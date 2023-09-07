The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill 70011 Palm Beach Gardens
Popular Items
Large Greek Salad
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs
Great Greek Gyro
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Chicken Souvlaki
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken with Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
RESTAURANT
Appetizers
Avgolemono Soup
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup
Tzatziki Appetizer
Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers, Garlic and Fresh Dill
Hummus Appetizer
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice
Tirokafteri Appetizer
Creamy Greek Feta with Spicy Roasted Peppers
Melitzanosalata Appetizer
Roasted Eggplant Puree with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice
Four Dip Combo
Choice of Dips and Four Warm Pitas
Dolmades
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
Spanikopita
Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry
Salads
Small Greek Salad
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs
Large Greek Salad
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs
Side Salad
Rice Bowl
Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce
Gyros
Great Greek Gyro
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Traditonal Gyro
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
Athenian Burger
Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Falafel Pita
Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki
Greek Salad Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
Entrees
Gyro Plate
Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread with Rice Pilaf or French Fries or Feta Fries
Garlic Shrimp
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp with Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Steak Souvlaki
Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak with Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Chicken Souvlaki
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken with Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Lamb Souvlaki
Two Skewers of Leg of Lamb with Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Salmon Plate
Mezze Plate
Dolmades, Falafel, Spanikopita, Hummus
Falafel Plate
Desserts
Kids
Kids Gyro Plate
Carved Gyro on Half Pita with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
Chicken Fingers
Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries
Kids Souvlaki Plate
One Skewer of Chicken, Steak, Lamb or Shrimp with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
Grilled Cheese Pita
Melted American Cheese in Pita Bread with Rice or French Fries
Cheese Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Beverage
Sides
French Fries
Feta Fries
Rice Pilaf
Chicken Skewer
Lamb Skewer
Shrimp Skewer
Steak Skewer
Gyro Meat
Side Salmon
Side Falafel
Pita Bread
Side Hummus
Side Tzatziki
Side Melitzanosalata
Side Tirokafteri
Side Feta
Kalamata Olives
Pepperoncini
