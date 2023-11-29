It's Easy to Do the Right Thing when Syrup's Involved
The Griddle Cafe
All Day From the Griddle
- Not a Secret Anymore French Toast$19.85
Enjoy a favorite of TGC insiders for many years, our cinnamon-streusel crusted French toast. Topped with whipped butter, and served with a side of buttercream icing. Supercalifragilisticexpialido.
- Black Magic$16.85
Disbelief will possess you as you are pulled under the spell of our crushed oreo-filled pancakes. Topped with whipped cream and oreo cookie pieces. Reality or illusion.
- Creme de La Creme French Toast$19.85
Graham cracker-crusted french toast drizzled with our must-have creamy cheesecake topping and powdered sugar. For serious cheesecake lovers.
- Good Ol' Fashioned$16.85
Our original buttermilk recipe, griddle-cooked to perfection. Perfect simplicity.
- Mom's French Toast$14.95
Egg-dipped bread griddle-cooked to perfection, moms old-fashioned way. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped butter. This is a must-try griddle cafe original.
- Banananana$16.45
Brown sugar-baked bananas cooked inside our buttermilk batter. Melts in your mouth.
- Blueberry$16.45
You will hit the right note with our blueberry-filled originals. Topped with blueberry sour cream.
- Red Velvet Pancake$15.45
Topped with swirls and swirls of cream cheese icing. Love at first sight and bite.$
- Peanut Bubba Crunchy French Toast$19.85
Our mom's French toast dipped in a peanut butter crunch, then grilled to perfection. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Hubba, Hubba, and peanut bubba.
- Mounds of Pleasure$16.85
Excite yourself with these coconut and chocolate-filled originals. Topped off just right with vanilla whipped cream. Open wide.
- The Golden Ticket$16.85
For the dreamers of dreams. Our golden banana originals filled with caramel, walnuts, and streusel. Topped with whipped cream, caramel, and streusel.
- Teacher's Pet$16.45
Our buttermilk recipe with baked cinnamon apples cooked inside.
- Barry Yellow$16.45
Raspberry and lemon folded into our buttermilk batter. Your everything.
- Strawberries and Cream Waffle$18.45
Topped with strawberries and brown sugar cream. Sweetness in your life.
- Recess Time$16.45
Bells will ring when you taste our double-filled and streusel-topped buttermilk hotcakes.
- Addicted to Noisella Stuffed French Toast$19.85
Can't live without chocolaty hazelnut spread, stuffed between a stack of our mind-blowing mom's french toast. These are my confessions, or perhaps they are yours.
- Eyes Wide Open$16.45
Wake up with a shot of espresso and semi-sweet chocolate chips folded into our buttermilk batter. Topped with whipped butter and powdered sugar.
- All About Da' Bass$16.85
Our peanut butter cookie crunch and caramel-filled banana originals will have you shaking it like you are supposed to. Topped with vanilla whipped cream.
- A Time to Love$16.45
Enter a world of wonder with our streusel, butterscotch chip, and caramel-filled tis the season pumpkin originals. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Signed, sealed, and delivered.
- The Griddle Waffle$15.45
Our secret ingredients make this one golden. Take a guess.
- "Bourbon For Breakfast" Pancake$13.00
Brown-Sugar Bananas, Caramel, Frosted Flakes, And Bourbon-Filled Pancakes. Topped With Bourbon Whipped Cream.
- Selfie on Sunset$16.85
Snap your happy-face after you devour our cinnamon-sugar, chocolate chip, and cream cheese icing-filled buttermilk original. Topped with whipped butter and cinnamon-sugar.
- Tis the Season$16.45
Our good ol' fashioned recipe mixed with our own pumpkin pie filling. Topped with vanilla whipped cream and powdered sugar. Every day is like a holiday at the griddle cafe.
- Hear Me Roar$16.85
Bring out your inner tiger with frosted flake and strawberry hotcakes. They are great.
- Yellow Brick Road$16.85
You dont need courage for this butterscotch, caramel, and walnut-filled originals. Topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar. There is no place like the griddle.
- Sow Your Oats$16.45
Honey, cinnamon, and rolled oats make these something you shouldn't resist.
- Saturday Morning Fever$16.85
Live it up with baileys and Kahlua swirled into our buttermilk batter. Topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar. Need we say more.
- Mouthful of Happiness$16.45
Our Bananana batter filled with butterscotch chips and swirls of Bailey’s and Kahlúa will have you smiling all day! Topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar. (There’s No Time Like The Present To Be DOORDASHingly Happy…TikTok TickTock!)
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Crusted French Toast$16.85
You won't get caught with your hands in the cookie jar with our chips ahoy-covered french toast. Topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar.
- Devil's Daydream French Toast$16.00
Our Extremely Rich Chocolate Bread Loaded With Bittersweet Chocolate Chips, Dipped And Perfectly Grilled! Topped With Whipped Cream. (Spectacularly Sinful!)
The Griddle Cafe Egg Specialties
- Some Like It Hot Scramble$19.85
Chicken tequila sausage, Jack cheese, and our tequila-spiked ranchero sauce topped with pico de gallo, avocado, and spicy chipotle sauce. Served with chile-cheese toast or made-to-order tortilla chips.
- Caballero$19.85
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, potatoes, green chiles, and chicken chorizo rolled inside a giant flour tortilla. Topped with sour cream, avocado, and pico de gallo. Served with hot tortilla chips.
- Hash It Out$19.85
Ground chuck or turkey, green onion, Jack cheese, and bacon, tossed with griddled potatoes and habanero sauce. Topped with two over-medium eggs. Served with a garlic French roll.
- Poached y Papas Benedict$18.45
A thick slice of tender baked ham and two poached eggs. Served to top seasoned potato skins. Covered in our incredible hollandaise sauce.
- Kicking and Screaming Breakfast Tacos$18.45
Scrambled eggs, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and chipotle cream sauce stuffed inside corn tortillas. Topped with avocado. Served with refried beans or tortilla chips.
- Chicago Charlie Scramble$19.85
Italian sausage, potatoes, bacon, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, garlic, basil, and lots of onions. Served with garlic toast.
- Tequila Sunrise$18.45
The griddle cafes very own huevos rancheros. Two corn tortillas topped with refried beans, two eggs sunny side up, Jack and cheddar cheese, and covered with our gold tequila-spiked ranchero sauce. Served with chicken tequila sausage.
- Muscle Bound Scramble$18.45
Load up on protein with our spinach, tomato, and green onion egg white dish with your choice of turkey maple sausage or chicken breast. Served with fresh fruit or multigrain toast.
- Hoagie Omelet$19.85
Filled with Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese, topped with grilled onions and peppers. Served with griddle potatoes and a garlic French roll.
- Slash's World on Fire Scramble$19.85
Slash and jo Kimberly will have your taste buds rocking out with their caramelized red onion, grilled jalapeno, Jack cheese, and savory chicken chorizo filled scrambled egg whites. Topped with sliced avocado and tapatío aioli. Served with a garlic French roll.
- Fiesta Scramble$18.45
Eggs scrambled with green chiles, green onions, and corn tortillas, topped with melted Jack cheese, olives, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with green chile-cheese toast.
- Sunset People$19.85
Eggs scrambled with thick-cut bacon, pork apple sausage, jalapenos, potatoes, green onions, provolone cheese, and a shot of hot. Served with chile-cheese toast.
- Gone Shrimping$19.85
Lots of egg whites scrambled with shrimp, basil pesto, fresh basil, scallions, and chopped tomato. Topped with capers and served with garlic toast.
Eggs
- Omelet My Soul$19.85
Filled with green chiles, Jack cheese, and your choice of chicken breast, shrimp, or steak. Topped with sour cream, avocado, and pico de gallo.
- Baked Potato Omelet$18.45
Chicken breast loaded with griddle potatoes, sour cream, and scallions.
- Say Cheese Omelet$18.45
Our way more than three-egg omelet filled with Jack, cheddar, and mozzarella.
- Two Egg Meal$14.45
- Hunger Pangs$19.85
Curb your hunger with an oversized slice of thick-cut ham and three eggs.
- Cobb Omelet$19.85
Stuffed with grilled chicken breast, bacon, green onions, and crumbled blue cheese. Topped with black olives and sliced avocado.
- Omelet Pomodoro$18.45
Filled with garlic-sauteed tomato, basil, and Parmesan. Served with garlic bread.
"So Hot, So Cool" Cereals and Fruit
Other Drinks
Sides
- Bacon$9.95
- Griddle Potatoes$8.95
- Gourmet Sausage$9.95
- Ground Turkey Patty$8.95
- Two Eggs$5.50
- Oversized Slice of Ham$9.95
- Chips and Salsa$9.95
- Steak-Cut French Fries$7.95
- Side Egg Whites$4.95
- Tortilla$3.25
- Toast$1.95
- Refried Beans$3.50
- Chicken Breast$8.95
- Side Grilled Onion$1.95
- Cottage Cheese$3.50
- Avocado$3.95
- Sliced Tomatoes$3.50
- Side Spinach$2.95
- Ground Chuck Patty$9.95
- Pico de Galo$3.50
Soft Tacos "Griddle" Style
- Tequila Jo's Shrimp Tacos (2 Pieces) Tequila Jo's Shrimp Tacos (2 Pieces)$18.45
Pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle, and tequila spiked ranchero sauce. Two tacos per order. Served with our amazing tortilla chips or refried beans.
- Señor Juan's Steak Tacos (2 Pieces)$18.45
Jack cheese, grilled peppers, onion, and jalapeno. Two tacos per order. Served with our amazing tortilla chips or refried beans.
- Moonwalker Tacos (2 Pieces)$18.45
Grilled shrimp or chicken, basil pesto, spinach tomato, and mozzarella cheese. Two tacos per order. Served with our amazing tortilla chips or refried beans.
- Baja Loco Steak Tacos (2 Pieces)$18.45
Chipotle cream sauce, pico de gallo, and avocado. Two tacos per order. Served with our amazing tortilla chips or refried beans.
- Mexican Luau Tacos (2 Pieces)$18.45
- El Pollo Rico Tacos (2 Pieces)$18.45
Grilled chicken, Jack cheese, chipotle cream sauce, avocado, and pico de gallo. Two tacos per order. Served with our amazing tortilla chips or refried beans.
- Wise Guy Shrimp Tacos (2 Pieces)$18.45
Chopped tomato, diced onions, and our spicy aioli sauce. Two tacos per order. Served with our amazing tortilla chips or refried beans.
- The Lost Amigo Tacos (2 Pieces)$18.45
Chicken and turkey chorizo, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Two tacos per order. Served with our amazing tortilla chips or refried beans.
- Garden of Love Tacos (2 Pieces)$18.45
Grilled onion, spinach, bell pepper, mushrooms, provolone, and spicy aioli. Two tacos per order. Served with our amazing tortilla chips or refried beans.
- Sunset Hipster Tacos (2 Pieces)$18.45
Grilled chicken or shrimp, grilled red onion, baebeque sauce, and cheddar cheese. Two tacos per order. Served with our amazing tortilla chips or refried beans.
Burgers
- Pure Imagination Burger$18.45
Choose any three toppings - cheddar, provolone, Swiss, Jack cheese, bacon, avocado, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, salsa, tomato, grilled onion, sliced Bermuda onion, barbeque sauce, capers, or green chiles.
- Too Hot to Handle Burger$19.85
Grilled jalapenos, Jack cheese, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, and avocado.
- Simply Divine Burger$16.45
Lettuce, tomato, and grilled or sliced bermuda onions.
- The Broken Heart Burger$18.45
Artichoke hearts, scallions, Parmesan cheese, and spicy aioli.
- Mama Mia Burger$18.45
Roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, and garlic-sauteed tomato.
- La Vida Loca Burger$18.45
Green chiles, Jack cheese, and chipotle mayonnaise.
- Wild, Wild East Burger$18.45
Grilled red onion, cheddar, tomato, and our original barbeque sauce.
- Join the Club Burger$19.85
Avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, and mayonnaise.
- Beyond Cobb Burger$19.85
Avocado, green onion, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and crumbled blue cheese.
Hitting the Greens
- The Griddle Chop$18.45
Romaine lettuce, chopped chicken breast, red onions, tomato, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, and roasted garlic balsamic dressing.
- The Griddle Spicy Cobb$18.45
Spicy. Romaine lettuce, bacon, scallions, blue cheese, olives, and avocado. Topped with a grilled chicken breast and our spicy ranch dressing.
- Skinny Jeans Salad$19.85
Romaine lettuce, spinach, blueberries, strawberries, green onion, cucumber, and grilled shrimp. Sprinkled lightly with crumbled blue cheese and tossed with our cranberry port wine vinaigrette.
- Barbeque Bob's Salad$19.85
Romaine lettuce, red and green onion, cheddar, tomato, and bell peppers. Topped with a grilled chicken breast or grilled shrimp, our amazing barbeque sauce, and ranch dressing.
- Wine and Cheese on Sunset$18.45
Romaine lettuce tossed with crumbled blue cheese, avocado, and our secret-recipe roasted pecans. Tossed lightly in our cranberry port wine vinaigrette.
- The Big Salad$13.45
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, avocado, mushroom, and red onion.
- The Small Salad$11.45
Specialty Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken and Avocado Melt$18.45
Loaded with Swiss, Jack, and cheddar on grilled Parmesan bread.
- Grilled Shrimp and Pesto Melt$19.85
Perfectly grilled shrimp, provolone cheese, grilled spinach, capers, and our basil pesto. Served on lightly grilled sweet French bread.
- Grilled Chicken Sicilian Melt$19.85
Basil pesto, chopped tomato, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and mayonnaise on grilled sweet French bread.
- Grilled Parmesan Melt$17.45
Cheddar, Jack, and Swiss cheese on grilled Parmesan bread.
- Director's Cut$19.85
Turkey burger topped with turkey chorizo, Jack cheese, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, and Tapatio aioli on a TGC burger bun.
- The Shrimp and BLT$19.85
Grilled shrimp, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle cream sauce on grilled sweet French bread.
- Summer Salad Sandwhich$18.45
Avocado, tomato, cucumber, cream cheese, and our secret-recipe roasted pecans. Served on our multigrain or sweet French bread.
- Albacore Tuna Sandwhich$17.45
Albacore tuna salad piled high with lettuce and tomato. Served on our multigrain bread.
- Italian Vegetarian Melt$18.45
Vegetarian. Marinated artichoke hearts, fire-roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, grilled tomato, and basil pesto. Served on grilled multi-grain Parmesan cheese bread.
- Big T Melt$18.45
Albacore tuna salad and melted Swiss cheese served on grilled Bavarian rye.