The Galley Pizza and Eatery
FOOD
**GALLEY MERCH**
GAME DAY BOX!
Secret Menu
- **NEW** Pilgrim Sammy$23.00
smoked turkey breast | mashed potatoes | candied yams | stuffing | cranberry aioli | gravy | brioche | fries
- Pesto Cream Pasta$22.00
NO NUT house-made pesto | semolina pasta
- Penne Galley Vodka$23.00
our vodka sauce | homemade semolina penne | stracciatella
- Mother Clucker$16.00
bell and evans chicken | aged white cheddar | applewood smoked bacon | garlic aioli | mikes hot honey | martins potato roll | house cut fries
- Nashville Hot Chicken Fries$20.00
bell & evans chicken | nashville hot style | house cut fries
- Tuna Salad Sammy$18.00Out of stock
local yellowfin tuna | white cheddar | lettuce | onion | tomato | house cut fries
- Boneless KFC$16.00
boneless bell and evans | arugula | gochujang | sesame seeds | sesame oil | scallion
- Lobster Mac N Cheese$30.00
house-made mac n cheese | loaded with lobster meat
- Garlic Bread Buffalo Chicken Sammy$24.00
buttermilk brined organic bell & evans breaded chicken tenders | 14” house made garlic bread | mozz | house buffalo & ranch
- Cooper Sharp Triple Smash$20.00
three 4oz pat lafrieda smash patties | loaded with cooper sharp american | 3 slices honey cured bacon | shredded lettuce | garlic aioli | brioche bun | house cut fries
- Vegan Chicken Nuggets (10) & Fries$16.00
- Buffalo Ranch Cauliflower Bites$14.00
vegetarian | buffalo | ranch
- Chopped Cheese$20.00
bodega NY style | pat lafrieda chopped beef | american | fried onions | lettuce | tomato | mayo | ketchup | hoagie | house cut fries
- Steakhouse Burger$20.00
10oz pat lafrieda blend | aged white cheddar | fresh fried onion straws | pat lafrieda steak sauce | calandras brioche | house cut fries
- Buffalo Chix Mac N Cheese$26.00
house-made mac & cheese | organic bell & evans breaded chicken tenders | bleu cheese crumbles | house-made buffalo sauce
Pizza
- Detroit Lobster Ravioli$32.00Out of stock
- Detroit White$25.00Out of stock
detroit style | 8x10 | loaded with ricotta | pecorino | parsley | mozz on top | tastes like a ravioli!!
- Detroit Hangry Honey$25.00Out of stock
- Detroit The General$25.00Out of stock
- Detroit OG$23.00Out of stock
- Detroit RAGE$23.00Out of stock
- Detroit BurRoni$26.00Out of stock
detroit style | 8x10 | thick | airy | crispy crust | cheese to edges | red sauce | mozz | burrata | mikes hot honey | roni | fresh basil | pecorino romano
- Detroit Chix Parm$25.00Out of stock
detroit style | 8x10 | thick | airy | bell & evans organic hand breaded chicken | red sauce | mozz | pecorino romano | parsley
- Detroit Sampler #1$80.00Out of stock
plain with basil & EVOO | upside down | buffalo chicken (ranch or blue cheese) | roni upside down *NO SUBSTITUTIONS*
- Detroit Sampler #2$90.00Out of stock
station 83 | the general | hangry honey | rage *NO SUBSTITUTIONS*
- Detroit Chicken Vodka$25.00Out of stock
detroit style | 8x10 | thick | airy | crispy crust | cheese to edges | vodka sauce | organic bell & evans breaded chicken | mozz | parsley
- Detroit Station 83$25.00Out of stock
- Detroit Upside Down$20.00Out of stock
detroit style | 8x10 | thick | airy | crispy crust | cheese to edges | sauce on top
- Detroit Buffalo Chicken$25.00Out of stock
detroit style | 8x10 | thick | airy | crispy crust | cheese to edges | organic bell & evans breaded chicken | chili oil | mozz | house-made buffalo | ranch or blue cheese
- Detroit Plain$20.00Out of stock
detroit style | 8x10 | thick | airy | crispy crust | cheese to edges | red sauce | mozz | fresh basil | evoo
- Detroit Roni$22.00Out of stock
detroit style | 8x10 | thick | airy | crispy crust | cheese to edges | red sauce | mozz | roni | fresh basil | pecorino romano
- Detroit Roni Upside Down$23.00Out of stock
detroit style | 8x10 | thick | airy | crispy crust | cheese to edges | secret cheese blend | red sauce | roni
- The GrandMaMa$26.00
traditional grandma style | red sauce | mozz | garlic | fresh basil | pecorino romano | evoo
- Fresh Red GrandMaMa$28.00
traditional grandma style | red sauce | fresh mozz | grape tomatoes | garlic | fresh basil | pecorino romano
- The Bee Banger$29.00
slightly thicker crust | mozz | roni | fresh basil | mike's hot honey
- BAR PIE Margie Style$23.00
thin | red sauce | burrata | fresh basil | pecorino romano
- BAR PIE PLAIN$18.00
thin | red sauce | mozz
- BAR PIE TOPPINGS$18.00
thin | red sauce | mozz | topping of your choice
- **NEW** Upside Vodka PAN$30.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | galley vodka sauce | fresh mozz | pecorino | parsley | sesame garlic crust
- 16” Chix Parm Upside Down PAN$39.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | red sauce | organic bell & evans breaded chicken | secret cheese blend | pecorino romano | parsley
- 16” Tomato Pie$25.00
double proofed | thick & airy | tomato sauce | roasted garlic | pecorino romano | EVOO
- 16” VEGAN Tomato Pie$25.00
double proofed | thick & airy | tomato sauce | roasted garlic | EVOO
- 16" RAGE PAN PAN$31.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | extra cheese
- 16" Buffalo Chix PAN$39.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | organic bell & evans breaded chicken | chili oil | mozz | house-made buffalo | ranch or blue cheese
- 16" RONI Upside Down PAN$34.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | secret cheese blend | red sauce | roni
- 16" Upside Down PAN$27.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | secret cheese blend | red sauce
- 16" OG PAN$32.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | red sauce | mozz | sausage | peppers
- 16" Chix Vodka PAN$39.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | vodka sauce | organic bell & evans breaded chicken | mozz | parsley
- 16" Station 83 PAN$39.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | chili oil | mozz | spicy salami | impastata ricotta | fresh basil | mike's hot honey
- 16” Hangry Honey PAN$39.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | red sauce | mozz | roni | ricotta | red paper flakes | mike's hot honey
- 16" Plain PAN$25.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | red sauce | mozz | fresh basil | evoo
- 16" Roni PAN$32.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | red sauce | mozz | roni | fresh basil | pecorino romano
- 16" The General PAN$39.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | red sauce | mozz | sausage | roni | jalapenos | mike's hot honey | pecorino romano
- 16" VEGAN Plain PAN$30.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | red sauce | vegan cheese | fresh basil | evoo
- 16" VEGAN Roni PAN$40.00
double proofed | thick & airy | sicilian style | red sauce | vegan cheese | vegan roni | fresh basil
- **NEW** SM Pilgrim Pie$25.00
mozz | smoked turkey breast | mashed potatoes | candied yams | stuffing | cranberry sauce | gravy
- SM Stracciatella Round$20.00
red sauce | light mozz | stracciatella | basil | pecorino
- SM Plain$14.00
red sauce | mozz
- SM Toppings$14.00
red sauce | mozz | topping of your choice
- SM White$13.00
mozz
- SM BWG (Chicken Bacon Ranch)$21.00
organic bell & evans breaded chicken | mozz | bacon | ranch | parsley
- SM Chicken Mak$24.00
organic bell & evans breaded chicken | mozz | american cheese | minced onions | lettuce | pickles | house-made burger sauce
- SM Fireball$21.00
house-made chili oil | mozz | spicy salami | garlic | roasted long hots | red sauce drizzle | pecorino romano
- SM Station 83$21.00
house-made chili oil | mozz | spicy salami | impastata ricotta | fresh basil | mike's hot honey
- SM The OG$18.00
red sauce | mozz | sausage | peppers
- SM The General$24.00
red sauce | mozz | roni | sausage | jalapenos | mike's hot honey | pecorino romano
- SM Meat Man$21.00
red sauce | mozz | meatballs | sausage | roni | bacon
- SM Cheesesteak$28.00
mozz | house smoked prime rib | aged white cheddar
- SM Veggie$19.00
red sauce | mozz | spinach | peppers | onions | mushrooms | broccoli | black olives | garlic
- SM Fresh White$19.00
fresh mozz | grape tomatoes | garlic | fresh basil | pecorino romano | evoo
- SM Chicken Vodka$21.00
vodka sauce | organic bell & evans breaded chicken | mozz | parsley
- SM Thick Crust$15.00
thick | red sauce | mozz
- SM Salad Burrata$20.00
arugula | burrata | grape tomatoes | roasted red onion | lemon | evoo | balsamic glaze
- SM Lobster$31.00
fresh lobster butter & garlic poached | mozz | parsley
- SM Fresh Red$19.00
red sauce | fresh mozz | grape tomatoes | garlic | fresh basil | pecorino romano
- SM Kicked Up Chicken$22.00
organic bell & evans cajun breaded chicken thigh | mozz | arugula tossed in red wine vinegar | mike's hot honey
- SM Buffalo Chicken$20.00
house-made chili oil | organic bell & evans breaded chicken | mozz | house-made buffalo | ranch or blue cheese
- SM Big Mak$22.00
pat lafrieda patty | mozz | american cheese | minced onions | lettuce | pickles | house-made burger sauce
- SM Hangry Honey$23.00
red sauce | mozz | roni | ricotta | red paper flakes | mike's hot honey
- SM Lobster Fra Diavolo$34.00
house-made fra diavolo sauce | fresh lobster butter & garlic poached | mozz | parsley | pecorino romano
- SM Burrata (Margie Style)$17.00
red sauce | burrata | fresh basil | pecorino romano
- **NEW** MD Pilgrim Pie$29.00
mozz | smoked turkey breast | mashed potatoes | candied yams | stuffing | cranberry sauce | gravy
- MD Stracciatella Round$24.00
red sauce | light mozz | stracciatella | basil | pecorino
- MD Plain$17.00
red sauce | mozz
- MD Toppings$17.00
red sauce | mozz | topping of your choice
- MD White$16.00
mozz
- MD Fireball$25.00
house-made chili oil | mozz | spicy salami | garlic | roasted long hots | red sauce drizzle | pecorino romano
- MD BWG (Chicken Bacon Ranch)$25.00
organic bell & evans breaded chicken | mozz | bacon | ranch | parsley
- MD Chicken Mak$29.00
organic bell & evans breaded chicken | mozz | american cheese | minced onions | lettuce | pickles | house-made burger sauce
- MD The General$28.00
red sauce | mozz | roni | sausage | jalapenos | mike's hot honey | pecorino romano
- MD Station 83$25.00
house-made chili oil | mozz | spicy salami | impastata ricotta | fresh basil | mike's hot honey
- MD The OG$22.00
red sauce | mozz | sausage | peppers
- MD Meat Man$25.00
red sauce | mozz | meatballs | sausage | roni | bacon
- MD Cheesesteak$31.00
mozz | house smoked prime rib | aged white cheddar
- MD Veggie$24.00
red sauce | mozz | spinach | peppers | onions | mushrooms | broccoli | black olives | garlic
- MD Fresh White$24.00
fresh mozz | grape tomatoes | garlic | fresh basil | pecorino romano | evoo
- MD Chicken Vodka$25.00
vodka sauce | organic bell & evans breaded chicken | mozz | parsley
- MD Lobster$35.00
fresh lobster butter & garlic poached | mozz | parsley
- MD Thick Crust$19.00
thick | red sauce | mozz
- MD Fresh Red$24.00
red sauce | fresh mozz | grape tomatoes | garlic | fresh basil | pecorino romano
- MD Salad Burrata$24.00
arugula | burrata | grape tomatoes | roasted red onion | lemon | evoo | balsamic glaze
- MD Kicked Up Chicken$27.00
organic bell & evans cajun breaded chicken thigh | mozz | arugula tossed in red wine vinegar | mike's hot honey
- MD Buffalo Chicken$24.00
house-made chili oil | organic bell & evans breaded chicken | mozz | house-made buffalo | ranch or blue cheese
- MD Big Mak$27.00
pat lafrieda patty | mozz | american cheese | minced onions | lettuce | pickles | house-made burger sauce
- MD Hangry Honey$28.00
red sauce | chili oil | mozz | roni | ricotta | red paper flakes | mike's hot honey
- MD Lobster Fra Diavolo$38.00
house-made fra diavolo sauce | fresh lobster butter & garlic poached | mozz | parsley | pecorino romano
- MD Burrata (Margie Style)$20.00
red sauce | burrata | fresh basil | pecorino romano
- **NEW** XL Pilgrim Pie$36.00
mozz | smoked turkey breast | mashed potatoes | candied yams | stuffing | cranberry sauce | gravy
- XL Stracciatella Round$29.00
round pie | red sauce | light mozz | stracciatella | basil | pecorino
- XL Plain$21.00
red sauce | mozz
- XL Toppings$21.00
red sauce | mozz | topping of your choice
- XL White$20.00
mozz
- XL Fireball$30.00
house-made chili oil | mozz | spicy salami | garlic | roasted long hots | red sauce drizzle | pecorino romano
- XL BWG (Chicken Bacon Ranch)$30.00
organic bell & evans breaded chicken | mozz | bacon | ranch | parsley
- XL Upside Down (Thin Crust)$23.00
secret cheese blend | red sauce
- XL Chicken Mak$34.00
organic bell & evans breaded chicken | mozz | american cheese | minced onions | lettuce | pickles | house-made burger sauce
- XL The General$34.00
red sauce | mozz | roni | sausage | jalapenos | mike's hot honey | pecorino romano
- XL Station 83$30.00
house-made chili oil | mozz | spicy salami | impastata ricotta | fresh basil | mike's hot honey
- XL The OG$25.00
red sauce | mozz | sausage | peppers
- XL Meat Man$30.00
red sauce | mozz | meatballs | sausage | roni | bacon
- XL Cheesesteak$38.00
mozz | house smoked prime rib | aged white cheddar
- XL Veggie$28.00
red sauce | mozz | spinach | peppers | onions | mushrooms | broccoli | black olives | garlic
- XL Fresh White$28.00
fresh mozz | grape tomatoes | garlic | fresh basil | pecorino romano | evoo
- XL Chicken Vodka$30.00
vodka sauce | organic bell & evans breaded chicken | mozz | parsley
- XL Lobster$42.00
fresh lobster butter & garlic poached | mozz | parsley
- XL Thick Crust$23.00
thick | red sauce | mozz
- XL Fresh Red$28.00
red sauce | fresh mozz | grape tomatoes | garlic | fresh basil | pecorino romano
- XL Salad Burrata$29.00
arugula | burrata | grape tomatoes | roasted red onion | lemon | evoo | balsamic glaze
- XL Kicked Up Chicken$32.00
organic bell & evans cajun breaded chicken thigh | mozz | arugula tossed in red wine vinegar | mike's hot honey
- XL Buffalo Chicken$29.00
house-made chili oil | organic bell & evans breaded chicken | mozz | house-made buffalo | ranch or blue cheese
- XL Big Mak$32.00
pat lafrieda patty | mozz | american cheese | minced onions | lettuce | pickles | house-made burger sauce
- XL Hangry Honey$34.00
red sauce | chili oil | mozz | roni | ricotta | red paper flakes | mike's hot honey
- XL Lobster Fra Diavolo$45.00
house-made fra diavolo sauce | fresh lobster butter & garlic poached | mozz | parsley | pecorino romano
- XL Burrata (Margie Style)$26.00
red sauce | burrata | fresh basil | pecorino romano
- Calzone$15.00
Chumming The Table (Apps)
- Boneless Wings$15.00
bell & evans organic chicken | buffalo or ranch/bbq
- **Garlic Cheezy Stix$18.00
fresh garlic | mozz | pecorino romano | parsley | EVOO | side of sauce
- Smoked Wings$16.00
organic bell & evans | dry rubbed | smoked
- Double BBQ Wings$16.00
organic bell & evans | dry rubbed | gently smoked | house-made brown & white bbq sauces
- Boardwalk Fries$8.00
house cut | malt vinegar
- Mac N Cheese$16.00
house-made 3 cheese blend | parsley
- Roasted Brussel Sprouts$14.00
oven roasted | brown sugar | mike's hot honey | balsamic glaze
- Chicken Tenders$14.00
organic bell & evans | buttermilk brined | breaded
- Fried Mozz$12.00
fresh mozz | hand breaded | house-made tomato sauce
- Garlic Cheezy Bread$12.00
house-made garlic spread | mozz | parsley
- French Fries$8.00
house cut fries
- Korean Kalbi$24.00Out of stock
grilled marinated korean short ribs | arugula | sesame oil | gochujang | scallions
Seaweed Greens (Salads)
- Basic Salad$15.00
spring mix | romaine | cucumbers | red onion | grape tomatoes | shredded carrots | tortilla strips | pecorino romano | house-made balsamic vinagrette
- Caesar Salad$15.00
spring mix | romaine | grape tomatoes | bread crumb roasted in garlic oil | pecorino romano | house-made caesar dressing
- Burrata Salad$17.00
arugula | burrata | grape tomatoes | lemon | evoo | balsamic glaze
- Side Salad$6.00