The Garden Grill 6191 orange drive

Breakfast

2 Egg Special

2 Egg Special W/Smoked Sausage

$12.95

2 eggs any style, served with smoked sausage choice of potatoes, fruit cup or grits and toast

2 Egg Special

$7.95

2 eggs any style, served with choice of potatoes, fruit cup or grits and toast

2 Egg Special W/Ham

$10.95

2 eggs any style, served with Ham, choice of potatoes, fruit cup or grits and toast

2 Egg Special W/Bacon

$8.95

2 eggs any style, served with Bacon, choice of potatoes, fruit cup or grits and toast

2 Egg Special W/CBH

$11.95

2 eggs any style, served with Corned beef hash choice of potatoes, fruit cup or grits and toast

2 Egg Special W/Sausage Patty or Link

$9.95

2 eggs any style, served with Sausage link or patty, choice of potatoes, fruit cup or grits and toast

To Go

$0.30

Breakfast Burritos

BYOB (Build Your Own Burrito)

$6.95

Three eggs scrambled wrapped in a flour tortilla

Mexican Burrito

$9.95

Three eggs scrambled with chorizo wrapped in a flour tortilla with american cheese topped with salsa

American Burrito

$10.95

Three eggs scrambled with sausage, bacon, ham, american cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

Breakfast Sandwiches

Garden Grill Croissant (add Egg for $1.75)

$7.95

Croissant with bacon, cheese and ham

Salmon Bagel

$10.95

Bagel with smoked salmon, arugula, red onion, dried tomato and cream cheese

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$7.95

Fried Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Western Sandwich

$5.95

Scrambled egg with ham, peppers and onions

Turkey Egg and Cheese Croissant

$10.95

Croissant with turkey, egg and cheese

Breakfast Specials

The Classic

$13.95

Three eggs served any style, choice of potatoes or grits, and choice of bacon, sausage or ham, served with two pancakes

Garden Grill Breakfast

$10.95

Two eggs served any style, choice of potatoes or grits, and choice of bacon, sausage or ham, served with two pancakes

Steak and Eggs

$14.95

Ny Strip Steak served with two eggs any style and choice of potatoes or grits

Country Breakfast

$9.95

Two eggs any style served with a biscuit topped with sausage gravy and a choice of bacon, ham or sausage

Mexican Breakfast

$11.95

Two eggs any style served on top of corn tortillas and chorizo topped with salsa and avocado

Country Fried Steak

$12.95

Country fried steak topped with sausage gravy served with two eggs any style accompanied with choice of potatoes or grits

Veggie Scrambled

$11.95

2 eggs scramled with mushroom spinach and tomatoes served with a choice of potatoes or grits and a side of toast

Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

2 eggs any style topped with salsa and avocado served on top of corn tortillas

Breakfast Burger

$12.95

Burger topped with cheese, bacon, and an egg

Crepe

Greek Crepe

$13.95

Crepe filled with red onion, arugula, tomato, olives, and feta cheese

American Crepe

$12.95

Crepe filled with sausage, bacon, ham, onions and american cheese

Smoked Salmon Crepe

$13.95

Crepe filled with cream cheese, red onion, arugula, dried tomato, smoked salmon topped with capers

Fruit Nutella Crepe

$8.95

Crepe fillled with Nutella topped with strawberries, blueberries, banana and powdered sugar

Strawberry Cheesecake Crepe

$9.95

Crepe filled with cheesecake pieces, strawberries, toped with strawberry sauce and whipped cream

Eggs Benedicts

Country Eggs Benedict

$12.95

2 poached eggs served on top of a biscuit with sausage patty topped with sausage gravy

Nova Lox Benedict

$14.95

2 poached eggs served on top of a english muffin with smoked salmon topped with hollandaise

Florentine Benedict

$9.95

2 poached eggs served on top of a english muffin with sauteed spinach topped with hollandaise

Irish Benedict

$12.95

2 poached eggs served on top of a english muffin with corned beef hash topped with hollandaise

Turkey Benedict

$12.95

2 poached eggs served on top of a english muffin with Turkey topped with hollandaise

Classic Eggs Benedict

$11.95

2 poached eggs served on top of a english muffin with canadian bacon topped with hollandaise

Omelettes

BYOO

$6.95

`Build your own Omelette

Veggie Omelet

$9.95

Omelette filled Tomato, Spinach, Onion, Mushroom, Peppers

American Omelet

$10.95

Omelette filled Sausage, Ham, Bacon

Three Cheese Omelet

$9.95

Omelette filled with a blend of Cheddar, Swiss and American

Fire Western Omelet

$12.95

Omelette filled Jalapeno, Serrano, Onion and Swiss

Mexican Omelet

$11.95

Omelet filled with Chorizo, American Cheese topped with Salsa and avocado

Western Omelet

$8.95

Omelet filled with Chorizo, American Cheese topped with Salsa and avocado

Garden Grill Omelet

$12.95

Omelette filled with Steak, Mushroom, Cheddar cheese and Swiss

PBO

$9.95

Omelet filled Bacon, Mushroom, Onion and Swiss

Greek Omelet

$12.95

Omelet filled Red Onion, Peppers, Tomatoes, Olives and Feta Cheese

Power Omelet

$13.95

Egg White Omelet filled with Turkey, Spinach, tomatoes and Swiss Cheese

Pancakes

Short Stack Pancake (2)

$4.95

2 pancakes

Regular Stack (3)

$5.95

3 pancakes

Strawberry Banana Pancakes (2)

$7.95

2 pancakes filled with strawberries topped with banana whipped cream and powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (2)

$7.00

2 pancakes filled with chocolate chips

Blueberry Pancakes (2)

$7.00

2 pancakes filled with blueberries

Pancake Special

$9.95

2 eggs any style 2 pancake and 2 stips of bacon, ham or sausage

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.95

5 mini pancakes

Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes

$8.95

2 pancakes fillew with strawberry cheesecake pieces and strawberries topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Toasts

French Toast

$8.95

2 slices of thick cut Challah dipped in our homemade batter topped with powdered sugar

Strawberry French Toast (Blueberry)

$9.95

2 slices of thick cut Challah dipped in our homemade batter topped with powdered sugar topped with strawberry or blueberry sauce

French Toast Special

$11.95

2 eggs any style served with our French toast and 2 strips of bacon, ham, or sausage

Avocado Toast

$10.95

Smashed avocado served on top of two slices of multigrain bread topped with everything seasoning

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$12.95

Smashed avocado served on top of two slices of multigrain bread topped with everything seasoning

Greek Avocado Toast

$12.95

Smashed avocado served on top of two slices of multigrain bread topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion and balsamic glaze

Breakfast Sides

Homefries

$3.95

Homefries

Ham

$3.95

Side Bacon (4)

$3.95

Corned Beef Hash

$4.95

Sausage (links or patties)

$3.95

Sausage Gravy

$3.95

English Muffin

$2.95

Grits Cup

$2.95

Grits Bowl

$3.95

Oatmeal

$3.95

Biscuit

$2.15

Biscuit and Gravy

$5.95

2 biscuits topped with sausage gravy

Toast (White or Wheat)

$1.95

Rye Toast

$2.45

Fruit Cup

$3.95

Lunch

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.95

Hamburger patty served on a keiser roll

Hamburger Deluxe

$10.95

Hamburger patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a keiser roll

Cheese Burger

$9.95

Hamburger patty topped with american cheeses served on a keiser roll

Chesse Burger Deluxe

$10.95

Hamburger patty topped with american cheeses lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a keiser roll

Double bacon Cheese Burger

$11.95

Double patty with american cheese topped with lettuce and tomato served on a keiser roll

PBO Burger

$10.95

Hamburger patty topped with swiss cheese, mushroom, bacon and onion served on a keiser roll

Veggie Burger

$14.95

Veggie patty topped with lettuce and tomato served on a keiser roll

Cowboy Burger

$13.95

Hamburger patty topped with cheddar cheese, onion rings, bacon and BBQ sauce

DRINKS

Desserts

Lava Cake

$8.95

Ice Cream

$4.95

Milkshakes

$4.95

flan

$6.96

KIDS MENU

From The Grill

7oz Grilled Salmon

$16.95

Grilled Salmon served with two sides

9oz NY Strip Steak

$15.95

Ny strip steak served with two sides

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast served with two sides

Mahi- Mahi (Grilled or Blackened)

Country Fried Steak

$13.95

Country fried steak topped with brown gravy served with two sides

Chicken Fajitas

$14.95

Chicken fajitas accompanied with salsa, shredded cheese, and lettuce

Steak Fajitas

$16.95

Steak fajitas accompanied with salsa, shredded cheese, and lettuce

Mixed Fajitas

$18.95

Mixed fajitas accompanied with salsa, shredded cheese, and lettuce

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

5 tenders served with choice of side

Chopped Steak

$13.95

Chopped beef topped with mushroom gravy served with two sides

Smothered Steak

$16.95

Ny Strip topped with mushroom and onion gravy served with two sides

Hot Sandwiches

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Tuna salad, onions and swiss cheese on toasted rye bread

Patty Melt

$11.95

Burger patty, onions and swiss cheese on toasted rye bread

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95

Thiny Shaved beef with onion and peppers topped with white american cheese served on a hoagie roll

Steak Sandwich

$12.95

Strip steak with mushroom and onions served on a hoagie roll

Grilled Chicken Club

$9.95

Chicken, bacon, american cheese, arugula, tomato and avocado served on a keiser roll

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Crispy chicken, lettuce and tomato served on a keiser roll

BLT

$8.95

bacon, leetuce and tomato served on toast of choice

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Blend of cheeses served on bread

Reuben

$12.95

Corned beef, saurkraut, swiss cheese, and russian dressing served on rye bread

Corned Beef

$11.95

Corned beef served on rye bread

Kids Menu

3 tenders

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Cheese

$6.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo

$12.95

Alfredo pasta topped with chicken

Chicken Carbonara

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$14.95

Spicy creamy sauce topped with shrimp

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$10.95

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$12.95

Spicy creamy sauce topped with chicken

Chicken Parm

$13.95

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with parmesean cheese and marinara served with pasta

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

chicken, mushroom, onion and cheese

Steak Quesadilla

$10.95

steak, mushroom, onion and cheese

Salads

Garden Grill Salad W/Chicken

$11.95

Lettuce, arugula, cucumber, tomato topped with chicken

Garden Grill Salad W/Steak

$13.95

Lettuce, arugula, cucumber, tomato topped with steak

Ceaser Salad

$8.95

Lettuce, croutons, parmesean cheese, ceaser dressing

Ceaser Salad W/Chicken

$9.95

lettuce, croutons, parmesean cheese, ceaser dressing topped with chicken

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, corn, bacon, avocado, red onion,

Cobb Salad W/Chicken

$12.95

Lettuce, corn, bacon, avocado, red onion, topped with chicken

Greek Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, peppers, red onion, feta cheese, tomato, topped with balsamic vinagrette

Chicken Strawberry Poppy seed salad

$13.95

Lettuce, poppyseed, stawberry, pecans tossed in vinagrette topped with chicken

Chef Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, Swiss cheese, american cheese, ham, tukey, red onion and tomato topped with ranch dressing

Sandwiches

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Steamed Veggies

$3.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

French Fries

$4.95

Rice and beans

$5.95

Triple Decker Sandwich

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Club

$11.95

Roast Beef, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato Club

$11.95

Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato Club

$11.95

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and cucumer wrapped in a flour tortilla

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato and cucumber wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, and croutons tossed in ceaser dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$8.95

Letuuce, tomato, avocado, spinach and avocado wrapped in a flour tortilla

Turkey BLT Wrap

$12.95

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla

Beverage

Pepsi Products

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Cortadito

$2.95

Iced Coffee (Caramel or Vanilla)

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Espresso

$2.25

Colada

$2.25

Café Con Leche

$3.95

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.25

Large OJ

$4.95

Coffee

$2.50

