The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Middleburg Heights, OH
Appetizers
Avgolemono Soup
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita
Tzatziki
Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers, Garlic and Fresh Dill Served with Pita
Hummus
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
Tirokafteri
Creamy Greek Feta with Spicy Roasted Peppers Served with Pita
Melitzanosalata
Roasted Eggplant Puree with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
Four Dip Combo
Choice of Dips and Four Warm Pitas
Dolmades
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
Spanakopita
Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry
Salads
Small Greek Salad
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Large Greek Salad
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Side Salad
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta and Greek Dressing.
Rice Bowl
Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce
Greek Salad Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
Gyros
Great Greek Gyro
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Great Greek Gyro -Chicken
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Athenian Burger
Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Falafel Pita
Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki
Loaded Great Greek Gyro
Beef/Lamb or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Feta cheese, Stuffed with French Fries
Loaded Traditional Gyro
Beef/Lamb or Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Stuffed with French Fries
Entrees
Gyro Plate
Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Shrimp Souvlaki
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Steak Souvlaki
Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Chicken Souvlaki
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Lamb Souvlaki
Two Skewers of Leg of Lamb Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Salmon Plate
Salmon Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Mezze Plate
Dolmades, Falafel, Spanikopita, Hummus
Falafel Plate
Falafel Served with Mint Yogurt, Side Salad, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Desserts
Kids
Kids Gyro Plate
Carved Gyro on Half Pita with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
Chicken Fingers
Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad.
Kids Souvlaki Plate
One Skewer of Chicken, Steak, Lamb or Shrimp with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
Grilled Cheese Pita
Melted American Cheese in Pita Bread with Rice or French Fries
Cheese Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, & Served With a Choice of Side