The Gochu The Gochu
Food
Munchies
- SOY BRAISED BEEF CRISPY RICE$7.00
2 skewers of spicy chicken, Korean rice cake and bell peppers. Coated with honey spicy chili sauce, topped with almonds and green onions
- CRISPY DUMPLING$7.00
4 Deep fried chicken vegetable Korean mandu served with house soy sauce
- JALAPENO PORK BELLY$7.00
Honey soy pork belly with shishito, serrano, jalapenos and arbol peppers
- CHICKEN EGG ROLL KIMARI$7.00
2 Deep fried homemade egg roll of chicken, onion, cabbage, glass noodles and seaweed with sweet chili sauce
- KIMCHI QUESADILLA$9.00
Choice of “Beef / Chicken / Pork Belly”
- SIDE OF KIMCHI$1.50
Say Which
- BEEF BULGOGI SANDWICH$13.00
Brisket bulgogi, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
- THAI CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Crispy chicken tempura with sweet chili gochujan sauce, lettuce, carrots and pickles
- STICKY PORK BELLY BURGER$13.00
Pork belly gochujan, cilantro, jalapeno, carrots, onion, pickles with a hint of lime
Sustainable Green
- BEEF BULGOGI SALAD$13.00
Brisket bulgogi on top of salad garnish with , cucumber and serrano peppers
- CHICKEN ASIAN SALAD$13.00
Grilled chicken on top of salad garnish with mandarin, onion, cucumber and fried crispy wontons
- MUSHROOM TRUFFLE OIL SALAD$13.00
Varieties of mushrooms sauté with truffle oil on top of salad garnish with cucumber, onion
Super Bowl
- GOCHU CHILE CHICKEN$13.00
Stir fry spicy chicken with rice cake, vegetables, serrano and arbol peppers on top of rice
- HONEY SOY GRILL CHICKEN$13.00
Stir fry honey soy chicken with rice cake and assorted vegetables on top of rice
- BRISKET BULGOGI$15.00
Stir fry marinated beef with rice cake and assorted vegetables on top of rice
- PORK BELLY KIMCHI$15.00
Stir fry spicy kimchi pork belly with rice cake and assorted vegetables on top of rice
- K-FRIED CHICKEN$15.00
Crispy chicken tempura served with cabbage salad on top of rice. Yumyum sauce on top. Choice of flavor: “Soy Garlic / Sweet Chili / Fire Buldak
- CITRON FRIED SHRIMP$16.00
Deep fried jumbo Shrimp with Korean honey citron chili sauce, almond and rice
- HIBACHI YAKI NOODLES$15.00
Choice of “beef / chicken / pork belly / tofu”. Stir fry japanese style noodles, vegetables topped with Japanese mayo and ginger
- BACK RIB PHO SOUP KIMCHI$15.00
Choice of “beef / chicken / pork belly / tofu”. Vietnamese rice noodles chicken and beef broth pho
- KIMCHI FRIED RICE$15.00
Choice of “beef / chicken / pork belly / tofu”. Kimchi and assorted vegetables topped with organic fried egg
- BIBIMBAP$15.00
Choice of “beef / chicken / pork belly / tofu”. Assorted vegetables with organic fried egg on top of rice. Choice of “Garlic Soy / Spicy gochujan sauce
- SPICY SEAFOOD RAMEN NOODLES SOUP$15.00
Variety of seafood and vegetables with spicy korean ramen noodles
Kids Menu
- KIDS CHICKEN FRIED RICE$7.00
Egg fried rice, chicken, broccoli and carrots
- BULGOGI CUPBAP$7.00
Bowl of marinated “beef / chicken” with cabbage, broccoli on top of rice
- KIDS LO MEIN$7.00
Choice of “beef / chicken” Stir fry noodles, cabbage, broccoli and carrots
- KIDS FRIED CHICKEN$7.00
Fried chicken with homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with side of homemade chips
Miscellaneous
Drinks
- KOREAN PLUM CHERRY CREAM SODA$6.00
Korean green plum honey and cherry soda topped with whipped cream
- LYCHEE GRAPE SMOOTHIE$6.00
Lychee grape smoothie topped with whipped cream and grapes
- ICED THAI TEA$6.00
Sweet Thai tea topped with oat milk
- PURPLE YUZU LEMON$6.00
Korean citrus honey lemonade with flowers tea
- SOFT DRINK$3.50
- WATER