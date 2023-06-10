The Grid - Market & Brewery

Bar Menu

Bottled

Ace Pineapple Cider

$5.00

Bucket Premium

$21.00

Heinekin N/A

$3.50

Miller 64

$3.50

October Fest

$4.00

ODouls N/A

$3.50

Can

Battle Born

$3.50

Golden State Cider (C)

$6.00

High Noon (C)

$4.50

Long Drink (C)

$5.00

Long Drink Black

$6.00

Montucky (C)

$4.50

Ten Torr Lemonade (C)

$5.00

White Claw 24oz

$7.00

Truly Seltzer

$4.50

Dogfish Head Vodka seltzer

$5.50

Growler

Growler Bottle

$15.00

Lead Dog

$22.75

Grid Blond

$21.00

Red

$21.00

Sierra Hazy

$19.25

Tangerine Wheat Growler

$21.00

Icky

$21.00

Blue Moon

$19.25

Revision

$21.00

805

$19.25

Cider

$22.75

Black Butte Porter

$22.75

Coors Light Growler

$16.00

Vodka

Absolut Vanilla

$6.50

Absolut Mandarin

$5.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose Citron

$8.00

Tahoe Blue

$8.00

Titos (Well)

$5.50

44 North

$6.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

Black Velvet

$4.50

Bulleit

$5.50

Bushmills

$6.50

Crown Royal Apple

$6.50

Crown Royal Peach

$6.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Dewar’s 12 Year

$8.00

Fireball

$5.50

Frey Bourbon

$8.50

Frey Ranch Rye

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Jack Daniels (Well)

$5.50

Jack Honey

$5.50

Jameson

$6.50

Jim Beam (Well)

$5.50

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$5.50

Maker’s Mark

$6.50

Pendleton

$6.50

Proper 12

$6.50

Screwball Peanut Butter

$6.50

Seagram’s 7

$5.50

Seagram’s VO

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Wild Turkey

$6.50

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Five Trail

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$6.50

Rum

Bacardi (Well)

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Malibu (Well)

$5.50

Sailor Jerry

$5.50

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Botanist

$7.00

Tanqueray (Well)

$6.00

Tequila

Cazadores

$5.50

Jose Cuervo

$5.50

Patron Silver

$9.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Other

Baileys

$6.50

Champagne

$5.50

Disaronno

$6.50

Dry Vermouth

$5.50

Frangelico

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Hennessey

$9.00

High Mark Apple Jack

$6.50

High Mark Blueberry

$6.50

Jägermeister

$5.50

Kahlua

$5.00

Midori

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Pucker/ Curacao

$4.50

Sweet Vermouth

$5.50

Triple Sec

$4.50

Rumchata

$6.00

Favorites

Amaretto Sour

$6.50

AMF

$9.50

Blackberry Old Fashioned

$10.00

Blow Job

$6.50

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Chocolate Cake Shot

$8.50

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.50

Green Tea

$9.00

Grid Mule

$10.00

Huckleberry Mule

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$8.50

Jolly Rancher

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Lemon Spritzer

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mai Tai

$8.50

Mimosa

$7.50

Montana Lemonade

$8.00

Mudslide

$7.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Slippery Nipple

$6.50

Spiked Strawberry Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Trash Can

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Virgin Daquiri

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Balsamic Basil Strawberry Smash

$10.00

Frey Bourbon Mint Gold Rush

$10.00

Grid Italian Spritzer

$10.00

Starburst Shot

$9.00

Bad Santa Hot Chocolate

$9.00

Florida Orange Tea Shot

$9.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Sierra Mist

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Raspberry Tea

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Ginger Ale

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Kids Drink

$1.99

Refill Soft Drink

$0.75

Soft Drink Pitcher

$12.00

Juice

Orange

$3.99

Cranberry

$3.49

Grapefruit

$3.49

Tomato

$3.49

Pineapple

$3.49

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Hot Cider

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Other

Milk

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Red Bull

$3.99

SF Red Bull

$3.99

Shuffle Board

Shuffle Board Pucks

$5.00

Beef Jerkey

Beef Jerkey

$8.99

Whiskey and Wine Menu

Charcuterie Supplies

Red Butte Hatch Chile Cheese

$6.49

Maple Bourbon Goat Cheese

$4.99

Black Diamond Merlot and Cheddar

$9.49

Gorgonzola

$7.49

Brie Cheese

$6.49

Blue Cheese

$6.99

Sopressata and Mozzarella

$6.49

Meat Antipasto Tray

$13.99

Beef Jerkey

$8.99

Bread Cheese Sticks

$4.99

Castleton Crackers Alehouse Cheddar

$6.99

Olive OIl and Sea Salt Crackers

$5.49

Partners Garlic and Rosemary Crackers

$4.99

Terrapin Ridge Sea Salt Crackers

$4.99

Honey

$1.49

Mixed Nuts

$2.49

Dried Fruit Packs

$1.99

Olives

$1.99

Brookside Chocolate

$2.99

Macaroons

$4.49

Cheesecake Bites

$1.99

Red Glass

1858 Merlot

$19.00

Ancient Peaks Cabernet (GLS)

$15.00

Armani Valpolicella Ripasso

$16.00

Bonanza Blend (GL)

$8.50

Borne of Fire (GL)

$10.00

DeLille Cellars D2 Red Blend

$18.00

Four Graces Willamette Pinot Noir

$15.00

Paso Robles Merlot (GL)

$8.50

Renieri Rosso di Montalcino

$15.00

San Gregorio Las Vendimias

$13.00

Thousand Lives Merlot

$6.00

Red Wine Retail

1858 Merlot (RTL)

$38.00

Ancient Peaks Cabernet (RTL)

$30.00

Armani Valpolicella Ripasso (RTL)

$32.00

Beaulieu Cabernet Sauvignon (RTL)

$45.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon (RTL)

$17.00

Borne of Fire Cabernet Sauvignon (RTL)

$20.00

DeLille Cellars D2 Red Blend (RTL)

$36.00

Four Graces Willamette Pinot Noir (RTL)

$30.00

Paso Robles Merlot (RTL)

$17.00

Ponzi Pinot Noir

$35.00

Renieri Rosso di Montalcino (RTL)

$30.00

San Gregorio Las Vendimias (RTL)

$26.00

Sextant Zinfandel (RTL)

$28.00

Thousand Lives Merlot (RTL)

$12.00

Truchard Cabernet Sauvignon (RTL)

$50.00

Red Bottle In House

1858 Merlot (BTL)

$57.00

Ancient Peaks Cabernet (BTL)

$45.00

Armani Valpolicella Ripasso (BTL)

$48.00

Beaulieu Cabernet Sauvignon (BTL)

$55.00

Bonanza (BTL)

$25.50

Borne of Fire (BTL)

$30.00

DeLille Cellars D2 Red Blend (BTL)

$54.00

Four Graces Willamette Pinot Noir (BTL)

$45.00

Paso Robles Merlot (BTL)

$25.50

Ponzi Pinot Noir (BTL)

$45.00

Renieri Rosso di Montalcino (BTL)

$45.00

San Gregorio Las Vendimias (BTL)

$39.00

Sextant Zinfandel (BTL)

$42.00

Thousand Lives Merlot (BTL)

$18.00

Truchard Cabernet Sauvignon (BTL)

$60.00

White Glass

Alverdi Pinot Grigio (GL)

$8.00

Ancient Peaks Sauvignon Blanc (GL)

$11.00

Benvolio Pinot Grigio (GL)

$7.00

Buehler Chardonnay (GL)

$17.00

Conte Fini Pino Grigio (GL)

$11.00

La Perlina Moscato (GL)

$9.00

Mallee Point Moscato (GL)

$7.00

Salmon Creek White Zin (GL)

$6.00

Torresella Prosecco (GL)

$10.00

Weibel Almond California Sparkling (GL)

$10.00

Wente Chardonnay (GL)

$8.00

White Wine Retail

Alverdi Pinot Grigio (RTL)

$16.00

Ancient Peaks Sauvignon Blanc (RTL)

$22.00

Benvolio Pinot Grigio (RTL)

$14.00

Buehler Chardonnay (RTL)

$34.00

Conte Fini Pinot Grigio (RTL)

$22.00

La Perlina Moscato (RTL)

$18.00

Mallee Point Moscato (RTL)

$14.00

Pahlmeyer Sauvignon Blanc (RTL)

$40.00

Salmon Creek White Zinfandel (RTL)

$12.00

Septembre Chardonnay (RTL)

$36.00

Torresella Prosecco (RTL)

$20.00

Weibel Almond California Sparkling (RTL)

$20.00

Wente Chardonnay (RTL)

$16.00

Wilson Creek Almond Sparkling (RTL)

$18.00

White Bottle In House

Alverdi Pinot Grigio (BTL)

$24.00

Ancient Peaks Sauvignon Blanc (BTL)

$33.00

Benvolio Pinot Grigio (BTL)

$21.00

Buehler Chardonnay (BTL)

$51.00

Conte Fini Pinot Grigio (BTL)

$33.00

La Perlina Moscato (BTL)

$27.00

Mallee Point Moscato (BTL)

$21.00

Pahlmeyer Sauvignon Blanc (BTL)

$50.00

Salmon Creek White Zin (BTL)

$18.00

Septembre Chardonnay (BTL)

$54.00

Torresella Prosecco (BTL)

$30.00

Weibel Almond California Sparkling (BTL)

$30.00

Wente Chardonnay (BTL)

$24.00

Wilson Creek Almond Sparkling (BTL)

$27.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden Kentucky Bourbon

$9.00

Basil Small Batch

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.50

Dalmore Single Malt Scotch 15 Year

$20.00

EH Taylor Small Batch Bourbon

$9.00

Frey Black Label

$20.00

Glendronach Scotch Portwood

$15.00

Isle of Jura Scotch Single Malt 10 year

$9.00

Jack Daniels Black Label

$9.00

Jefferson's

$19.00

Smoke Wagon Bourbon

$9.00

Smoke Wagon Bourbon Uncut Younger

$9.00

Smoke Wagon Bourbon Uncut Unfiltered

$13.00

Smoke Wagon Straight Rye

$11.00

Smoke Wagon Bourbon Batch

$10.00

Two Bitch Eureka Gold Bourbon

$9.00

Whistle Pig Rye 6 Year

$7.50

Whistle Pig 10 Year Single Barrel Rye

$19.00

Whistle Pig 15 Year Rye

$45.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$13.00

Whiskey Locker

$1,000.00

Pendleton Rye

$7.00

Rod and Rifle Bourbon

$7.00

Blade and Bow Bourbon

$8.00

Blantons Bourbon

$9.00

MERCHANDISE

Unisex Tshirts

Black Tshirt 2XL

$23.00

Black Tshirt XL

$23.00

Black Tshirt Large

$23.00

Black Tshirt Med

$23.00

Black Tshirt Small

$23.00

Navy Tshirt 2XL

$23.00

Navy Tshirt XL

$23.00

Navy Tshirt Large

$23.00

Navy Tshirt Med

$23.00

Navy Tshirt Small

$23.00

Gray Tshirt 2XL

$23.00

Gray Tshirt XL

$23.00

Gray Tshirt Large

$23.00

Gray Tshirt Med

$23.00

Gray Tshirt Small

$23.00

Women's Tshirts

Black Small

$23.00

Black Medium

$23.00

Black Large

$23.00

Black XL

$23.00

V-Neck Small

$23.00

V-Neck Medium

$23.00

V-Neck Large

$23.00

V-Neck XL

$23.00

Gray Small

$23.00

Gray Medium

$23.00

Gray Large

$23.00

Gray XL

$23.00

Navy Small

$23.00

Navy Medium

$23.00

Navy Large

$23.00

Navy XL

$23.00

Sweatshirts

Gray Hoodie Small

$50.00

Gray Hoodie Med

$50.00

Gray Hoodie Large

$50.00

Gray Hoodie XL

$50.00

Gray Hoodie 2XL

$50.00

Black 3/4 Zip Small

$50.00

Black 3/4 Zip Med

$50.00

Black 3/4 Zip Large

$50.00

Black 3/4 Zip XL

$50.00

Black 3/4 Zip 2XL

$50.00

Black Zip Up Small

$50.00

Black Zip Up Med

$50.00

Black/Grey Zip Up Large

$50.00

Black Zip Up XL

$50.00

Black/ Grey Zip Up 2XL

$50.00

Women's Black Zip Up Small

$50.00

Women's Black Zip Up Med

$50.00

Women's Black Zip Up Large

$50.00

Women's Black Zip Up XL

$50.00

Flannels

Small Flannel

$50.00

Medium Flannel

$50.00

Large Flannel

$50.00

XL Flannel

$50.00

2XL Flannel

$50.00

3XL Flannel

$50.00

Hats

Black/Black Hat

$20.00

Black/White Hat

$20.00

Dark Gray/Black

$20.00

Light Gray/Black

$20.00

Beanies

$20.00

Long Sleeved Shirts

Black Long Sleeved Small

$25.00

Black Long Sleeved Med

$25.00

Black Long Sleeved Large

$25.00

Black Long Sleeved XL

$25.00

Black Long Sleeved 2XL

$25.00

Gray Long Sleeved Small

$25.00

Gray Long Sleeved Med

$25.00

Gray Long Sleeved Large

$25.00

Gray Long Sleeved XL

$25.00

Gray Long Sleeved 2XL

$25.00

Woman's Flowy Gray Small

$25.00

Woman's Flowy Gray Medium

$25.00

Woman's Flowy Gray Large

$25.00

Woman's Flowy Gray XL

$25.00

Baseball Shirts

Black/ Gray Small

$25.00

Black/ Gray Med

$25.00

Black/Gray Large

$25.00

Black/Gray XL

$25.00

Black/ White Small

$25.00

Black/White Med

$25.00

Black/White Large

$25.00

Black/White XL

$25.00

Koozie

Koozie

$5.00

Stickers

Sticker

$3.00

Black Square Sticker

$2.00

Tanktops

Tanktop Gray Small

$23.00

Tanktop Gray Medium

$23.00

Tanktop Gray Large

$23.00

Tanktop Gray XL

$23.00

Tanktop Navy Small

$23.00

Tanktop Navy Medium

$23.00

Tanktop Navy Large

$23.00

Tanktop Navy XL

$23.00

Kitchen Tip

Buy Your Cook a Drink

$5.00