The Green Bowl
Popular Items
Acai Bowl-GF
Delicious Acai Sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings-extra toppings available at extra charge. Granola is not included due to gluten allergens, please include as a topping if wanted.
Build Your Own
The option to build your own salad, with 7 basic add ons.
Chicken Chipotle
Grilled or Fried chicken, red onion, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, chipotle aioli.
BREAKFAST
Bagels
Egg Sandwiches
Egg and Cheese
2 eggs and choice of cheese :)
Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Bacon Egg and Cheese
Organic Bacon, 2 eggs, choice of cheese. Yes, Please.
Sausage Egg and Cheese
Organic sausage, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.
Ham Egg and Cheese
Organic Ham, 2 eggs, choice of cheese.
Ham Bacon Egg and Cheese
Organic ham, organic bacon, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.
Bacon Sausage Egg Cheese
Organic Bacon, Organic Sausage, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.
Sausage Ham Egg and Cheese
Organic sausage, organic ham, 2 eggs and choice of cheese.
Triple Threat Egg and Cheese
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, 2 Eggs and Cheese
Pernil Egg and Cheese
Salami Egg and Cheese-Dominican Fried Salami
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato.
Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato
Turkey Sausage Egg and Cheese
Carne Frita (steak) Egg and Cheese
Toasts
Breakfast Bowls
Breakfast Sides
Hash Brown Patty
Tater Tots
Sweet Potato Tater Tots
Queso Frito-Fried Dominican Cheese(GF)
Salami Frito-Fried Dominican Salami (GF)
Yuca Fries
7-Grain Toast
Gluten Free Toast
Mangu
Maduros
Tostones
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage Links
Tequeno (1)
Side of Turkey Bacon
Croissants
BOWLS
Pitaya Bowl-GF
Acai Bowl-GF
Delicious Acai Sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings-extra toppings available at extra charge. Granola is not included due to gluten allergens, please include as a topping if wanted.
Coquito Bowl-GF
A delicious coconut sorbet with your choice of 3 toppings, due to gluten allergens, granola is not a standard topping, please include as topping if wanted.
Guava Bowl
Parchita Bowl
Bubble Waffle Bowl-GF
Bubble Waffle- Savory
Bubble Waffle-Gluten Free- (comes with scrambled eggs) with your choice of breakfast foods, bacon, sausage, ham, etc.
Parfait
Oatmeal
Fruit Bowl
Chicken and Waffles- Gluten Free
SMOOTHIES/JUICES/ SHOTS
Smoothies
The Queen Bee
Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango blended into a yummy fruity smoothie.
Breakfast 2 Go
Strawberries, banana, cinnamon, oats and blended with almond or coconut milk.
Berry Blast
Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, oats, blended with almond or coconut milk.
The Green Queen
Kale, apple, lemon, avocado blended into a perfectly nutrient rich smoothie.
The Green Machine
Kale, apple, pineapple, lemon, ginger, turmeric blended into the most delicious fruity, yet nutritious smoothie.
Power House- Protein Shake
Coco Linda
Juices
Wellness Shots
PreMade Drinks
Juice Cleanse
SALADS
The Mediterranean
Your Choice of Greens (spring mix selected if not specified), black olives, onions, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, with fresh squeezed lemon and olive oil.
The Chimi Salad
Your choice of greens ( spring mix if not specified), onions, avocado, tomatoes, homemade chimichurri dressing.
The Blue Cobb
Your choice of greens (spring mix if not specified), crumbly blue cheese, bacon, boiled egg, onions, avocado, croutons, with a delicious honey mustard dressing.
Classic Caesar
Romaine, croutons, tomatoes, parmesan cheese with a creamy caesar dressing.
The Yummy Beast
Spring mix, boiled egg, bacon, avocado, sunflower seeds, onions, cucumbers, chick peas, blue cheese, dried cranberries, with fresh lemon squeezed and olive oil.
The Berry Grand
Choice of greens, strawberries, blueberries, pecans, almonds, with balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
Fresh Spring Salad
Spinach, Kale, apples, walnuts, crumbly feta, red onions, dried cranberries, cucumbers, with a balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
Build Your Own
The option to build your own salad, with 7 basic add ons.
Asian Ginger Salad
Choice of greens, avocado, sunflower seeds, wonton strips, red onions with a sesame ginger dressing.
South West Salad
Choice of greens, red peppers, onions, wonton strips, black beans, corn, lime chipotle dressing.
Side Salad
GOOD EATS
Paninis/Wraps
Chicken Chipotle
Grilled or Fried chicken, red onion, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, chipotle aioli.
The Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Muenster, Goudah, and mozzarella melted onto our 7 grain bread.
Salmon BLT
Grilled wild caught salmon with bacon, spinach, tomato, with a chipotle aioli.
Mango Salmon Wrap
The Cubano
Roasted pork (Pernil), mozzarella, ham, garlic aioli.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fried Chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Texas BBQ Wrap
Chicken cutlet, bbq sauce, ranch, LTO
The Pesto Chicken
Grilled chicken, red peppers, onions, avocado, with a pesto.
The Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken, onions, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese with a Caesar dressing. This sandwich/wrap comes warmed in panini press, please specify if you would rather have it not pressed (cold).
Vegan Grilled Cheese
Vegan Mozzarella cheese melted onto our 7 grain bread.
The Vegan Soul
Tomatoes, spinach, avocado, vegan mozzarella.
Ham and Cheese Toasty
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad made with our infamous mama's chicken, avocado and mayo, topped with arugula, onion and tomato.
Vegan Chickpea-Fest Salad Sandwich
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato.
Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato
BYO Sandwich
The Chimi- Steak Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ Pulled pork, muenster cheese, pickles, grilled onions.
Soup-Chicken Noodle
Fried Chicken
Picadera
KIDS
Kids Menu - Fried Options
COFFEE/TEA
Coffee
Tea
Hot Chocolate
BOTTLED DRINKS/CHIPS
Bottled Drinks
Large Essentia Water Bottle
Essentia Water-16 oz
Nathalie's Strawberry Lemonade
Nathalies Orange
Saratoga Sparkling Water
Poland Spring Flavored Water
Snapple Drinks
Organic Grapefruit Soda
Organic Blood Orange Soda
Organic Ginger Ale
Coconut Water- Harmless Harvest
Chips
BEER/WINE
BEER
WINE
EXTRA SAUCES
Sauces
FAMILY DEALS
FAMILY DEAL
RICE, BEANS, MEAT & SIDE PLUS SALAD- Family of 4
FAMILY DEAL FOR 4 Family deals consists of Rice, choice of beans, choice of meat, a large salad, and a choice of sweet plantains or avocado.
VEGAN RICE, BEANS, & SIDE PLUS SALAD (Family of 4)
FAMILY DEAL FOR 4 Family deal consists of Rice, choice of beans, a large salad, and a choice of sweet plantains or avocado.