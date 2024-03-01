Welcome 🍋 Get ready for a burst of fun and flavor as we share our exciting updates and special offers.
The Funky Lemon
BAKERY
BLISS BOWLS
- Pinky Promise$12.50
Red Dragon Fuit (Pitaya), Raspberries, Strawberries. Toppings: Granola, Seasonal Fruit may Vary (Bananas , Strawberries, Blueberries , Blackberries, Pineapple, Raspberries), Coconut Shaving,Chia seeds, Honey.
- Doing me$12.50
Acai Berries, Apple Juice, Banana ,Blueberries, Strawberries and Agave Toppings: Granola, Seasonal Fruit may Vary (Bananas , Strawberries, Blueberries , Blackberries, Pineapple, Raspberries), Coconut Shaving,Chia seeds, Honey.
- Once in a Blue Moon$13.00
Banana, Pineapple, Almond Milk, Vanilla Extract, Dates , Non-Fat Vanilla Yogurt,Blue Majik(Blue Spirulina) Toppings: Granola, Seasonal Fruit may Vary (Bananas , Strawberries, Blueberries , Blackberries, Pineapple, Raspberries), Coconut Shaving,Chia seeds, Honey.
- Passion Fruit$12.50
Passion Fruit,Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Water Toppings: Granola, Seasonal Fruit may Vary (Bananas , Strawberries, Blueberries , Blackberries, Pineapple, Raspberries), Coconut Shaving,Chia seeds, Honey.
- Coconut$12.50
Coconut Toppings: Granola, Seasonal Fruit may Vary (Bananas , Strawberries, Blueberries , Blackberries, Pineapple, Raspberries), Coconut Shaving,Chia seeds, Honey.
BREAKFAST & LUNCH
- Avoca-Duh! Toast$9.75
Fresh homemade avocado, sliced cherry tomatoes , radish, arrugula, microgreens, spash of lemon, salt and peper flakes on a multigrain toats
- Bagel and cream cheese$6.75
Everything or plain bagel toasted with cream cheese spread
- Bagels$7.00
- Custom Sandwich$11.25
- Hole-in-one$8.75
Everything or plain bagel toasted with butter, overeasy egg, bacon,cheddar cheese melted.
- Joey's Fav$11.25
Fried egg, prosciutto ham, gruyere cheese, sliced tomatoes, arrugula, spash of lemon, lemon zest , olive oil ona toasted brioche.
- Mio Caro Caro$10.25
Caprese cheese , sliced tomatoes,fresh basil, pistou spread (basil, extra olive oil, garlic) , tad of balsamic on a toasted french baguette
- Scrambled Eggs$5.00
- The Notorious Ham Sandwich$11.25
Prosciutto ham, creamy brie , pistou spread (basil, extra olive oil, garlic) ona toasted french baguette
- The Nutty Girl PB & J$9.25
Honey roasted almond or peanut butter, freshmashed berry, slices bananas, spinkled with almonds on on a multigrain toats
- Toast$7.00
- Toastie Melt$11.25
Gruyere, white cheddar, peper jack cheese,grilled onions, butter on a flat bread
- Xochill the Turkey Cobb$11.75
Roasted turkey breast , bacon, avocado, sliced tomatoes, red onions , romain lettuce , mayo on grilled flat bread.
- Zen Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon,peper jack melted,grilled onions, arrugula, tomatoes & creamy chipotle sauce.
COFFEE
- House Coffee$2.99+
Our Dark Horse Roasted Drip Coffee
- Cafe Au Lait$2.99+
Our Dark Horse Roasted Drip Coffee with Steamed Milk
- Americano$3.99+
Our Dark Horse Roasted Drip Coffee with Hot Water
- Cappuccino$3.99+
Espresso & Steamed Milk Foam
- Latte$3.99+
Espresso & Steamed Milk
- Horchata Latte$3.99+
Espresso,Horchata, Cinnamon & Steamed Milk
- La Vida Mocha$3.99+
Espresso,Cacao Powder, Cinnamon & Steamed Milk
- Lavender Latte$3.99+
Espresso,Lavander Syrup,Topped with Lavender Seeds & Steamed Milk
- Cold Brew$6.99+
House-made Cold Brew
- Flat White$4.49
Espresso & Microfoam
- Espresso Shot$4.00+
- Cortado$4.49
- Dirty Matcha Latte$3.99+
- Dirty Chai Latte$3.99+
- Macchiato$4.49
- Winter Wonderland$3.99+
- Ice Coffee$2.99+
JUICES
- My Heart Beets$11.00+
Beet root , Red Apple , Cilantro , Lemon and Ginger
- Sexy Mexi$11.00+
Orange, Strawberry,Pear,Splash of Lime
- Oh Kale Yes!$11.00+
Kale, Pineapple, Green Apple,Aloe Vera and Lime
- The Morning After$11.00+
Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon
- The Funky Mix$11.00+
Dandelion, Pear, Celery, Pineapple, Kale, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger and Coconut Water
- Fresh Celery Juice$8.00+
- Fresh Orange Juice$8.00+
MISC
SIGNATURE LEMONADE
- Butterly Lavander Lemonade$7.00+
Pea flower , lavander tea, freshly squeezed lemons , sugar, water
- Rose Water Lemonade$7.00+
Jamaica flower, freshly squeezed lemons , sugar, water
- Hibiscus Lemonade$7.00+
Rose water, freshly squeezed lemons , sugar, water
- Strawberry Lemonade$7.00+
Mashed strawberries, freshly squeezed lemons , sugar, water
- Detoxing Black Lemonade$7.00+
Detoxing Black , freshly squeezed lemons , sugar, water
- Sparkling Mint Limeade$7.00+
Topo Chico mineral water,mint,freshly squeezed lemons , sugar, water
SMOOTHIES
- Adulting$10.25
Coffee, bananas,peanut butter, coconut milk, cocoa powder, frozen cauliflower and vanilla extract. Topped with whipped cream and cacaco nibs.
- I Kaledd it!$10.25
Kale,pineapple, dandelion, bananas, pear,honey , almond or coconut milk and chia seeds.
- Berry Monsta$10.25
Blueberries, raspberries,strawberries,bananas,almond milk and dates
- Oh Honey!$10.25
Orange, pineapple,mango,almond coconut milk and honey
- Lollicup$8.25
Banana, raspberries,lemon, strawberry, non-fat vanilla yogurt. Topped with Whipped Cream
- Easy Peasy Lemon Squezy$10.25
Banana, non-fat vanilla Greek Yogurt, vanilla extract, lime juice, lemon zest, coconuty milk and pinch of salt. Topped with whipped cream and gram cookie crumbs
TEAS AND OTHER DRINKS
WELLNESS SHOTS
- Heavenly Honey$6.00
Ginger,Lemon, Honey,Cayenne pepper & Tumeric For inflammation, inmmunity and brain function.
- Veggie Sticks Shot$6.00
Ginger,Lemon,Tumeric,Orange, Ground Pepper and Agave Boost your Immune system and reduce inflammation with this powerfull potion.
- Ginger Zen Shot$6.00
Ginger, Lemon Juice Awaken your taste buds and settle your stomach with this powerful antioxidant root.