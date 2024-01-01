The George Sportsmen's Lounge
GEORGE MENU
Breakfast
- All-American Skillet$12.00
Sunny-side-up eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, cheddar cheese.
- Belgian Waffle$10.00
Macerated strawberries, whipped cream, maple syrup.
- Blueberry Pancakes$13.00
Whipped cream, blueberry syrup
- Durango Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Scrambled eggs, thick-cut bacon, chorizo, green chile relish, sour cream, cheddar cheese, cotija, breakfast potatoes, avocado salsa verde.
- California Omelet$15.00
Avocado, spinach, tomatoes, bell pepper, swiss cheese, breakfast potatoes.
- Chicken & Waffle$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, hot honey drizzle.
- Classic Omelet$15.00
Bacon, tomatoes, onion, cheddar, breakfast potatoes, tomato relish.
- Croissant Sandwich$13.00
Sausage, bacon, fried egg, american cheese, breakfast potatoes.
- Denver Omelet$15.00
Black forest ham, bell pepper, onion, american cheese, breakfast potatoes, green chile relish.
- Homemade Banana Bread$11.00
Caramelized brown butter
- Monte Cristo$13.00
Black forest ham, roasted turkey, swiss, french toast, seasonal preserves, breakfast potatoes.
- Southwest Skillet$12.00
Sunny-side-up eggs, chorizo, breakfast potatoes, jalapenos, black beans, cheese sauce, avocado, salsa verde, cotija, cilantro.
- Steak & Eggs$16.00
NY strip, two eggs any style, choice of toast, breakfast potatoes.
- Sweet Cream Pancakes$9.00
Whipped cream, maple syrup
- Two-Egg Breakfast$12.00
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon or sausage, choice of toast, breakfast potatoes.
- Wild Berry French Toast$12.00
Wildberry compote, whipped cream.
Shareables & Appetizers
- 24-Hour Short Rib Sliders$16.00
Slow-roasted short rib with horseradish cream, topped with crispy onions
- Baked Goat Cheese$16.00
Cherry tomato chutney, roasted pecans, served with focaccia toast point.
- Beef Carpaccio$16.00
Creamy horseradish drizzle, crostinis, capers, shaved parmesan, red onion, evoo, microgreens
- Beer-Brined Wings$14.00
Beer-Brined jumbo wings with choice of sauce: honey chipotle bbq, traditional buffalo, honey sriracha
- Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Roasted brussels sprouts topped with balsamic glaze, shaved parmesan, toasted pecans
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$14.00
Slow-roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, chives, focaccia toast points
- Chicken Bites$14.00
Cornflake-crusted chicken bites, spicy asian glaze, sesame seeds, chives
- Chicken Sliders$16.00
Fried buttermilk chicken, vinegar coleslaw, pickles, comeback sauce
- Fried Mozzarella$14.00
Panko-breaded mozzarella bites, marinara sauce, grated parmesan cheese
- Fried Pickle Planks$12.00
Panko-crusted dill pickles, parmesan ranch
- Honey Siracha Grilled Shrimp$18.00
Jumbo head-on shrimp, honey sriracha glaze, asian slaw, sesame seeds, chive
- Hummus Duo$10.00
Two types of hummus: roasted garlic, roasted red pepper served with warm toasted pita bread, cucumber, red bell pepper
- Lamb Rib Appetizer$18.00
Three grilled lamb ribs, pistachio mint pesto, mediterranean salad
- Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$13.00
Shaved ribeye, onion, mushrooms, white american cheese rolled in a wonton deep fried to golden brown, served with a three-cheese sauce
- Pretzel Charcuterie$45.00
Assorted meats and cheeses, seasonal preserves, olives, cornichon, pretzel crostinis
- Shishito Peppers$9.00
Blistered shishito peppers served with thai chili aioli
- Short Rib Fries$16.00
Braised short rib, three cheese sauce, pickled onion, jalapenos, sour cream, smashed avocado
- Street Corn Nachos$15.00
Tortilla chips, fire-roasted corn, poblano peppers, black beans, pickled onions, three-cheese sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro, tajin
- Truffle Fries$14.00
French fries topped with truffle oil, grated parmesan cheese, fresh herbs
- Tuna Wonton Nachos$16.00
Sesame seared tuna, pickled red onion, jalapeños, avocado, scallions, furikake, creamy sriracha sauce, spicy asian glaze
Soups & Salads
- B.L.T. Salad$12.00
Thick cut bacon, heirloom tomato, micro arugula, cucumber, feta cheese, pita croutons, greek vinaigrette
- Chicken & Corn Chowder$8.00
Cheddar, chipotle, bacon, green onion
- Classic Ceasar Salad$7.00
Heart of romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, ceasar dressing
- French Onion Soup$12.00
Gruyere, thyme, crostin
- Frisee Salad$12.00
Frisée, jammy egg, warm bacon mustard vinaigrette, bacon lardon, gorgonzola crumbles
- Salmon Salad$21.00
Grilled salmon, romaine & arugula, radish, asparagus, cucumber, tomatoes, orange segments, creamy citrus vinaigrette
- Steak Salad$21.00
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, wild mushrooms, pecans, gorgonzola crumbles, creamy horseradish dressing, crispy onions, balsamic drizzle
- Summer Tomato & Burrata Salad$15.00
Heirloom tomatoes, microgreens, shaved parmesan, basil pesto, balsamic glaze
- Tuna Salad$22.00
Sesame seared tuna with spring mix, carrots, cabbage mix, radish, cucumber, avocado, asian sesame dressing, creamy sriracha drizzle, feta
- Wedge Salad$7.00
Iceberg lettuce, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, thick-cut bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
Burgers & Sandwiches
- B.L.T.$15.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, thick-cut bacon, american cheese, bistro sauce
- Banh Mi Sandwich$16.00
Five-spice pork, pickled vegetables, cilantro, creamy sriracha sauce, hoisin drizzle
- BBQ Burger$18.00
Thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, fried onions, honey chipotle BBQ sauce
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried buttermilk chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, comeback sauce
- Green Chili Burger$16.00
Avocado, green chili relish, three-cheese sauce, pickled red onions
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried buttermilk chicken, vinegar coleslaw, pickles, hot honey
- Portobello Mushroom Philly Cheesesteak$17.00
Roasted portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, white american cheese topped with truffle aioli
- Prime Rib Philly Cheesesteak$16.00
Thinly shaved ribeye, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, three-cheese sauce
- Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich$18.00
24-hour short rib, american cheese, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, creamy horseradish sauce, beef demi-glace
- Turkey & Bacon Club$16.00
Smoked turkey with lettuce, heirloom tomato, swiss cheese, thick-cut bacon, honey dijonnaise
Artisan Flatbreads
- Bahn Mi Flatbread$16.00
Five spice pork, pickled veggies, creamy chili sauce, cilantro, drizzled hoisin glaze
- Pepperoni Hot Honey Flatbread$15.00
Marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella, hot honey drizzle, parmesan cheese, oregano
- Roasted Chicken Flatbread$16.00
Marinara, chicken, tomatoes, thick cut bacon, scallions, parmesan ranch dressing
- Summer Flatbread$15.00
Whipped goat cheese, poached pears, caramelized onions, balsamic glaze, micro arugula, prosciutto
- Wild Mushroom Flatbread$16.00
Wild mushroom, whipped herb ricotta, micro arugula, truffle oil
Mains
- 14oz Chili Rubbed Pork Chop$28.00
14oz bone-in pork chop, mashed yukon gold potatoes, grilled asparagus
- 24-Hour Short Ribs$33.00
Whipped cauliflower, roasted heirloom carrots, red wine demi-glace, crispy onions
- 32oz Tomahawk Ribeye$110.00
Rosemary roasted baby potatoes, avocado chimichurri sauce
- 6oz Filet$42.00
- 8oz Flat Iron Steak Chimichurri$28.00
French fries, avocado chimichurri sauce
- Cajun Salmon$32.00
Sautéed garlic spinach, whipped cauliflower, white wine lemon butter sauce
- Chicken Piccata$23.00
Pan-seared chicken breast, garlic spinach linguine, lemon butter caper sauce
- Fish & Chips$21.00
Beer-battered cod, french fries, vinegar slaw, tartar sauce, grilled lemon
- Gorgonzola Crusted Lamb$42.00
Mashed yukon gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, red wine demi glace
- Herb Roasted Half Chicken$27.00
Mashed yukon gold potatoes, roasted heirloom carrots, chicken jus
- Hot Honey Chicken Mac & Cheese$24.00
Three cheese cavatappi, fried buttermilk chicken, hot honey drizzle, crispy onions, chives
- Mussels$32.00
P.E.I. mussels, bacon lardon, white wine cream, lemon, herb, linguine
- Seared Scallops$45.00
Four jumbo U10 scallops, mediterranean orzo, pesto cream
- Surf & Turf$58.00
6oz filet, grilled head-on shrimp, mashed yukon gold potatoes, grilled asparagus
- Umami-Dusted Halibut$45.00
Wild mushroom risotto, truffle aioli, balsamic roasted mushrooms
Dessert
- Banana Pecan Bread Pudding$13.00
Vanilla ice cream, anglaise, bourbon caramel sauce
- Brownie Sundae$10.00
Fresh baked chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, pecans
- Peach Cobbler$10.00
Vanilla ice cream, anglaise, bourbon caramel sauce
- Strawberry Shortcake$11.00
Poundcake, strawberry coulis, lemon mascarpone cream, fresh strawberries
- Seasonal Cheesecake$14.00
Sides
Extras
- Side 3 Cheese Sauce$1.00
- Side Avocado Mayo$0.50
- Side Avocado Salsa Verde$0.50
- Side Beet Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Berry Compote$1.00
- Side Bistro Sauce$0.50
- Side Bourbon Caramel$0.50
- Side Buffalo$0.50
- Side Caesat Dressing$0.50
- Side Chimichurri$3.00
- Side Comaback Sauce$0.50
- Side Creamy Lemon Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Creamy Sriracha$0.50
- Side Greek Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Honey Dijonaisse$0.50
- Side Honey Sriracha$0.50
- Side Horseradish Cream$0.50
- Side Hot Honey$0.50
- Side Lemon Oil$0.50
- Side Marinara$3.00
- Side Parmesan Ranch$0.50
- Side Pesto Cream$0.50
- Side Pistachio Mint Pesto$1.00
- Side Red Wine Demi Glace$0.50
- Side Smashed Avocado$3.00
- Side Spicy Asian Glaze$0.50
- Side Strawberry Coulis$1.00
- Side Tai Chili Aioli$0.50
- Side Tomato Chutney$0.50
- Side Truffle Aioli$0.50
GEORGE DRINKS
Beer
- Bud Light (Bottle)$5.00
- Corona Extra (Bottle)$7.00
- Corona Non-Alcoholic (Bottle)$7.00
- Heineken (Bottle)$7.00
- Miller Light (Bottle)$5.00
- Ace Mango (Draft)
- Bad Beat Bluffing Isn't Weisse (Draft)
- Big Dog's Red Hydrant (Draft)
- Cali-Squeeze Blood Orange (Draft)
- Coors Light (Draft)
- Firestone Walker 805 (Draft)
- pFriem Pilsner (Draft)
- Guinness (Draft)
- Kronenburg 1664 Blanc (Draft)
- Modelo (Draft)
- Michelob Ultra (Draft)
- Mojave Ruby Soho (Draft)
- Pacifico (Draft)
- Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing (Draft)
- Sierra Nevada Celebration (Draft)
- New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juice Force (Draft)
Cocktails
- Durango Sunrise$14.00
- Forty-Love$16.00
- Gameday$14.00
- Lavender Mule$14.00
- O'Keefe$18.00
- Pleasure Business$18.00
- Power Play$22.00
- Red Sangria$12.00
- Ruby Soho$18.00
- The Babe$16.00
- The Chica$22.00
- The Starter$12.00
- Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go$14.00
- White Peach Sangria$12.00
- Bailey$15.00
- Clooney$15.00
- Takei$15.00
- AMF$15.00
- Grateful Dead$15.00
- Liquid MJ$15.00
- Long Beach Iced Tea$15.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- Mai Tai$17.00
- Tokyo Tea$17.00
Wine
- Champagne, Dom Perignon
- Champagne, Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Reserve
- Champagne, Veuve Clicquot Brut
- Moscato d'Asti, Saracco
- Prosecco, Bisol, Jeio Rose
- Prosecco, LaMarca
- Rose, Chateau D'Esclans, Whispering Angel
- Rose, Summer Water
- Cabernet, Daou
- Cabernet, Foley Johnson, Rutherford
- Cabernet, Justin
- Cabernet, Montes Alpha
- Cabernet, Nickel & Nickel, Dogleg Vineyard St. Helena
- Cabernet, Opus One
- Cabernet, Scarecrow, M. Etain, Rutherford
- Cabernet, Shafer, One Point Five
- Italianisimo, Antinori, Rosso di Montalcino
- Italianisimo, Giuseppe Mascarello, Nebbiolo
- Malbec, Nieto Senetiner
- Merlot, Pepper Bridge
- Merlot, Rutherford Hill
- Merlot, St. Francis
- Pinot Noir, Carmel Road
- Pinot Noir, Chanson, Clos Feves, Beaune 1er Cru
- Pinot Noir, Luis Jadot, Gevrey Chambertin
- Pinot Noir, Meiomi
- Pinot Noir, Purple Hands
- Pinot Noir, Raen, Royal St. Robert Cuvée
- Red Blend, Stag's Leap Hands of Time
- Red Blend, The Prisoner
- Shiraz, Two Hands, Angel's Share
- Chardonnay, Cakebread
- Chardonnay, Duckhorn, Decoy
- Chardonnay, La Crema
- Chardonnay, Rombauer
- Chardonnay, Vocoret, Le Forét, Chablis 1er Cru
- Sauvignon Blanc, Nobilo
- Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford
- Sauvignon Blanc, Honig
- Pinot Grigio, Cielo
- Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita
- Reisling, Heinz Eiffel, Kabinett
- Reisling, Dr Loosen, Blue Slate Kabinett
N/A Bev
