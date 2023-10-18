Popular Items

White Queso with Chorizo & Chips
$8.00
Meals

Choice of any two fried tacos or empanadas and a side.
$7.99

Meal includes your choice of any one fried taco or empanada and a side.

$11.99
CBR Empanada and PBJ Empanada topped as a Pumpkin
$7.99

Specials

$14.00

French fries topped with seasoned carne asada meat, onion, cilantro, tomato, house avocado tomatillo crema, Cotija cheese and a scoop of house made mango guac. *Asada mixture has grilled onion and jalapeños that cannot be removed. Fresh onion CAN be taken off order.

$15.00

BIG 14" burrito stuffed with carne asada meat, Avocado crema, cheddar jack cheese blend, seasoned shoestring fries, and mango guacamole. Served with a side of chips and salsa. *Asada mixture has grilled onion and jalapeños that cannot be removed. Fresh onion CAN be taken off order.

Fried Tacos

$5.65

Sold individually. Each taco is approximately 1/4 pound. Slow simmered, marinated, shredded brisket, topped with house white bbq, sriracha slaw (very mild spice) and shredded cheddar. Freshly prepared from scratch, in house, every day.

$4.95

Sold individually. All of our tacos are prepared fresh from scratch in house, every day. Shredded, jerk marinated chicken topped with queso fresco and house mango salsa pico.

$4.50

Slow simmered marinated, shredded chicken topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Each taco is Approximately 1/4 pound, prepared from fresh meat in house, every day.

$4.95

Sold individually. Shredded, marinated bbq jackfruit topped with broccoli slaw. Each taco is approximately 1/4 pound each and freshly prepared in house from scratch.

$4.95

Sold individually. Yes, most people find this taco to be very hot! Slow simmered, marinated, shredded, spicy chicken topped with blueberry crema, pepper jack cheese and pickled relish.

Vegan Jackfruit
Vegan Jackfruit
$4.95

Sold individually. Shredded, marinated bbq jackfruit topped with broccoli slaw. Each taco is approximately 1/4 pound each and freshly prepared in house from scratch. Vegan tacos are prepared in a separate fryer from tacos with meat.

Carolina Pork
$4.95
Guaco Taco
$4.95

Fried taco with guacamole, topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and mango salsa. Can be prepared vegan with no dairy.

Appetizers & Sides

Mango Guacamole
$8.00
White Queso with Chorizo & Chips
$8.00
Vegan Queso & Chips
$8.00
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
Tostones
$4.00
Yuca Fries
$4.00
Cali Fries
$4.00
2 oz Guac
$1.50
2 Oz Salsa
$1.00
2 oz Queso
$1.50
2 oz Sour Cream
$1.00
FOR HERE
Side Of Chips
$2.00
Small Asopao
$4.00

Empanadas

Beef Emp
$5.25
Cuban Emp
$4.95
Chicken Bacon Ranch Emp
$4.95

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Chicken
$9.00
Quesadilla Pork
$9.00
Quesadilla Caribbean Jerk
$9.00
Quesadilla Brisket
$10.00
Quesadilla Nashville
$9.00
Quesadilla Old Fashioned
$9.00
Quesadilla Jackfruit
$9.00
Quesadilla Carolina Smoked BBQ Pork
$9.00
Quesadilla Cheese
$7.00
Quesadilla Carne Asada
$10.00

Drinks

Coconut Lavender Lemonade
$4.50
Coconut Mango Hibiscus Lemonade
$4.50
Mango Hibiscus Sweet Tea
$4.50
Caribbean Cream Special
$4.50
Glass Bottle Mexican Coke
$3.50
Fountain Drink
$3.25
Arnold Palmtree
$4.50
Unsweet Tea
$2.75
Kids Fountain Drink
$0.99
Coco Rico
$1.75
Coconut Lavender Lemonade Gallon
$20.00
Coconut Mango Hibiscus Lemonade Gallon
$20.00
Mango Hibiscus Sweet Tea Gallon
$20.00

Desserts

Apples N Cream Empanada
$3.99
Pumpkin Empanada
$3.99
$6.50

Make them at your table!

Lemon Empanada
$3.99Out of stock
PBJ Empanada
$3.99
Free S'mores Night (In house only)

Family Style Meal Deals

$33.99

AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT OR DELIVERY ONLY. WE DON'T DO TAKE OUT PACKS IN HOUSE. Choose one or two meats and we'll supply the normal "fried taco" toppings that come on each taco normally. We will include ten shells which include two "extras."

$44.99

AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT OR DELIVERY ONLY. WE DON'T DO TAKE OUT PACKS IN HOUSE. Family style tacos with everything you need for your own build your own taco bar. Twelve pack with two extra "just in case" shells.

Family Style Empanada Meals
$33.99

Six fried flour empanadas with your choice of meat

Kids Menu

Kids Taco
$5.99
Kids Quesadilla
$5.99
Kids PBJ Empanada
$5.99
Kids Specialty Drink Upgrade
$2.00

Extra Salsa & Sauces

Avocado Tomatillo (Mild/Med)
$0.35
Pineapple Express (Med)
$0.35
Blueberry Yum Yum (Hot)
$0.35
Dill Sauce
$0.60
Spicy Dill Sauce
$0.60
Mayo Ketchup
$0.60
Side Mango Guac
$1.50
Side Queso
$1.50
Chipotle Lime Ranch
$0.60
Red Salsa
$1.00
Brisket Slaw
$0.50