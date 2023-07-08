The Ghent - Rooftop- Norfolk

FOOD MENU

Shareables

Charcuterie Board

$29.00

chef selected cheeses and cured meats, served with mustard, seasonal jam, and rosemary focaccia bread

Chicken Wings

$10.00

six savory chicken wings tossed and your choice of sauce, served with ranch dressing or bleu cheese dressing - served w/ fresh celery

Pimento Cheese

$10.00

creamy pimento cheese dip served with select crackers, toast points and fresh celery

Truffle Fries

$12.00

white truffle oil, and topped with freshly & grated parmesan cheese

Loaded Waffle Fries

$12.00

melted cheddar, shredded tender brisket, Nueskes bacon, sour cream and chives

Bavarian Pretzel

$8.00

giant salted pretzel served with dijon mustard and cheese sauce

Fried Pickles

$6.00

breaded fried pickles served with southwest ranch dipping sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

battered coconut shrimp with thai chili dipping sauce

Street Corn Dip

$8.00Out of stock

a zesty Mexican style roasted street corn mixed with a blend of spices, sour cream, and topped with Cotija cheese. Served with tortilla chips

Salads

Candied Walnut and Goat Cheese

$6.00

fresh mixed greens with candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, balsalmic vinaigrette

Southwest

$6.00

fresh mixed greens and romaine mix, sweet corn, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, housemade southwest ranch

Classic Caesar

$6.00

fresh romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, housemade caesar

Land and Sea

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

cajun seasoned fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato & red onion served on a toasted hoagie roll with a zesty creole sauce Served with your choice of chips

Pan Seared Fish Sandwich

$16.00

seasonal pan seared fish and housemade tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato & red onion served on a brioche bun Served with your choice of chips

Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

classic spicy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato & red onion served on a butter toasted brioche bun Served with your choice of chips

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

crispy chicken served on sweetened waffle fries, neuskes bacon, with a honey drizzle

Burgers

BYOB

$12.00

two smash patties, cheddar cheese, and your choice of toppings Served with your choice of chips

Smokehouse Burger

$14.00

barbecue sauce, melted cheddar cheese, chopped brisket, onion straws Served with your choice of chips

Blueberry & Goat Cheese Burger

$14.00

blueberry jam, goat cheese crumbles, Neuske’s bacon, and arugula Served with your choice of chips

Pimento Cheese & Fried Pickle Burger

$14.00

pimento cheese spread between two smash patties, fried pickles, hot sauce Served with your choice of chips

Southwest Burger

$14.00

southwest ranch, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, corn salsa, and crispy tortilla strips Served with your choice of chips

Tacos

Korean Style Pork Belly Taco

$15.00

(comes with two tacos) chili marinated pork belly with corn salsa, crumbled cotija, asian style slaw

Shredded Brisket Taco

$14.00

(comes with two tacos) cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro, jalapenos, southwest ranch Served with a side of street corn dip

Buffalo Taco

$14.00

(comes with two tacos) fried chicken or shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumble, Neuske’s bacon, lettuce, and tomato Served with a side of street corn dip Served with a side of street corn dip

Blackened Taco

$15.00

(comes with two tacos) blackened fresh fish or shrimp, mango salsa, cilantro lime crema drizzle, topped with red cabbage Served with a side of street corn dip

Pizza

Crusts are brushed with garlic and rosemary infused olive oil

Build Your Own

$14.00

select up to 7 delicious toppings

Meat Lovers

$17.00

spicy italian sausage, pepperoni, Neuske’s bacon, red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

Margherita

$15.00

sliced fresh mozzarella, oven dried tomatoes, red sauce, parmesan, fresh basil

Wild Mushroom and Goat Cheese

$15.00

roasted mushrooms, goat cheese crumbles, mozzarella, garlic pesto, parmesan & truffle oil

Prosciutto & Honey

$16.00

mozzarella, shaved prosciutto, arugula, hot honey, red sauce, arugula and parmesan

Spicy Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

garlic pesto, blackened cajun shrimp, mozzarella, sliced red onion, oven dried tomato, jalapenos, arugula, creole sauce drizzle

Kids

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

DESSERT

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

Nightingale - Banana Pudding

$7.00

Brown Sugar Cookies, Banana Ice Cream Swirled w. Vanilla Pudding & Wafer Pieces

Nightingale - Raspberry Donut **Limited Time**

$7.00

Brown Sugar Cookie, Raspberry Ice Cream swirled with Vanilla Donut Pieces

Nightingale - Cookie Monster

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie, Cookies & Cream Ice Cream

NA BEVERAGES

Bottled & Canned Soda

Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

RETAIL

Glassware

Can Pint

$7.00

Pint

$7.00

Wine

$9.00

Belgium

$9.00