The Fresh Monkee - Mansfield 135 Storrs Road Unit C
Shakes
- Antioxidant Berry
Water, splash of pom juice, splash of orange juice, splash of milk, vanilla protein, spinach, mixed berries.
- Banana Split
Milk, vanilla protein, unsweetened coconut shreds, banana, pineapple, strawberries.
- Blueberry Pie
Milk, vanilla protein, low-fat graham cracker, spices, blueberries, vanilla extract.
- Caramel Coffee Buzz
Milk, splash of cream, vanilla protein, vanilla extract, stevia, coffee ice cubes, sugar-free caramel drizzle.
- Chocolate Coconut
Coconut milk (unsweetened), chocolate protein, unsweetened coconut shreds, cocoa, banana.
- Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Moon
Milk, chocolate protein, cocoa powder, chocolate cookie, banana, strawberries.
- Chocolate Pumpkin
Milk, chocolate protein, pumpkin puree, vanilla extract, low-fat graham cracker, Nutella, spices, banana.
- Chunkee Monkee
Milk, chocolate or vanilla protein, banana, natural peanut butter.
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Milk, vanilla protein, cinnamon, banana, Nutella, low-fat graham cracker,
- Coffee Buzz
Milk, chocolate protein, vanilla extract, stevia, coffee ice cubes.
- Dirty Filthy Monkee
Milk, chocolate protein, chocolate brownie protein bar, natural peanut butter, Nutella.
- Dirty Monkee
Milk, chocolate protein, chocolate brownie protein bar, Nutella.
- Crave
almond milk, vanilla protein, natural peanut butter, macro greens, blueberries.
- Filthy Monkee
Milk, chocolate protein, chocolate brownie protein bar, natural peanut butter.
- Hazelnut Monkee
Milk, chocolate protein, banana, Nutella.
- Hazelnut S'mores
Milk, chocolate protein, low-fat graham cracker, marshmallows, Nutella.
- Lime Green Mango
Water, apple juice, chia seeds, flax seeds, whole green apple, lime, mango, spinach.
- Maui Colada
Coconut milk (unsweetened), splash of orange juice, vanilla protein, unsweetened coconut shreds, pineapple, mango.
- Mint Oreo
Milk, cookies n cream protein, mint extract, marshmallows, Nutella, chocolate cookie.
- Nutmeg State
Milk, vanilla protein, pumpkin puree, vanilla extract, banana, spices, low-fat graham cracker.
- Orange Cream
Milk, splash of orange juice, vanilla protein, whole orange.
- PB Banana & Fluff
Milk, vanilla protein, natural peanut butter, marshmallows, low-fat graham cracker, banana.
- PB Jelly Time
Milk, vanilla protein, mixed berries, natural peanut butter, low-fat graham cracker.
- Puppy Shake$5.00
water, pumpkin puree, natural peanut butter, banana.
- Strawberry Lemonade
Water, vanilla protein, strawberries, lemon, agave.
- Strawberry Moon
Milk, vanilla protein, strawberries, banana.
- Sunrise
water, splash of orange juice, vanilla protein, orange, pineapple, strawberries.
- Ultimate Green
Water, splash of Pom juice, chia seeds, flax seeds, cucumber, whole green apple, banana, pineapple, ginger, spinach.
Mass Shakes
Crave Snacks
Slice Cups
Monkee Ballz
- Monkee Ballz 6 pk.$6.99
made in-house with natural peanut butter, oat flour, chocolate whey protein, maple syrup, vanilla extract coated with semi-sweet chocolate chips, coconut oil contains: peanuts, milk, soy, tree nuts (coconut)
- Monkee Ballz 12 pk.$12.99
made in-house with natural peanut butter, oat flour, chocolate whey protein, maple syrup, vanilla extract coated with semi-sweet chocolate chips, coconut oil contains: peanuts, milk, soy, tree nuts (coconut)