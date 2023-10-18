The Fried Taco - Icehouse 119 West 2nd Street Suite 150
Popular Items
Meals
Specials
French fries topped with seasoned carne asada meat, onion, cilantro, tomato, house avocado tomatillo crema, Cotija cheese and a scoop of house made mango guac. *Asada mixture has grilled onion and jalapeños that cannot be removed. Fresh onion CAN be taken off order.
BIG 14" burrito stuffed with carne asada meat, Avocado crema, cheddar jack cheese blend, seasoned shoestring fries, and mango guacamole. Served with a side of chips and salsa. *Asada mixture has grilled onion and jalapeños that cannot be removed. Fresh onion CAN be taken off order.
Fried Tacos
Sold individually. Each taco is approximately 1/4 pound. Slow simmered, marinated, shredded brisket, topped with house white bbq, sriracha slaw (very mild spice) and shredded cheddar. Freshly prepared from scratch, in house, every day.
Sold individually. All of our tacos are prepared fresh from scratch in house, every day. Shredded, jerk marinated chicken topped with queso fresco and house mango salsa pico.
Slow simmered marinated, shredded chicken topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Each taco is Approximately 1/4 pound, prepared from fresh meat in house, every day.
Sold individually. Yes, most people find this taco to be very hot! Slow simmered, marinated, shredded, spicy chicken topped with blueberry crema, pepper jack cheese and pickled relish.
Sold individually. Seasoned ground beef and cheese (cheese is cooked in with meat and cannot be removed) topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Each taco is approximately 1/4 pound each and freshly prepared in house from scratch.
Sold Individually. Slow simmered, marinated, shredded pork topped with cheddar cheese. Each taco is approximately 1/4 pound and prepped from scratch, in house every day.
Sold individually. Shredded, marinated bbq jackfruit topped with broccoli slaw. Each taco is approximately 1/4 pound each and freshly prepared in house from scratch. Vegan tacos are prepared in a separate fryer from tacos with meat.
Fried taco with guacamole, topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and mango salsa. Can be prepared vegan with no dairy.
Appetizers & Sides
Quesadillas
Drinks
Desserts
Family Style Meal Deals
AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT OR DELIVERY ONLY. WE DON'T DO TAKE OUT PACKS IN HOUSE. Choose one or two meats and we'll supply the normal "fried taco" toppings that come on each taco normally. We will include ten shells which include two "extras."
AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT OR DELIVERY ONLY. WE DON'T DO TAKE OUT PACKS IN HOUSE. Family style tacos with everything you need for your own build your own taco bar. Twelve pack with two extra "just in case" shells.
Six fried flour empanadas with your choice of meat