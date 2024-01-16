The Game Parlour
Savory Waffle Sandwiches
- Chicken Coup$14.00
fried mochiko chicken thigh, coleslaw, furikake seasoning
- King of New York$13.00
hot pastrami, coleslaw, swiss, thousand island dressing
- Mouse Trap$12.00
melted sharp cheddar, gruyère, fontina cheeses
- Tribond$13.00
turkey, avocado, swiss, cranberry aioli
- Level Up$13.00
deep fried portobello mushroom, provolone, mixed greens, ranch dressing
- Reef$14.00
battered fried cod fish filets, coleslaw, pickles, tartar sauce
Sides & More
- Munchkin$9.00
fried mochiko chicken bites with furikake seasoning
- Root$7.00
waffle-cut fries with furikake seasoning
- Takenoko$12.00
mixed greens, fried mochiko chicken bites, avocado, strawberries, caramelized almonds, sesame salad dressing
- Dinosaur Island$13.00
fried mochiko chicken bites, rice, mixed greens
- What the Fish$13.00
battered fried cod fish filets, waffle fries
Sweet Mochi Waffles
Sweet Mochi Waffles
- Bananagrams$13.00
original waffle + bananas, nutella, chocolate sauce, coconut whipped cream (gluten-free)
- Splendor$11.00
original waffle + strawberries, chocolate sauce, whipped cream (gluten-free)
- Islebound$11.00
original waffle + bananas, salted caramel sauce, coconut whipped cream (gluten-free)
- Machi Koro$12.00
matcha waffle + red bean paste, strawberries, whipped cream (gluten-free)
- Love Letter$12.00
chocolate waffle + nutella, raspberries, whipped cream (gluten-free)
- Taboo$12.00
chocolate waffle + peanut butter, bananas, whipped cream (gluten-free)
- Battleship$11.00
black sesame waffle + strawberries, condensed milk, whipped cream (gluten-free)
Build Your Own Mochi Waffle
Drinks
Specialty Drinks - Hot
Specialty Drinks - Cold
- Azul$6.50
matcha or hojicha, strawberry purée, milk
- Forbidden Sky$5.50
lavender & lime syrups, sparkling water, butterfly pea flower
- Fury of Dracula$5.50
lychee jelly, strawberry purée, sparkling water
- Letter Jam$5.50
strawberry jelly, strawberry purée, milk
- Mysterium$6.00
house-made cold brew, condensed milk, whipped half & half
- Potion Explosion$6.00
matcha, aloe vera, strawberry purée, sparkling water
- Rising Sun$6.50
Dole Whip ice cream, strawberry purée, lemonade, sparkling water
- Villainous$6.00
matcha affogato
- Viral$6.00
coffee jelly, whipped coffee cream, milk
Coffee & Espresso
Other Drinks
Merchandise
To Go
Apparel
- TGP Logo Shirt (Grey) - Women's Small$25.00
- TGP Logo Shirt (Grey) - Women's Medium$25.00
- TGP Logo Shirt (Grey) - Women's Large$25.00
- TGP Logo Shirt (Grey) - Women's XL$25.00
- TGP Logo Shirt (Grey) - Men's Small$25.00
- TGP Logo Shirt (Grey) - Men's Medium$25.00
- TGP Logo Shirt (Grey) - Men's Large$25.00
- TGP Logo Shirt (Grey) - Men's XL$25.00
- TGP Mural Shirt (White) - Youth Small$25.00
- TGP Mural Shirt (White) - Youth Medium$25.00
- TGP Mural Shirt (White) - Youth Large$25.00
- TGP Mural Shirt (White) - Adult Small$25.00
- TGP Mural Shirt (White) - Adult Medium$25.00
- TGP Mural Shirt (White) - Adult Large$25.00
- TGP Mural Shirt (White) - Adult XL$25.00
- TGP SF Shirt (Black) - Youth Small$25.00
- TGP SF Shirt (Black) - Youth Medium$25.00
- TGP SF Shirt (Black) - Youth Large$25.00
- TGP SF Shirt (Black) - Adult Small$25.00
- TGP SF Shirt (Black) - Adult Medium$25.00
- TGP SF Shirt (Black) - Adult Large$25.00
- TGP SF Shirt (Black) - Adult XL$25.00