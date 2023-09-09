Family owned and Born in the Sauce since 1971
The Gardens of Taxco
Food
Tradicional
HARD SHELL TACO
Lettuce, tomato, and cheese. (1 taco)
SOFT TACO
Onion, cilantro, and salsa.
QUESADILLA
A light flour tortilla grilled with a blend of cheeses
BURRO COMBO
Served with rice, beans, chips, and salsa.
DRIVE THRU TACO
Warm flour tortilla, side of lettuce, and queso.
STRAYE® Chicken Burrito
Grilled Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, done.
NACHOS
Crisp corn tortillas topped with cheese, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
BOWL
Choice of Protein, Refried beans, Rice, Onion, Cilantro, salsa on the side. Imagine a Burrito without a tortilla... (Served without chips unless requested in the options menu)
BURRITO
Rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and salsa.
MINI NACHOS
Nachos for one.
PASTA
Back by popular demand. The Famous Pasta a la Creema that was used as an entree side for decades. (16oz)
Soft Taco Combinacion
Two tacos. Served with rice, beans, chips, and salsa.
Hard Shell Taco Combo
Two tacos, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice, beans, chips, and salsa.
Enchiladas
ENCH CREMA
Two enchiladas. Served with rice beans, chips, salsa
ENCH ZR
Two enchiladas. Prepared in our cream of cilantro sauce. Served with rice beans, chips, salsa
ENCH ENTOMATADAS
Two enchiladas. Prepared in our flavorful mild red chile sauce. Served with rice beans, chips, salsa
ENCH MOLE
Two enchiladas. Red, dry ground chilies, almonds spices, and a touch of chocolate. Served with rice beans, chips, salsa
ENCH VERDE
Two enchiladas. In our fresh, green tomatillo sauce, and mildly spiced. Served with rice beans, chips, salsa
ENCH AJO
ENCH 1Y1
MARGARITA PIE
Pollo Entrees
POLLO CREMA
Chicken a , baked in a tomato cream sauce, slightly sweet, very tasty. It seems like the chicken was Born in the sauce!. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa
POLLO MOLE
Our most traditional recipe, a blend of dry red chilies, almonds, spices, and a touch of chocolate. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa
POLLO TAXCO
In our signature cream of cilantro sauce. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa
POLLO VERDE
Prepared in a fresh green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa
POLLO MEXICANA
Delightful casserole type dish with fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and mildly seasoned. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa
Carne Entrees
PUERCO EN SALSA VERDE
Puerco en salsa verde tender pork simmered in our roasted green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa
CARNE PICANTE
Cubes of sirloin grilled then prepared with fresh and spicy green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa
STEAK PICADO
Tender sirloin tips sauteed with fresh tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa
CARNITAS
Slow cooked braised pork with salsa and corn tortilla. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa
Shimp Entrees
SHRIMP MOLE
Shrimp simmered in the most traditional of Mexican sauces. Ground, dried, seasoned chilies, almond, spices, and a touch of chocolate. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa
SHRIMP AJO
Tender shrimp sauteed in a delightful red garlic sauce mildly spiced. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa
SHRIMP CILANTRO
Shrimp prepared in our cream of cilantro sauce and delicately spiced. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa
Sides/Extras
1/2 Chips and Salsa
1/2 GUACAMOLE
FRIJOLES NEGROS
CHIPS & SALSA
ESCABECHE
Pickled vegetables. Pickled carrots, celery, cauliflower, jicama, and jalapenos.
GUACAMOLE
GUACAMOLE (AMPOLLETA)
GUACAMOLE 4OZ
JALAPEÑ0 TOREADO
One whole grilled/seasoned jalapeno pepper.
MINI CHIPS
PICO DE GALLO
Freshly diced tomato, onion, cilantro, and a touch of jalapeno.
PICO DE GALLO 4OZ
FRIJOLES
SALSA HABANERA
4oz
SIDE DE CEBOLLA
SIDE DE CILANTRO
SIDE DE JALAPEÑOS
SIDE DE LECHUGA
SIDE DE LIME
SIDE DE SALSA CILANTRO
SIDE DE SALSA CREMA
you know the one...
SIDE DE TOMATE
Side of Salsa Verde
Green Salsa (4oz)
Side of Sour Cream
4oz
SOUR CREAM
SOUR CREAM (AMPOLLETA)
ARROZ
Taxco Socks
Boooorrrnnn in the Sox... (Rice & Beans not included)
TORTILLA DE HARINA
TORTILLA DE MAIZ
CUBIERTOS
DELIVERY FEE
PICO DE GALLO (AMPOLLETA)
COMBO BOX
SIDE DE SALSA AJO
SIDE DE MOLE
SIDE DE QUESO
MARC SPECIAL
Veggie Favorites
Potato Al Pastor Taco
Potato Al Pastor, grilled onions, cilantro, salsa verde on the side
Bean and Cheese Soft Taco
Served with warm flour tortilla, refried beans, cheese, and salsa on the side.
Potato Al Pastor Burrito
Potato Al Pastor, grilled onions, spanish rice, refried beans, cilantro, salsa verde on the side
Soy Chorizo Taco
Soy chorizo, onion, and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa verde (side)
Bean and Cheese Soft Taco Combo
Served for two. Bean and cheese soft tacos. Served with side of refried beans, Spanish rice, chips, and salsa.
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Refried beans, cheese, and salsa on the side.
Veggie Enchiladas
2 Enchiladas, choice of sauce & filling. Served with Rice/Beans + Chips/Salsa for 1
Black Bean and Cheese Burrito
Black beans, and cheese. Served with rice, beans, chips, and salsa.
Soy Chorizo Burrito
Soy chorizo, refried beans, Spanish rice, onion, cilantro, chips, and salsa verde on the side.
Adios Burrito
Soy chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, and romaine lettuce. Served with rice, beans, chips, and salsa.
Beverages
Mexican Coke®
Mexican Coke, Sweetened with Sugar Cane
Topo Chico®
Sparkling Mineral Water
Homemade Horchata
Cinnamon rice drink and made in house (not the fountain stuff)
Canned Soft Drinks
Classic Shirley Temple
How long has it been since you've had a Shirley Temple? Ginger Ale with a dash of grenadine (non alcoholic)
Mexican Sprite (Glass Bottle)
Tomate un Sprite...
Sidral Mundet
Apple Mexican soda.
Mexican Orange Crush
Mexican orange soda.
Classic Roy Rogers
Roy Rogers? (Shirley Temple but with Coke instead of Ginger Ale) Coke with a splash of Grenadine...
Mexican Squirt (Glass Bottle)
Bottle Water
Beer & Margaritas
Margarita
They're back... Served since 1971, Pineapple, Lime, Guava 16oz on the rocks.Local alcohol rules prohibit merchants from fulfilling orders that contain more than 2 cocktails or non-factory-sealed wines/spirits per substantial food item. Restaurants may cancel or refund orders that do not comply with these rules.
Negra Modelo
Brewed twice as long as other beers, this Munich Dunkel style lager gives way to a rich flavor and remarkably smooth taste.
Dos Equis Lager (Green One)
Corona
Mexican Lager 12oz Bottle
Pacifico
Mexican Amber Beer 12oz bottle
Victoria
Modelo Especial
Modelo Time, Mexican Pilsner Lager 12oz bottle