The Garden Grill 6191 orange drive
Breakfast
2 Egg Special
2 Egg Special W/Smoked Sausage
2 eggs any style, served with smoked sausage choice of potatoes, fruit cup or grits and toast
2 Egg Special
2 eggs any style, served with choice of potatoes, fruit cup or grits and toast
2 Egg Special W/Ham
2 eggs any style, served with Ham, choice of potatoes, fruit cup or grits and toast
2 Egg Special W/Bacon
2 eggs any style, served with Bacon, choice of potatoes, fruit cup or grits and toast
2 Egg Special W/CBH
2 eggs any style, served with Corned beef hash choice of potatoes, fruit cup or grits and toast
2 Egg Special W/Sausage Patty or Link
2 eggs any style, served with Sausage link or patty, choice of potatoes, fruit cup or grits and toast
Breakfast Burritos
BYOB (Build Your Own Burrito)
Three eggs scrambled wrapped in a flour tortilla
Mexican Burrito
Three eggs scrambled with chorizo wrapped in a flour tortilla with american cheese topped with salsa
American Burrito
Three eggs scrambled with sausage, bacon, ham, american cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
Breakfast Sandwiches
Garden Grill Croissant (add Egg for $1.75)
Croissant with bacon, cheese and ham
Salmon Bagel
Bagel with smoked salmon, arugula, red onion, dried tomato and cream cheese
Bacon Egg and Cheese
Fried Egg Sandwich
Western Sandwich
Scrambled egg with ham, peppers and onions
Turkey Egg and Cheese Croissant
Croissant with turkey, egg and cheese
Breakfast Specials
The Classic
Three eggs served any style, choice of potatoes or grits, and choice of bacon, sausage or ham, served with two pancakes
Garden Grill Breakfast
Two eggs served any style, choice of potatoes or grits, and choice of bacon, sausage or ham, served with two pancakes
Steak and Eggs
Ny Strip Steak served with two eggs any style and choice of potatoes or grits
Country Breakfast
Two eggs any style served with a biscuit topped with sausage gravy and a choice of bacon, ham or sausage
Mexican Breakfast
Two eggs any style served on top of corn tortillas and chorizo topped with salsa and avocado
Country Fried Steak
Country fried steak topped with sausage gravy served with two eggs any style accompanied with choice of potatoes or grits
Veggie Scrambled
2 eggs scramled with mushroom spinach and tomatoes served with a choice of potatoes or grits and a side of toast
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs any style topped with salsa and avocado served on top of corn tortillas
Breakfast Burger
Burger topped with cheese, bacon, and an egg
Crepe
Greek Crepe
Crepe filled with red onion, arugula, tomato, olives, and feta cheese
American Crepe
Crepe filled with sausage, bacon, ham, onions and american cheese
Smoked Salmon Crepe
Crepe filled with cream cheese, red onion, arugula, dried tomato, smoked salmon topped with capers
Fruit Nutella Crepe
Crepe fillled with Nutella topped with strawberries, blueberries, banana and powdered sugar
Strawberry Cheesecake Crepe
Crepe filled with cheesecake pieces, strawberries, toped with strawberry sauce and whipped cream
Eggs Benedicts
Country Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs served on top of a biscuit with sausage patty topped with sausage gravy
Nova Lox Benedict
2 poached eggs served on top of a english muffin with smoked salmon topped with hollandaise
Florentine Benedict
2 poached eggs served on top of a english muffin with sauteed spinach topped with hollandaise
Irish Benedict
2 poached eggs served on top of a english muffin with corned beef hash topped with hollandaise
Turkey Benedict
2 poached eggs served on top of a english muffin with Turkey topped with hollandaise
Classic Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs served on top of a english muffin with canadian bacon topped with hollandaise
Omelettes
BYOO
`Build your own Omelette
Veggie Omelet
Omelette filled Tomato, Spinach, Onion, Mushroom, Peppers
American Omelet
Omelette filled Sausage, Ham, Bacon
Three Cheese Omelet
Omelette filled with a blend of Cheddar, Swiss and American
Fire Western Omelet
Omelette filled Jalapeno, Serrano, Onion and Swiss
Mexican Omelet
Omelet filled with Chorizo, American Cheese topped with Salsa and avocado
Western Omelet
Western Omelet
Garden Grill Omelet
Omelette filled with Steak, Mushroom, Cheddar cheese and Swiss
PBO
Omelet filled Bacon, Mushroom, Onion and Swiss
Greek Omelet
Omelet filled Red Onion, Peppers, Tomatoes, Olives and Feta Cheese
Power Omelet
Egg White Omelet filled with Turkey, Spinach, tomatoes and Swiss Cheese
Pancakes
Short Stack Pancake (2)
2 pancakes
Regular Stack (3)
3 pancakes
Strawberry Banana Pancakes (2)
2 pancakes filled with strawberries topped with banana whipped cream and powdered sugar
Chocolate Chip Pancakes (2)
2 pancakes filled with chocolate chips
Blueberry Pancakes (2)
2 pancakes filled with blueberries
Pancake Special
2 eggs any style 2 pancake and 2 stips of bacon, ham or sausage
Silver Dollar Pancakes
5 mini pancakes
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes
2 pancakes fillew with strawberry cheesecake pieces and strawberries topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar
Toasts
French Toast
2 slices of thick cut Challah dipped in our homemade batter topped with powdered sugar
Strawberry French Toast (Blueberry)
2 slices of thick cut Challah dipped in our homemade batter topped with powdered sugar topped with strawberry or blueberry sauce
French Toast Special
2 eggs any style served with our French toast and 2 strips of bacon, ham, or sausage
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado served on top of two slices of multigrain bread topped with everything seasoning
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado served on top of two slices of multigrain bread topped with everything seasoning
Greek Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado served on top of two slices of multigrain bread topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion and balsamic glaze
Breakfast Sides
Homefries
Homefries
Ham
Side Bacon (4)
Corned Beef Hash
Sausage (links or patties)
Sausage Gravy
English Muffin
Grits Cup
Grits Bowl
Oatmeal
Biscuit
Biscuit and Gravy
2 biscuits topped with sausage gravy
Toast (White or Wheat)
Rye Toast
Fruit Cup
Lunch
Burgers
Hamburger
Hamburger patty served on a keiser roll
Hamburger Deluxe
Hamburger patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a keiser roll
Cheese Burger
Hamburger patty topped with american cheeses served on a keiser roll
Chesse Burger Deluxe
Hamburger patty topped with american cheeses lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a keiser roll
Double bacon Cheese Burger
Double patty with american cheese topped with lettuce and tomato served on a keiser roll
PBO Burger
Hamburger patty topped with swiss cheese, mushroom, bacon and onion served on a keiser roll
Veggie Burger
Veggie patty topped with lettuce and tomato served on a keiser roll
Cowboy Burger
Hamburger patty topped with cheddar cheese, onion rings, bacon and BBQ sauce
From The Grill
7oz Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon served with two sides
9oz NY Strip Steak
Ny strip steak served with two sides
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast served with two sides
Mahi- Mahi (Grilled or Blackened)
Country Fried Steak
Country fried steak topped with brown gravy served with two sides
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken fajitas accompanied with salsa, shredded cheese, and lettuce
Steak Fajitas
Steak fajitas accompanied with salsa, shredded cheese, and lettuce
Mixed Fajitas
Mixed fajitas accompanied with salsa, shredded cheese, and lettuce
Chicken Tenders
5 tenders served with choice of side
Chopped Steak
Chopped beef topped with mushroom gravy served with two sides
Smothered Steak
Ny Strip topped with mushroom and onion gravy served with two sides
Hot Sandwiches
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad, onions and swiss cheese on toasted rye bread
Patty Melt
Burger patty, onions and swiss cheese on toasted rye bread
Philly Cheesesteak
Thiny Shaved beef with onion and peppers topped with white american cheese served on a hoagie roll
Steak Sandwich
Strip steak with mushroom and onions served on a hoagie roll
Grilled Chicken Club
Chicken, bacon, american cheese, arugula, tomato and avocado served on a keiser roll
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken, lettuce and tomato served on a keiser roll
BLT
bacon, leetuce and tomato served on toast of choice
Grilled Cheese
Blend of cheeses served on bread
Reuben
Corned beef, saurkraut, swiss cheese, and russian dressing served on rye bread
Corned Beef
Corned beef served on rye bread
Pastas
Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo pasta topped with chicken
Chicken Carbonara
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Spicy creamy sauce topped with shrimp
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Spicy creamy sauce topped with chicken
Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with parmesean cheese and marinara served with pasta
Quesadillas
Salads
Garden Grill Salad W/Chicken
Lettuce, arugula, cucumber, tomato topped with chicken
Garden Grill Salad W/Steak
Lettuce, arugula, cucumber, tomato topped with steak
Ceaser Salad
Lettuce, croutons, parmesean cheese, ceaser dressing
Ceaser Salad W/Chicken
lettuce, croutons, parmesean cheese, ceaser dressing topped with chicken
Cobb Salad
Lettuce, corn, bacon, avocado, red onion,
Cobb Salad W/Chicken
Lettuce, corn, bacon, avocado, red onion, topped with chicken
Greek Salad
Lettuce, peppers, red onion, feta cheese, tomato, topped with balsamic vinagrette
Chicken Strawberry Poppy seed salad
Lettuce, poppyseed, stawberry, pecans tossed in vinagrette topped with chicken
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Swiss cheese, american cheese, ham, tukey, red onion and tomato topped with ranch dressing
Sides
Triple Decker Sandwich
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and cucumer wrapped in a flour tortilla
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato and cucumber wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chicken Ceaser Wrap
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, and croutons tossed in ceaser dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
Veggie Wrap
Letuuce, tomato, avocado, spinach and avocado wrapped in a flour tortilla
Turkey BLT Wrap
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla