The Golden Pheasant Steakhouse 44028 IA-3
Food
Appetizers
Sandwiches
- The Classic
Classic 1/2 lb hamburger topped with your favorite items upon request.$10.95
- Patty Melt$13.95
- Golden Burger
1/2 lb burger topped with onion tanglers, signature mustard sauce and a fried egg$14.95
- Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Grilled teriyaki chicken breast topped with grilled onion, Swiss cheese and pineapple.$14.95
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Seafood
Entrees
- 4 Piece Chicken Dinner$18.95
- Teriyaki Chicken
Griiled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce. served with steamed rice and veggies.$19.95
- Smothered Chicken
Chicken breast topped with onion, green peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese served on a bed of rice$19.95
- Pork Loin Dinner$19.95
- Chicken Strips$16.95
- Barbeque Ribs$24.95
- Glazed Ham$17.95
- Salad Bar Only$9.95
Pasta
Steaks
Prime Rib
- Prime Rib Sandwich
Made with shaved prime rib that is perfectly seasoned and slowly cooked for 7+ hours. This is a 8-10 oz piece of prime rib served on a hoagie bun. Add onion, green peppers, mushroom, and Swiss cheese to really make this sandwich unforgettable.$24.95
- Large Prime Rib
Our Prime rib is perfectly seasoned and slowly cooked for 7+ hours. This cut is a solid 18-20 oz slab of beef.$42.95
- Medium Prime Rib
Our Prime rib is perfectly seasoned and slowly cooked for 7+ hours. This is a petite cut of prime rib, weighing in at 12-14 oz.$37.95
- Small Prime Rib$30.95