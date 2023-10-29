THE FROSTED MUG GRILL & BIG BAR
Full Menu
Starters
Italian meatballs, marinara, mozzarella
Giant pretzel with sea salt homemade beer cheese
Choice of beef or chicken, with melted cheese, jalapeños, beans, black olives and sour cream on a mountain of tortilla chips served with homemade salsa and refried beans
Choice of beef or chicken, with melted cheese, jalapeños, beans, black olives and sour cream on a mountain of tortilla chips served with homemade salsa and refried beans
Breaded hamburger dills fried with ranch
Artisan cheeses paired with smoked sausages and cured meats with red chili honey, whole grain mustard, and sourdough toast points
House made corn chips and salsa
Scratch made fresh jalapeño bits blended with Monterey jack cheddar cheese, hand rolled, breaded, fried, and served with ranch
House fries, melted cheese, bacon bits, jalapeños and a side of house ranch
Served with homemade guacamole, house hot sauce, tortilla chips
Half dozen deviled eggs. Ask about flavor of the week
Soups & Salads
Iceberg, thick cut bacon, homemade bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes
Romaine lettuce, parmigiano reggiano, croutons, house caesar dressing
Mixed greens, oranges, tomatoes
Choice of grilled chicken or rotisserie chicken, crisp bacon, mixed greens, tomato, grated cheese, egg, cucumber, red onion, and croutons
Strawberries, spinach, candied walnuts, red onion, feta cheese, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
Ask your server about the soup of the day
Ask your server about the soup of the day
Cheddar cheese, tortilla chips
Cheddar cheese, tortilla chips
Iceberg Lettuce, tomato, ,bacon, turkey, ham, avocado, boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles. Dressings: ranch, bleu cheese crumbles, italian, catalina, honey mustard, balsamic vinagrette, house
Flatbread Pizzas
Two types of pepperoni loaded
Mozzarella, provolone, pecorino Romano, and asiago
Mozzarella, fresh tomato and basil, and garlic olive oil
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and black olives
Canadian bacon, pineapple, cheese, and herbs
Chicken or pulled pork, jalapeños, spicy BBQ, cheese and onions
Entrées
40 oz
6 oz
16 oz
12 oz
Hand battered, deep fried, served with brown or white gravy
Hand battered, deep fried, served with brown or white gravy
8 oz. filet, ginger orange glaze and served to perfection
Alaskan halibut beer battered and fried crispy, served with French fries, house tartar sauce and a grilled lemon
Four hand breaded chicken tenders flash fried to perfection
Whole chicken slow smoked with a frosty beer. Our version of your best backyard cookout
8 oz. chicken breast marinated in our special sauce and grilled to perfection
Bold flavor from a deep brine and homemade creole spice mix
Sides
Iceberg, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheese, crumbled egg
Make them loaded mashed potatoes with cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream
Wings
Smoked traditional bone tossed in your favorite sauce and served with bleu cheese or ranch
Smoked traditional bone tossed in your favorite sauce and served with bleu cheese or ranch
Crispy fried boneless wings, tossed in your favorite sauce and served with bleu cheese or ranch
Crispy fried boneless wings, tossed in your favorite sauce and served with bleu cheese or ranch
Burgers, Sandwiches & Tacos
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Sliced hot link, premium 8 oz. angus beef patty, spicy sweet pickles, coleslaw, onion ring shredded cheese, BBQ sauce
Premium 8 oz. angus beef patty, grilled jalapeños, ghost pepper sauce, pepper jack cheese, bacon and lettuce
Mesquite roasted turkey breast topped with swiss cheese, avocado slices, alfalfa sprouts, romaine, tomatoes, with dijonaise on ciabatta bread
Ribeye steak with caramelized onions, sautéed peppers, provolone cheese, mayo on French baguette
Grilled chicken breast, topped With lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo. Toss in your favorite wing sauce!
Crispy fried chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo. Toss in your favorite wing sauce!
Avocado, bacon, onions, peppers, and melted swiss cheese
Two marinated steak with mashed avocado, onions, cilantro, and queso fresco. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
Two grilled or battered shrimp tacos, pico, cabbage, cilantro, spicy southwest ranch drizzle and cheese. Choice of com or flour tortillas
Two grilled or battered fish tacos, pico, cabbage, cilantro, spicy southwest ranch drizzle and cheese. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
Desserts
Inspired by the campfire treat, enjoy this sweet cookie topped with mini marshmallows, vanilla ice cream, chocolate chunks, crushed graham crackers, and chocolate drizzle
A rich chocolate cake base layered with milk chocolate and white chocolate mousse, covered in handcrafted chocolate ganache, drizzled with white chocolate
With strawberry topping
Generous scoop of vanilla bean ice cream with choice of syrup, bananas or berries