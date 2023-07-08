The Ghent - Rooftop- Norfolk
FOOD MENU
Shareables
Charcuterie Board
chef selected cheeses and cured meats, served with mustard, seasonal jam, and rosemary focaccia bread
Chicken Wings
six savory chicken wings tossed and your choice of sauce, served with ranch dressing or bleu cheese dressing - served w/ fresh celery
Pimento Cheese
creamy pimento cheese dip served with select crackers, toast points and fresh celery
Truffle Fries
white truffle oil, and topped with freshly & grated parmesan cheese
Loaded Waffle Fries
melted cheddar, shredded tender brisket, Nueskes bacon, sour cream and chives
Bavarian Pretzel
giant salted pretzel served with dijon mustard and cheese sauce
Fried Pickles
breaded fried pickles served with southwest ranch dipping sauce
Coconut Shrimp
battered coconut shrimp with thai chili dipping sauce
Street Corn Dip
a zesty Mexican style roasted street corn mixed with a blend of spices, sour cream, and topped with Cotija cheese. Served with tortilla chips
Salads
Candied Walnut and Goat Cheese
fresh mixed greens with candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, balsalmic vinaigrette
Southwest
fresh mixed greens and romaine mix, sweet corn, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, housemade southwest ranch
Classic Caesar
fresh romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, housemade caesar
Land and Sea
Shrimp Po Boy
cajun seasoned fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato & red onion served on a toasted hoagie roll with a zesty creole sauce Served with your choice of chips
Pan Seared Fish Sandwich
seasonal pan seared fish and housemade tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato & red onion served on a brioche bun Served with your choice of chips
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich
classic spicy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato & red onion served on a butter toasted brioche bun Served with your choice of chips
Chicken and Waffles
crispy chicken served on sweetened waffle fries, neuskes bacon, with a honey drizzle
Burgers
BYOB
two smash patties, cheddar cheese, and your choice of toppings Served with your choice of chips
Smokehouse Burger
barbecue sauce, melted cheddar cheese, chopped brisket, onion straws Served with your choice of chips
Blueberry & Goat Cheese Burger
blueberry jam, goat cheese crumbles, Neuske’s bacon, and arugula Served with your choice of chips
Pimento Cheese & Fried Pickle Burger
pimento cheese spread between two smash patties, fried pickles, hot sauce Served with your choice of chips
Southwest Burger
southwest ranch, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, corn salsa, and crispy tortilla strips Served with your choice of chips
Tacos
Korean Style Pork Belly Taco
(comes with two tacos) chili marinated pork belly with corn salsa, crumbled cotija, asian style slaw
Shredded Brisket Taco
(comes with two tacos) cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro, jalapenos, southwest ranch Served with a side of street corn dip
Buffalo Taco
(comes with two tacos) fried chicken or shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumble, Neuske’s bacon, lettuce, and tomato Served with a side of street corn dip Served with a side of street corn dip
Blackened Taco
(comes with two tacos) blackened fresh fish or shrimp, mango salsa, cilantro lime crema drizzle, topped with red cabbage Served with a side of street corn dip
Pizza
Build Your Own
select up to 7 delicious toppings
Meat Lovers
spicy italian sausage, pepperoni, Neuske’s bacon, red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Margherita
sliced fresh mozzarella, oven dried tomatoes, red sauce, parmesan, fresh basil
Wild Mushroom and Goat Cheese
roasted mushrooms, goat cheese crumbles, mozzarella, garlic pesto, parmesan & truffle oil
Prosciutto & Honey
mozzarella, shaved prosciutto, arugula, hot honey, red sauce, arugula and parmesan
Spicy Shrimp Po Boy
garlic pesto, blackened cajun shrimp, mozzarella, sliced red onion, oven dried tomato, jalapenos, arugula, creole sauce drizzle
DESSERT
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich
Nightingale - Banana Pudding
Brown Sugar Cookies, Banana Ice Cream Swirled w. Vanilla Pudding & Wafer Pieces
Nightingale - Raspberry Donut **Limited Time**
Brown Sugar Cookie, Raspberry Ice Cream swirled with Vanilla Donut Pieces
Nightingale - Cookie Monster
Chocolate Chip Cookie, Cookies & Cream Ice Cream