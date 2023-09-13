Menu

Today's Specials

Slice ham pineapple teryiaki

Broasted Pork Chops

$12.95+

1 or 2 pieces of marinated broaster cooked pork chops served with choice of side and a vegetable.

Gyro

$12.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.95

Smothered Chicken Dinner

Grilled Chicken topped with grilled vegetables and chicken gravy over mashed potatoes.

Meatloaf

$14.95Out of stock

Hawaiian burger

$13.95

Hawaiian burger

$13.95

New England Haddock

$15.95

Shrimp and Bay Scampi

$16.95

Broasted Chicken

Broasted chicken is cooked in pure vegetable shortening under pressure at a constant temperature. The moment the chicken is placed in the broaster it is heat sealed, locking in the natural juices, vitamins and nutrients while sealing out the cooking oil. The outside becomes brown and crunchy while the inside stays moist and tender.

8 Piece Chicken

$17.99

12 Piece Chicken

$24.95

16 Piece Chicken

$29.95

20 Piece Bucket

$34.95

12pc Chicken Feast Special

$25.50

3 Breasts, 3 Thighs, 3 Wings & 3 Legs with a double order of JoJo's and Large Homemade Slaw.

Appetizers

Soup of the Day Online

$4.25

Hot and ready in house made soups.

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Pizza Bread

$5.95

Garlic buttery blend covered with melted mozzarella cheese and topped with Pepperoni. Comes with Marinara dipping sauce. Great starter!

Fried Mozzarella

$7.59

Spinakopa

$9.50

Flaky crust spinach pie served with tomato and cucumbers. Add a small side salad and make it a meal!

Chicken Fingers

$9.50

Buffalo Tenders

$10.95

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.50

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$10.95

Fried Clam Strips

$11.95

Loaded French Fries

$8.50

Egg Rolls

$7.50

Seafood

Fish and Chips

$14.95

Fried Clam Strips

$15.95

Fried Bay Scallops

$15.95

Smaller than Sea Scallops, breaded and fried, then served with your choice of side.

Fried Butterfly Shrimp

$15.95

Baked Fish

$15.95

Baked Seafood Casserole

$19.95

Fried Sea Scallops

$23.95

Large breaded and fried scallops served with choice of side.

Fried Seafood Platter

$23.95

Broiled Sea Scallops

$23.95

Broiled large scallops with sherry, garlic, and bread crumbs. Served with choice of side.

Shrimp Casserole

$16.95

Broiled shrimp and bay scallops.

Cajun Fish

$14.95

Fish on a Plate

$8.50

Pizza - Online Ordering

Small Pizza

$7.99

Large Pizza

$11.50

Sm Special Pizza

$12.95

Lg Special Pizza

$16.95

Sm Veggie Pizza

$11.50

Lg Veggie Pizza

$15.95

Sm Meat Lover's Pizza

$12.95

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.95

Sm Taco Pizza

$12.95

Lg Taco Pizza

$16.95

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.95

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.95

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$10.95

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$14.95

Sm Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$12.95

Lg Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$16.95

Small Greek Pizza

$12.95

Topped with tomatoes, olives, red onions, spinach, oregano and feta cheese.

Large Greek Pizza

$16.95

Topped with tomatoes, olives, red onions, spinach, oregano and feta cheese.

Grinders

Deli Grinder

$7.95+

6" or 12" grinder with your choice of meat. Choose Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Cooked Salami, Genoa salami, Cappicola, Bacon, or Tuna. Pick several meats to make your perfect sandwich combo. (All Deli Grinders come with Provolone Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Green Peppers.)

Italian Grinder

$8.95+

6" or 12"

Spicey Italian Grinder

$8.95+

Golden Greek Special Grinder

$9.95+

Meatball Grinder

$8.95+

Homemade meatballs sliced with our marinara sauce and topped with provolone cheese & roasted green peppers on a 6" or 12" grinder roll.

Steak & Cheese Grinder

$9.95+

Steak Bomb Grinder

$9.95+

Teriyaki Steak Grinder

$9.50+

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$8.95+

Crispy Chicken breast topped with marinara and provolone cheese with roasted green peppers on aa 6" or 12" grinder roll.

Hot Sausage Grinder

$7.95+

Spicy Italian Sausage covered in marinara with provolone cheese and roasted green peppers on a 6" or 12" grinder roll.

Eggplant Parmesan Grinder

$6.75+

Breaded and fried eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese with roasted green peppers on a 6" or 12" grinder roll.

Fish Grinder

$9.95+

Cheeseburger Grinder

$8.95+

BLT Grinder

$6.95+

Meatless Grinder

$5.50+

Grill Chicken Grinder

$7.50+

Crispy Chicken Grinder

$7.50+

Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry Grinder

$7.95+

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Turkey Breast

$9.95

Ham Sandwich

$9.95

Corned Beef Sandwich

$9.95

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.95

Tuna Sandwich

$9.95

Tuna Melt

$10.95

Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Filet of Chicken

$8.95

Grill Chicken

$8.95

BLT Sandwich

$8.95

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Tuna Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Dinners

4pc Broasted Chicken Meal

$11.95

Teriyaki Chicken

$12.95

Cajun Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Finger Dinner

$13.95

3 large homemade crispy chicken tenders with your choice of side and dipping sauce.

Country Fried Chicken Dinner

$13.95Out of stock

Fried boneless chicken with chicken gravy, choice of potato and a vegetable.

Calzones

10" Calzone

$8.50

Large Calzones

$12.95

Kid's Menu

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$3.99Out of stock

Kid's Fish & Chips

$6.99

Kid's Pasta w/ Butter

$3.50

Kid's Pasta w/Marinara

$3.99

Kid's Pasta & Meatball

$6.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$3.75

Kid's Finger Dinner

$6.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.50

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

Antipasto Salad

$11.50

Chef's Salad

$11.50

Golden Chicken Salad

$11.95

Taco Salad

$10.95

Harvest Chicken Salad

$11.50

Southwest w/Chicken Salad

$11.50

Summer Berries Salad

$12.50

Grill

Hot Dog

$6.50

Veggie Burger

$8.50

Hamburger

$9.95

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

Cajun Cheeseburger

$11.95

Golden Burger

$13.95

Texas Roadhouse Burger

$11.95

Charbroiled burger cooked to desired temp with cheddar cheese, bbq sauce and onion rings on a toasted bulkie roll. Pick additional sauces and toppings to make perfect.

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Golden Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Pasta

Pasta Marinara

$8.50

Pasta w/Meatballs

$10.95

Hot Italian Sausage

$11.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$11.95

Chicken Parmesan

$11.95

Baked Meat Lasagna

$13.95

Baked Cheese Ziti

$9.95

Pasta Alfredo

$11.50

Baked Cheese Manicotti

$10.75

The Godfather

$14.95

Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Ravioli Alfredo

$12.95

Cheese filled ravioli with homemade Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Nichole

$14.95

Tri-color cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, spinach and a garlic cream Alfredo sauce.

American Chop Suey

$10.95

House made recipe over elbow pasta noodles.

Make Your Own Pasta

$8.50

Individual Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

JoJo's (8)

$3.95

Homemade Coleslaw

$1.00+

Baked Potato

$2.95

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

How fries seasoned with a house blend of herbs and spices.

Onion Rings

$5.95

Side of Pasta

$4.99

Add on Meatball

$2.95

Add on Sausage

$2.75

Side Garden Salad

$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Side Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Side Carrots

$1.99

Side Broccoli

$1.99

Side Corn

$1.99

Chips

$1.50

Extra Sauces/Dressing

Sour Cream

$0.25

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.35

Ranch Dressing

$0.35

BBQ Sauce

$0.35

Buffalo Sauce

$0.35

Balsalmic Vinegarette Dressing

$0.35

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.35

1000 Island Dressing

$0.35

Greek Dressing

$0.35

Sweet Asian Chili Sauce

$0.35

Kentucky Bourbon Sauce

$0.35

Ceasar Dressing

$0.35

Italian Dressing

$0.35

Parmesean Peppercorn Dressing

$0.35

Olive Oil

$0.35

Red Wine Vinegar

$0.35

Raspberry Vinegarette Dressing

$0.35

Honey Dijon Sauce

$0.35

Teryaki Sauce

$0.35

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.35

Parmesean Garlic Sauce

$0.35

Orange Ginger Sauce

$0.35

Small Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Large Marinara Sauce

$1.50

Side of Ketchup

Side of Mustard

Side of Mayo

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Beverages

Bottle Water/Sparkling Water

Aquafina Bottle Water

$2.25

Blackberry Bubly Sparkling Water

$1.99

Cherry Bubly Sparkling Water

$1.99

Strawberry Bubly Sparkling Water

$1.99

Lime Bubly Sparkling Water

$1.99

Grapefruit Bubly Sparkling Water

$1.99

Bottle Gatorade

Gatorade - Lemon Lime

$2.25

Gatorade - Glacier Freeze

$2.25

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$2.25

Gatorade - Cool Blue

$2.25

Gatorade - Orange

$2.25

Bottle Juice

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Cran Grape Juice

$2.25

Cranberry Coctail Juice

$2.25

Fruit Punch Juice

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Bottle Tea

Pureleaf Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Pureleaf Sweet Tea

$2.95

Pureleaf Lemon Tea

$2.95

Pureleaf Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Pureleaf Passionfruit Green Tea

$2.95

Pureleaf Honey Green Tea

$2.95

2L Bottle Beverage

2L Pepsi

$3.50

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2L Gingerale

$3.50

2L Mountain Dew

$3.50

Dessert

Sweets

Grapenut

$3.95

Brownie

$2.00

Chess Cake

$5.50

