The Front Page
Sandwiches
- Classic Italian$7.00+
salami, ham, chow-chow (a relish), capicola, provolone, romaine, jalapeño-lime red onion, tomato, mayo, red wine vinaigrette
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich$5.25+
ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno-lime red onion, mustard, mayo
- Smoked Turkey Sandwich$6.50+
in-house smoked turkey, swiss, spinach, mustard, tomatillo chutney
- Turkey Club Sandwich$8.00+
in-house smoked turkey, cheddar, bacon, romaine, tomato, zesty ranch
- BLT$5.25+
bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Tuna Salad$5.00+
tuna, onions, pickles, mayo, lemon juice, seasoning add tomato, romaine, or pickles on us
- Caprese Sandwich (Vegetarian)$7.00+
tomato, mozzarella, pesto, basil, arugula (vegetarian)
- Kite in the Rain (Vegan)$8.00+
tofu, spinach, avocado, dijon, jalapeno-lime red onion (vegan)
- Green Thumb (Vegan)$4.50+
avocado, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, jalapeño-lime red onion
Hot Sandwiches
Salads
- Nick the Greek Salad$11.00
romaine lettuce, feta, olives, tomato, cucumber, jalapeno-lime onion, red wine oregano vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons, jalapeno-lime onions, and caesar dressing
- Turkey Cobb Salad$14.00
smoked turkey, avocado, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon, red wine vinaigrette
- Kale With Friends (Vegan)$11.00
kale, arugula, cilantro, basil, mint, avocado, pepitas, pecans, green goddess vinaigrette (vegan)
- B.L.T. Salad$11.00
romaine, bacon, tomato, avocado, jalapeño-lime onion, spicy ranch