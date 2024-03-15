The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Tampa, FL
Appetizers
- Avgolemono Soup$6.50
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita
- Tzatziki$5.95
Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers, Garlic and Fresh Dill Served with Pita
- Hummus$6.50
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
- Tirokafteri$6.50
Creamy Greek Feta with Spicy Roasted Peppers Served with Pita
- Melitzanosalata$6.50
Roasted Eggplant Puree with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
- Four Dip Combo$15.95
Choice of Dips and Four Warm Pitas
- Dolmades$8.95
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
- Spanakopita$5.95
Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry
Salads
- Small Greek Salad$8.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
- Large Greek Salad$9.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
- Side Salad$4.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta and Greek Dressing.
- Rice Bowl$9.95
Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce
- Greek Salad Wrap$9.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
Sandwiches
- Great Greek Gyro$11.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Great Greek Gyro -Chicken$11.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Traditional Gyro$10.95Out of stock
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
- Traditional Gyro - Chicken$10.95Out of stock
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
- Athenian Burger$12.95
Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Falafel Pita$10.95
Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki
- Loaded Great Greek Gyro$12.45Out of stock
Beef/Lamb or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Feta cheese, Stuffed with French Fries
- Loaded Traditional Gyro$11.45Out of stock
Beef/Lamb or Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Stuffed with French Fries
Entrees
- Gyro Plate$15.95
Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Shrimp Souvlaki$18.95
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Steak Souvlaki$18.95
Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Chicken Souvlaki$15.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Lamb Souvlaki$18.95
Two Skewers of Leg of Lamb Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Souvlaki Mix$18.95
- Salmon Plate$18.95
Salmon Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Mezze Plate$15.95
Dolmades, Falafel, Spanikopita, Hummus
- Falafel Plate$14.95
Falafel Served with Mint Yogurt, Side Salad, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Desserts
Kids
- Kids Gyro Plate$10.95
Carved Gyro on Half Pita with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
- Chicken Fingers$10.95
Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad.
- Kids Souvlaki Plate$12.95
One Skewer of Chicken, Steak, Lamb or Shrimp with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
- Grilled Cheese Pita$7.95
Melted American Cheese in Pita Bread with Rice or French Fries
- Cheese Pizza$7.95
Pizza Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, & Served With a Choice of Side
Beverage
Sides
- French Fries$3.95
- Feta Fries$5.95
- Rice Pilaf$3.95
- Chicken Skewer$5.50
- Lamb Skewer$6.50
- Shrimp Skewer$6.50
- Steak Skewer$6.50
- Gyro Meat$5.50
- Side Salmon$8.50
- Side Falafel$4.50
- Pita Bread$0.99
- Side Hummus$0.99
- Side Tzatziki$0.99
- Side Melitzanosalata$0.99
- Side Tirokafteri$0.99
- Side Feta$0.99
- Kalamata Olives$0.99
- Pepperoncini$0.99
- Lemon Potatoes$5.95
- Side Of dressing