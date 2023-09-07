Popular Items

RESTAURANT

Appetizers

Our appetizer, soup and dip selections are made daily with quality, fresh ingredients.
Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$5.95

Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup

Tzatziki Appetizer

Tzatziki Appetizer

$5.95

Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers, Garlic and Fresh Dill

Hummus Appetizer

Hummus Appetizer

$5.95

Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice

Tirokafteri Appetizer

Tirokafteri Appetizer

$6.95

Creamy Greek Feta with Spicy Roasted Peppers

Melitzanosalata Appetizer

Melitzanosalata Appetizer

$5.95

Roasted Eggplant Puree with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice

Four Dip Combo

Four Dip Combo

$16.50

Choice of Dips and Four Warm Pitas

Dolmades

Dolmades

$7.95

Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled

Spanikopita

Spanikopita

$5.95

Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry

Avgolemono Soup (Copy)

Avgolemono Soup (Copy)

$5.95

Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup

Salads

Our salads are served with grilled pita bread and our homeade Greek vinaigrette.
Small Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad

$8.50

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs

Large Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad

$9.95

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.95
Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$10.95

Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce

Gyros

Make it a Combo: includes fountain drink and your choice of French fries, rice, feta fries, soup, or salad. Cost varies.
Great Greek Gyro

Great Greek Gyro

$9.95

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Traditonal Gyro

Traditonal Gyro

$8.95

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki

Athenian Burger

Athenian Burger

$10.95

Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$8.95

Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki

Greek Salad Wrap

Greek Salad Wrap

$8.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas

Entrees

Entrees are served with a side Greek salad, tzatziki and pita bread. Includes your choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries.
Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$15.50

Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread with Rice Pilaf or French Fries or Feta Fries

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$16.95

Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp with Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Steak Souvlaki

Steak Souvlaki

$18.95

Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak with Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$15.95

Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken with Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Lamb Souvlaki

Lamb Souvlaki

$18.95

Two Skewers of Leg of Lamb with Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$19.95
Mezze Plate

Mezze Plate

$14.95

Dolmades, Falafel, Spanikopita, Hummus

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$13.50

Desserts

All of our delicious desserts are made fresh in house daily.
Baklava

Baklava

$5.50

Classic Dessert with Layers of Filo Dough, Walnuts and Honey Syrup

Mom's Rice Pudding

Mom's Rice Pudding

$5.50

Traditional Recipe with Vanilla and Cinnamon

Baklava Ice Cream

Baklava Ice Cream

$5.50

Crushed Baklava with Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Honey

Kids

All kids plates are served with a small fountain drink and a choice of rice pilaf, french fries, or feta fries.
Kids Gyro Plate

Kids Gyro Plate

$10.50

Carved Gyro on Half Pita with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.50

Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries

Kids Souvlaki Plate

Kids Souvlaki Plate

$11.50

One Skewer of Chicken, Steak, Lamb or Shrimp with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad

Grilled Cheese Pita

Grilled Cheese Pita

$7.50

Melted American Cheese in Pita Bread with Rice or French Fries

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Beverage

Our fountain drinks options are Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Lemonade, Fanta, Rasberry Tea, and Vitamin Water. We also have several bottled drinks and juices.

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Bottled Drink

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.75

Juice

$1.95

Large Fountain Drink

$3.75Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.95
Feta Fries

Feta Fries

$4.95

Rice Pilaf

$3.95
Chicken Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$4.95
Lamb Skewer

Lamb Skewer

$5.95
Shrimp Skewer

Shrimp Skewer

$5.95
Steak Skewer

Steak Skewer

$5.95
Gyro Meat

Gyro Meat

$4.95
Side Salmon

Side Salmon

$7.95
Side Falafel

Side Falafel

$4.95
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.00

Side Hummus

$1.00

Side Tzatziki

$1.00

Side Melitzanosalata

$1.00

Side Tirokafteri

$1.00

Side Feta

$1.00

Kalamata Olives

$1.00

Pepperoncini

$1.00

