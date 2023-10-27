The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Maple Grove
Appetizers
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita
Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers, Garlic and Fresh Dill Served with Pita
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
Creamy Greek Feta with Spicy Roasted Peppers Served with Pita
Roasted Eggplant Puree with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
Choice of Dips and Four Warm Pitas
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry
Salads
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta and Greek Dressing.
Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
Sandwiches
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki
Beef/Lamb or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Feta cheese, Stuffed with French Fries
Beef/Lamb or Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Stuffed with French Fries
Entrees
Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Two Skewers of Leg of Lamb Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Salmon Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Dolmades, Falafel, Spanikopita, Hummus
Falafel Served with Mint Yogurt, Side Salad, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Desserts
Classic Dessert with Layers of Filo Dough, Walnuts and Honey Syrup
Traditional Recipe with Vanilla and Cinnamon
Crushed Baklava with Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Honey
Four Classic Greek Vanilla Butter Cookies
Kids
Carved Gyro on Half Pita with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad.
One Skewer of Chicken, Steak, Lamb or Shrimp with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
Melted American Cheese in Pita Bread with Rice or French Fries
Pizza Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, & Served With a Choice of Side