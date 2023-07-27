Popular Items

Acai Bowl-GF

$12.50

Delicious Acai Sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings-extra toppings available at extra charge. Granola is not included due to gluten allergens, please include as a topping if wanted.

Build Your Own

$8.00

The option to build your own salad, with 7 basic add ons.

Chicken Chipotle

$10.00

Grilled or Fried chicken, red onion, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, chipotle aioli.

BREAKFAST

Bagels

Everything Bagel

$1.75

Plain Bagel

$1.75

Sesame Seed Bagel

$1.75

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.75Out of stock

Roll

$1.50

Toast- 7 Grain Bread (2 Slices)

$2.00

Egg Sandwiches

All nitrite/nitrate free meats used in our breakfast sandwiches, always double egg.
Egg and Cheese

$4.50

2 eggs and choice of cheese :)

Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.00
Bacon Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Organic Bacon, 2 eggs, choice of cheese. Yes, Please.

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Organic sausage, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.

Ham Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Organic Ham, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.

Ham Bacon Egg and Cheese

$6.50

Organic ham, organic bacon, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.

Bacon Sausage Egg Cheese

$6.50

Organic Bacon, Organic Sausage, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.

Sausage Ham Egg and Cheese

$6.50

Organic sausage, organic ham, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.

Triple Threat Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, 2 Eggs and Cheese

Pernil Egg and Cheese

$10.00

Salami Egg and Cheese-Dominican Fried Salami

$8.50

BLT

$5.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato.

Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

$7.00

Turkey Sausage Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Carne Frita (steak) Egg and Cheese

$12.50

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Peanut Butter Toast

$7.50

Our 7-Grain toast topped with peanut butter and your choice of 3 toppings.

Nutella Toast

$7.50

Our 7-Grain toast topped with peanut butter and your choice of 3 toppings.

Breakfast Bowls

Tres Golpes

$12.00

Fried Dominican salami, queso frito (fried Dominican cheese), 2 eggs and your choice of side(or keto option with extra cheese and salami)

BYO Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Breakfast Sides

Hash Brown Patty

$2.50

Tater Tots

$4.50

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$5.50

Queso Frito-Fried Dominican Cheese(GF)

$5.00

Salami Frito-Fried Dominican Salami (GF)

$5.00

Yuca Fries

$7.00

7-Grain Toast

$2.00

Gluten Free Toast

$2.00

Mangu

$5.00

Maduros

$4.00

Tostones

$5.00

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Side of Sausage Links

$4.00

Tequeno (1)

$3.00

Side of Turkey Bacon

$6.00

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$3.00

BOWLS

Pitaya Bowl-GF

$12.50
Acai Bowl-GF

$12.50

Delicious Acai Sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings-extra toppings available at extra charge. Granola is not included due to gluten allergens, please include as a topping if wanted.

Coquito Bowl-GF

$12.50

A delicious coconut sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings, due to gluten allergens, granola is not a standard topping, please include as topping if wanted.

Guava Bowl

$12.50

Parchita Bowl

$12.50

Bubble Waffle Bowl-GF

$12.00Out of stock

Bubble Waffle- Savory

$12.00Out of stock

Bubble Waffle-Gluten Free- (comes with scrambled eggs) with your choice of breakfast foods, bacon, sausage, ham, etc.

Parfait

$5.50

Oatmeal

$5.50

Fruit Bowl

$5.50

Chicken and Waffles- Gluten Free

$18.00Out of stock

SMOOTHIES/JUICES/ SHOTS

Smoothies

The Queen Bee

$8.00

Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango blended into a yummy fruity smoothie.

Breakfast 2 Go

$8.00

Strawberries, banana, cinnamon, oats and blended with almond or coconut milk.

Berry Blast

$8.00

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, oats, blended with almond or coconut milk.

The Green Queen

$8.00

Kale, apple, lemon, avocado blended into a perfectly nutrient rich smoothie.

The Green Machine

$8.00

Kale, apple, pineapple, lemon, ginger, turmeric blended into the most delicious fruity, yet nutritious smoothie.

Power House- Protein Shake

$8.00

Coco Linda

$8.00

Juices

Beet It

$8.00

Beets, apple, cucumber, lemon, ginger.

Veggie Burst

$8.00

Spinach, kale, apple, pineapple, lemon, ginger.

Sunshine

$8.00

Carrot, cucumber, pineapple, apple, lemon.

The Detox

$8.00

Carrot, cucumber, lemon, apple, ginger.

Super-C

$8.00

Grapefruit, pineapple, apple, lime, celery, ginger, turmeric

Wellness Shots

Elderberry syrup, a whole lemon, ACV, ginger, cayenne pepper, turmeric.

Immunity Shot

$5.00

Elderberry syrup, ginger, lemon, ACV, turmeric, cayenne pepper. Give your immunity a boost with this extra concentrated shot.

Cleanse Your Body Shot

$5.00

Liquid Chlorophyll, ACV with the mother, Lime, Ginger

Energizer Shot

$5.50

PreMade Drinks

Passion Fruit

$5.00

Strawberry Lemon Iced Tea

$5.00

Juice Cleanse

Juice Cleanse Options-6 Juices a day-2 with protein 5 Juices a day and a Fully loaded salad with salad option

One Day

$35.00

Three Day

$95.00

Five Day

$155.00

One Day with Salad Option

$45.00

Three Day with Salad Option

$125.00

Five Day with Salad Option

$195.00

SALADS

The Mediterranean

$8.00

Your Choice of Greens (spring mix selected if not specified), black olives, onions, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, with fresh squeezed lemon and olive oil.

The Chimi Salad

$8.00

Your choice of greens ( spring mix if not specified), onions, avocado, tomatoes, homemade chimichurri dressing.

The Blue Cobb

$9.00

Your choice of greens (spring mix if not specified), crumbly blue cheese, bacon, boiled egg, onions, avocado, croutons, with a delicious honey mustard dressing.

Classic Caesar

$9.00

Romaine, croutons, tomatoes, parmesan cheese with a creamy caesar dressing.

The Yummy Beast

$10.00

Spring mix, boiled egg, bacon, avocado, sunflower seeds, onions, cucumbers, chick peas, blue cheese, dried cranberries, with fresh lemon squeezed and olive oil.

The Berry Grand

$9.00

Choice of greens, strawberries, blueberries, pecans, almonds, with balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

Fresh Spring Salad

$10.00

Spinach, Kale, apples, walnuts, crumbly feta, red onions, dried cranberries, cucumbers, with a balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

Build Your Own

$8.00

The option to build your own salad, with 7 basic add ons.

Asian Ginger Salad

$8.00

Choice of greens, avocado, sunflower seeds, wonton strips, red onions with a sesame ginger dressing.

South West Salad

$8.00

Choice of greens, red peppers, onions, wonton strips, black beans, corn, lime chipotle dressing.

Side Salad

$2.50

GOOD EATS

Paninis/Wraps

Chicken Chipotle

$10.00

Grilled or Fried chicken, red onion, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, chipotle aioli.

The Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Muenster, Goudah, and mozzarella melted onto our 7 grain bread.

Salmon BLT

$13.00

Grilled wild caught salmon with bacon, spinach, tomato, with a chipotle aioli.

Mango Salmon Wrap

$13.00

The Cubano

$12.00

Roasted pork (Pernil), mozzarella, ham, garlic aioli.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Fried Chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, buttermilk ranch dressing.

Texas BBQ Wrap

$12.00

Chicken cutlet, bbq sauce, ranch, LTO

The Pesto Chicken

$10.00

Grilled chicken, red peppers, onions, avocado, with a pesto.

The Chicken Caesar

$10.00

Grilled chicken, onions, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese with a Caesar dressing. This sandwich/wrap comes warmed in panini press, please specify if you would rather have it not pressed (cold).

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Vegan Mozzarella cheese melted onto our 7 grain bread.

The Vegan Soul

$10.00

Tomatoes, spinach, avocado, vegan mozzarella.

Ham and Cheese Toasty

$8.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Salad made with our infamous mama's chicken, avocado and mayo, topped with arugula, onion and tomato.

Vegan Chickpea-Fest Salad Sandwich

$12.00

BYO Sandwich

$10.00

The Chimi- Steak Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Pulled pork, muenster cheese, pickles, grilled onions.

Soup-Chicken Noodle

$5.50

Chicken Noodle Soup Large

$7.50

Fried Chicken

Gluten Free Fried Chicken Strips

$10.00

Chicken and Waffles- Gluten Free

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken Wings- 10 piece-NOT GF

$14.00

Picadera

Picadera Bowl (For 2)

$26.00

KIDS

Kids Menu - Fried Options

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Tater Tots

$4.50

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$5.50

Quesadilla

$5.00

COFFEE/TEA

Coffee

Organic Cuban roast super smooth, as our drip coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00

Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

BOTTLED DRINKS/CHIPS

Bottled Drinks

Large Essentia Water Bottle

$4.50

Essentia Water-16 oz

$2.75

Nathalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Nathalies Orange

$3.95

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.00

Poland Spring Flavored Water

$2.50

Snapple Drinks

$2.75

Organic Grapefruit Soda

$3.75

Organic Blood Orange Soda

$3.75

Organic Ginger Ale

$3.75

Coconut Water- Harmless Harvest

$3.50

Chips

Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.95

Sea Salt

$1.95

BBQ

$1.95

Jalapeno

$1.95

Sweet Potato Chips

$2.00

Sweet Maui Onion

$1.95Out of stock

Spicy Dill Pickle

$1.95

Lay's Potato Chips

$1.50

Desserts

Brownie

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

Mini Tates Cookies

$2.50

BEER/WINE

BEER

Millhouse Brewery- Kold One- Single

$7.50Out of stock

Millhouse Brewery- Kold One- Pack

$18.00

MILLHOUSE BREWERY- PK PALE ALE- SINGLE

$7.50

PK Pale Ale- Pack

$18.00

Industrial Arts Brewery- Wrench

$7.50Out of stock

Presidente- Single

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

Corona

$6.00

WINE

Babe Can- Rose

$7.50

Babe Can- Red

$7.50

Babe Can- White

$7.50

Babe 4 Pack

$22.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Awestruck Hibiscus Ginger

$7.00

Awestruck Summer Sangria

$7.00

Mimosa Can

$7.00Out of stock

EXTRA SAUCES

Sauces

Small-Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Large-Chipotle Sauce

$1.50

Small-Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Large-Garlic Aioli

$1.50

Small-Mojito Sauce

$0.75

Large- Mojito Sauce

$1.50

Small- Fry Sauce

$0.75

Large- Fry Sauce

$1.50

Small- Vegan Fry Sauce

$1.00

Large- Vegan Fry Sauce

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.50

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Sweet Street, chocolate chunk cookie, yummy, moist, chocolatey, everything you need in a cookie. All non-GMO ingredients.

Brownie- Gluten Free

$3.00

Dominican Cake Gluten Free

$5.00Out of stock

Tates Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

SAUCES

Chipotle

$10.00

Fry Sauce

$10.00

Garlic Aioli

$10.00

Vegan Fry Sauce

$12.00

Vegan Chipotle

$12.00

Vegan Garlic Aioli

$12.00

Salsa Verde

$10.00

Jala-Pina

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mango Salsa

$12.00

Pesto Mayo

Vegan Pesto Mayo

Cultibo (Pickled Veggies)

$10.00

FAMILY DEALS

FAMILY DEAL

FAMILY DEAL FOR 4 Family deals consists of Rice, choice of beans, choice of meat (vegan option available too), a large salad, and a choice of sweet plantains, tostones or avocado, or yucca fries.

RICE, BEANS, MEAT & SIDE PLUS SALAD- Family of 4

$48.00

FAMILY DEAL FOR 4 Family deals consists of Rice, choice of beans, choice of meat, a large salad, and a choice of sweet plantains or avocado.

VEGAN RICE, BEANS, & SIDE PLUS SALAD (Family of 4)

$24.00

FAMILY DEAL FOR 4 Family deal consists of Rice, choice of beans, a large salad, and a choice of sweet plantains or avocado.