vinaigrette, topped with diced tomatoes, black beans, quinoa, feta cheese, and avocado.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Spring mix tossed in our home made ranch topped with tomato, red onion, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbs and avocado. Topped with chopped breaded chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce.
- Fig and Beet Salad$12.00
(VEG) Manchego, sliced beets, julienned dried fig, toasted pecans, on a bed of mixed greens tossed in cranberry fig vinaigrette, topped with fried pita chips with cranberry fig puree and a pomegranate drizzle
- Harvest Salad$12.00
(GF) (VEG) Spring mix tossed in a honey mustard vinaigrette, with sliced pear, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbs, candied walnuts and a pomegranate drizzle.
- Lox Salad$13.25
(GF) Lox, diced tomato, red onion, capers, sliced hard-boiled egg, chives, and mixed greens tossed in an Old Bay vinaigrette.
- Spinach Goat Cheese Salad$12.75
(GF) (VEG) Baby spinach tossed in pistachio vinaigrette, topped with sliced strawberries, goat cheese crumbs, crushed pistachio, sliced red onion and fried sweet potato straws and a balsamic reduction.
DRINKS
Coffee
- Americano$2.65+
- Au Lait$2.65+
- Breve$3.95+
- Cappuccino$3.55+
- Caramel Latte$3.95+
- Carmello$3.95+
- Chai$3.15+
- Drink Special$4.00
- Drip Coffee$2.50+
- Espresso$2.50+
- Flavored Steamer$2.60+
- Iced Coffee$2.50+
- Kids Hot Cocoa$2.25
- Latte$3.55+
- Loose Leaf$3.00+
- Loose Leaf Cambric$3.40+
- Mocha$3.95+
- Press$6.25
- Vanilla Latte$3.95+
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
- Cup of Milk$2.60+
Beverages
SIDES
Misc Sides
- Butter/ Syrup$0.75
- Side of Maple Syrup$1.50Out of stock
- Cup of Grits$4.00
- Bowl of Grits$7.75
- Grilled Cheese$4.00
- Loaded Grits$6.00
- Quesadilla$3.50
- Side Dressing$0.75
- Side French Fries$3.00
- Side of Cheese$0.75
- Side of Chips$2.00
- Side of Cottage Cheese$2.75
- Side of Gravy$3.50
- Side of Hollandaise$1.50
- Side of Chipotle Bearnaise (Hollandaise)$1.50
- Side of Tators$2.50
- Cup of Soup$3.00
- Bowl of Soup$5.50
- Side of Tortilla Chips$1.75
- Side of Compote
- Side of Buffalo Sauce$0.75
- Cup of Black Beans$2.00