The French Press Greenwood
BREAKFAST
Bennies
- Bennie$14.25
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, shaved apple cider glazed ham, avocado, topped with home-made hollandaise, served with potatoes.
- Brisket Bennie$16.50
Toasted English muffin with, poached eggs topped with smoked brisket, collard greens, and a chipotle bearnaise. Served with a side of potatoes.
- Lox Bennie$16.00
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, smoked salmon (lox), sliced tomato, red onion, capers, and chives topped with home-made hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes.
- Veggie Bennie$14.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, goat cheese, roasted tomato, spring mix tossed in a honey mustard vinaigrette topped with home-made hollandaise, red onion, avocado, and asparagus. (VEG)
Savory
- All American$9.75
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, two eggs cooked any style, served with potatoes and your choice of toast.
- Bagel$3.50
- Beignets Etouffee$16.50
Unsweetened beignets smothered in a creamy crawfish and shrimp etouffee with a side of breakfast taters and served with two eggs cooked any style
- Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy$12.25
Buttermilk biscuits with country gravy served with two eggs any style and potatoes.
- Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
8oz breaded and fried steak, sausage country gravy, breakfast potatoes, with two eggs any style.
- Chilaquiles$11.75
(VEG) (GF) Tortilla chips smothered in cheese and spicy red salsa topped with tomato, red onion and avocado. Served with a side of black beans and two eggs cooked any style.
- Corned Beef Hash$13.25
Home-made Guinness stewed hash served with two eggs cooked any style, and your choice of toast.
- Eggs in a Hole$12.00
Two eggs cooked inside a piece of challah Texas toast, topped with country sausage gravy, and served with breakfast potatoes.
- Lox Bagel$12.00
Smoked salmon, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, cream cheese, capers, and chives on a toasted plain bagel.
- Machaca Style Burrito$9.25
Chorizo cooked with eggs, jalapeño, tomato, potatoes, chili, and cheese. GF veggie chili and tortillas available.
- Old Fashioned Oats$5.75
- Old School Burrito$9.25
Potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.
- Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Creamy cheese grits cooked with bacon, poblano peppers, diced tomato, and shrimp. Served with two eggs any style. (GF)
- Sterlings Sweet Biscuits$12.25
Chipotle cheddar biscuits, chorizo gravy, shredded cheddar cheese, served with two eggs any style and potatoes.
- The Power Puff$16.00
Unsweetened beignets with a breaded fried chicken breast, two eggs, cheddar cheese, then smothered with sausage country gravy and two pieces of bacon.
- Vegan Biscuits$12.50
Scratch-made vegan biscuits topped with vegan country gravy. Served with potatoes, roasted tomato, and collard greens. (VEG) (GF)
- Veggie Hash$12.75
VEG) (GF) Hash made of butternut and spaghetti squash, regular and sweet potatoes, collard greens, quinoa and onions. Topped with crispy sweet potato strings, two eggs cooked any style with toast.
Sweet
- Granola Parfait$6.50
Our housemade granola, yogurt, and fresh fruit
- French Toast$12.00
Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Two eggs cooked any style & your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
- Almond Tres Leches French Toast$13.00
Three slices of our French toast drenched in a rich syrup made of three different types of milk and crushed almonds. Served with two eggs cooked any style & your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
- Seasonal French Toast Meal (Tiramisu)$13.00
- Pancakes$12.00
Four silver dollar pancakes. Served with two eggs cooked any style & your choice of sausage, bacon or ham. Zucchini Pistachio (GF) Raspberry Oatmeal (GF) Buttermilk Blueberry
- Seasonal French Toast Stack (Tiramisu)$11.50
- Pancakes Stack$9.00
Stack of six silver dollar pancakes. Zucchini Pistachio (GF) Raspberry Oatmeal (GF) Buttermilk Blueberry
- Side of Regular French Toast$6.50
- Side of Almond Tres Leches French Toast$7.00
- Side of Seasonal French Toast (Tiramisu)$7.00
Build Your Own
- Breakfast Super Sammy$8.00
SAMMY: Fried hard egg with ham, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese on toasted Ciabatta bread. ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .75¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado 1.00¢
- Build Your Own Crepe$3.25
10” Home-made gluten-free crepe. Veggie toppings .50¢, Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
LUNCH
Sandwiches
- BLAT$13.00
Bacon, romaine lettuce, avocado, and sliced tomato with spicy mayo on toasted wheat bread. Served with your choice of side.
- Croque Madamosaurus$15.50
Double grilled cheese croque madam style. Ham and brie on one half, bacon and gruyere on the second half with a side of chipotle bernaise on sourdough and one egg on top. Served with your choice of side.
- French Dip$13.50
Roast beef with au jus on toasty Ciabatta with melted gruyere and spicy giardiniera, and a side of horseradish cream sauce. Served with choice of side.
- Kickin' Chicken Sammy$12.75
Breaded and fried chicken breast tossed in our buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles and pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
- Mushroom Pita$12.50
Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, artichoke hearts, and provolone cheese topped with basil pesto, and diced tomato in a toasted pita. (VEG) Served with choice of side.
- Reuben$13.75
Grilled corned beef brisket, gruyère cheese, sauerkraut with 1000 island dressing on toasted rye. Served with your choice of side.
- Smoked Brisket Sammy$13.75
Brioche bun with sliced smoked brisket, sauteed onion, sauteed mushroom, melted pepper jack and smokey honey mustard. Served with your choice of side.
- Turkey Melt$13.50
Grilled turkey breast, avocado, bacon, caramelized onions, and melted cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough with your choice of side.
- Turkey Pear and Brie Croissant$13.25
Toasted croissant filled with sliced turkey, melted brie, red wine pears, and a cranberry fig spread. Served with choice of side.
- Veggie Reuben$12.50
Hash of tender butternut squash, sweet potatoes, collard greens, beets, and onions made into a reuben with sauerkraut, gruyere cheese, and 1000 island dressing. Served with choice of side.
Salads
- Black Bean Quinoa Salad$12.00
Spring mix tossed in a cilantro cumin vinaigrette, topped with diced tomatoes, black beans, quinoa, feta cheese, and avocado. (GF)(VEG)
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Spring mix tossed in our home made ranch topped with tomato, red onion, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbs and avocado. Topped with chopped breaded chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce.
- Fig and Beet Salad$12.00
(VEG) Goat cheese, sliced beets, julienned dried fig, toasted pecans, atop a bed of mixed greens tossed in cranberry fig vinaigrette, and topped with a pomegranate drizzle.
- Harvest Salad$12.00
(GF) (VEG) Spring mix tossed in a honey mustard vinaigrette, with sliced pear, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbs, candied walnuts and a pomegranate drizzle.
- Lox Salad$13.25
Lox, diced tomato, red onion, capers, sliced hard-boiled egg, chives, and mixed greens tossed in an Old Bay vinaigrette. (GF)
- Spinach Goat Cheese Salad$12.75
(GF) (VEG) Baby spinach tossed in pistachio vinaigrette, topped with sliced strawberries, crushed pistachio, goat cheese crumbs, balsamic red onion, and fried sweet potato straws.
DRINKS
Coffee
- Americano$2.65+
- Au Lait$2.65+
- Breve$3.95+
- Cappuccino$3.55+
- Caramel Latte$3.95+
- Carmello$3.95+
- Chai$3.15+
- Drink Special$4.00
- Drip Coffee$2.50+
- Espresso$2.50+
- Flavored Steamer$2.60+
- Iced Coffee$2.50+
- Kids Hot Cocoa$2.25
- Latte$3.55+
- Loose Leaf$3.00+
- Loose Leaf Cambric$3.40+
- Mocha$3.95+
- Press$6.25
- Traditional Machiatto$2.70+
- Vanilla Latte$3.95+
Beverages
SIDES
Misc Sides
- Butter/ Syrup$0.75
- Side of Maple Syrup$1.50
- Cup of Grits$4.00
- Grilled Cheese$4.00
- Cup of Loaded Grits$6.00
- Quesadilla$3.50
- Side Dressing$0.75
- Side French Fries$3.00
- Side of Cheese$0.75
- Side of Chips$2.00
- Side of Cottage Cheese$2.75
- Side of Gravy$3.50
- Side of Hollandaise$1.50
- Side of Chipotle Bearnaise (Hollandaise)$1.50
- Side of Tators$2.50
- Cup of Soup$3.00
- Bowl of Soup$5.50
- Side of Tortilla Chips$1.75
- Side of Compote
- Side of Buffalo Sauce$0.75
- Cup of Black Beans$2.00
- 4oz of Etouffee Sauce$3.75