The Grill
Hamburger
- Hamburger$7.95
The grill's original 1/3-pound ground chuck burger served on a sesame seed bun
- Hamburger Platter$12.45
The Grill's original 1/3-pound ground chuck burger served on a sesame seed bun. The Grill's platter is served with a Kosher pickle, a refillable soft drink, and a choice of fresh cut fries or a side salad.
- Swiss Cheeseburger$8.75
1/3-Pound ground chuck burger topped with melted Swiss cheese. served on a sesame seed bun.
- Swiss Cheeseburger Platter$13.25
1/3-Pound ground chuck burger topped with melted Swiss cheese served on a sesame seed bun. The Grill's platter is served with a Kosher pickle, a refillable soft drink, and a choice of fresh cut fries or a side salad.
- Bar-B-Q Burger$8.75
1/3-Pound ground chuck burger topped with our BBQ sauce served on a sesame seed bun
- Bar-B-Q Burger Platter$13.25
1/3-Pound ground chuck burger topped with our BBQ sauce served on a sesame seed bun. The Grill's platter is served with a Kosher pickle, a refillable soft drink, and a choice of fresh cut fries or a side salad.
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$9.95
1/3-Pound ground chuck burger topped with melted Swiss cheese and fresh sauteed mushrooms served on a sesame seed bun.
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger Platter$14.45
1/3-Pound ground chuck burger topped with melted Swiss cheese and fresh sauteed mushrooms served on a sesame seed bun. The Grill's platter is served with a Kosher pickle, a refillable soft drink, and a choice of fresh cut fries or a side salad.
- Bacon & Swiss Burger$9.95
1/3-Pound ground chuck burger topped with melted Swiss cheese and grilled hickory smoked bacon served on a sesame seed bun
- Bacon & Swiss Burger Platter$14.45
1/3-Pound ground chuck burger topped with melted Swiss cheese and grilled hickory smoked bacon served on a sesame seed bun. The Grill's platter is served with a Kosher pickle, a refillable soft drink, and a choice of fresh cut fries or a side salad.
- Canadian Bacon Burger$9.95
1/3-Pound ground chuck burger topped with melted Swiss cheese and grilled Canadian bacon served on a sesame seed bun
- Canadian Bacon Burger Platter$14.45
1/3-Pound ground chuck burger topped with melted Swiss cheese and grilled Canadian bacon served on a sesame seed bun. The Grill's platter is served with a Kosher pickle, a refillable soft drink, and a choice of fresh cut fries or a side salad.
- Patty Melt$9.95
1/3-Pound burger sandwiched between melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread with grilled onions available upon request.
- Patty Melt Platter$14.45
1/3-Pound burger sandwiched between melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread with grilled onions available upon request. The Grill's platter is served with a Kosher pickle, a refillable soft drink, and a choice of fresh cut fries or a side salad.
- Big Molly Burger$8.75
1/2-Pound ground chuck burger on an onion roll. Add optional mushrooms or bacon.
- Big Molly Burger Platter$13.25
1/2-Pound ground chuck burger on an onion roll. Add optional mushrooms or bacon. The Grill's platter is served with a Kosher pickle, a refillable soft drink, and a choice of fresh cut fries or a side salad.
- Cajun Hamburger$8.75
1/3-Pound ground chuck burger with Cajun spices grilled into the meat served on a kaiser roll.
- Cajun Hamburger Platter$13.25
1/3-Pound ground chuck burger with Cajun spices grilled into the meat served on a kaiser roll. The Grill's platter is served with a Kosher pickle, a refillable soft drink, and a choice of fresh cut fries or a side salad.
- Pepper Supreme Burger$8.75
1/3-Pound ground chuck burger with a seven pepper blend of seasonings grilled into the meat served on a kaiser roll. The Grill's platter is served with a Kosher pickle, a refillable soft drink, and a choice of fresh cut fries or a side salad.
- Pepper Supreme Burger Platter$13.25
1/3-Pound ground chuck burger with a seven pepper blend of seasonings grilled into the meat served on a kaiser roll. The Grill's platter is served with a Kosher pickle, a refillable soft drink, and a choice of fresh cut fries or a side salad.
- Triple Cheeseburger$9.95
One hamburger patty smothered with melted Swiss, Cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheeses served on a kaiser roll
- Triple Cheeseburger Platter$14.45
One hamburger smothered with melted Swiss, Cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheeses served on a kaiser roll. The Grill's platter is served with a Kosher pickle, a refillable soft drink, and a choice of fresh cut fries or a side salad.
- Smurf Burger$9.45
Our ground chuck seven pepper seasoned burger, with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and peppers served on a kaiser roll and topped with thick bleu cheese dressing
- Smurf Burger Platter$13.95
Our ground chuck seven pepper seasoned burger, with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and peppers served on a kaiser roll and topped with thick bleu cheese dressing. The Grill's platter is served with a Kosher pickle, a refillable soft drink, and a choice of fresh cut fries or a side salad.
Sandwiches
- Super Bird$9.95
Thinly sliced smoked turkey breast served hot with melted Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on an onion roll.
- Super Bird Platter$14.45
Thinly sliced smoked turkey breast served hot with melted Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on an onion roll. The Grill's platter is served with your choice of fries or a side salad, and a refillable soft drink.
- Grilled Chicken$9.95
A teriyaki marinated chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms, served with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on an onion roll.
- Grilled Chicken Platter$14.45
A teriyaki marinated chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms, served with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on an onion roll. The Grill's platter is served with your choice of fries or a side salad, and a refillable soft drink.
- Chicken Filet$9.45
Breaded chicken breast, golden fried, covered with melted Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and peppers, served with lettuce and mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun
- Chicken Filet Platter$13.95
Breaded chicken breast, golden fried, covered with melted swiss cheese, grilled onions, and peppers, served with lettuce and mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun. The Grill's platter is served with your choice of fries or a side salad, and a refillable soft drink.
- Hot & Spicy Chicken$9.45
A breaded fried chicken breast, coated with hot and spicy buffalo sauce and served with lettuce and blue cheese dressing on a kaiser roll.
- Hot & Spicy Chicken Platter$13.95
Breaded chicken breast, coated with hot and spicy buffalo sauce and served with lettuce and blue cheese dressing on a kaiser roll. The Grill's platter is served with your choice of fries or a side salad, and a refillable soft drink.
- Chicken Fingers$8.75
Three jumbo breaded all white meat chicken strips. Served with your choice of dressing
- Chicken Fingers Platter$13.25
- Hot & Spicy Fingers$8.75
Three jumbo breaded all white meat chicken strips coated with our hot and spicy buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Hot & Spicy Fingers Platter$13.25
Three jumbo breaded all white meat chicken strips coated with our hot and spicy buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of dressing. The Grill's platter is served with your choice of fries or a side salad, and a refillable soft drink.
- Reuben$9.95
Hot corned beef brisket, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing served between grilled rye bread
- Reuben Platter$14.45
Hot corned beef brisket, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing served between grilled rye bread. The Grill's platter is served with your choice of fries or a side salad, and a refillable soft drink.
- Turkey Reuben$9.95
Thinly sliced turkey breast, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing served between grilled rye bread
- Turkey Reuben Platter$14.45
Thinly sliced turkey breast, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing served between grilled rye bread. The Grill's platter is served with your choice of fries or a side salad, and a refillable soft drink.
- BLT$6.95
3 slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted wheat bread.
- BLT Platter$11.45
3 slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted wheat bread. The Grill's platter is served with your choice of fries or a side salad, and a refillable soft drink.
- Grilled Cheese$5.95
Three slices of melted Swiss on grilled wheat bread.
- Grilled Cheese Platter$10.45
Three slices of melted swiss on grilled wheat bread. Add optional tomato, sprouts, grilled onions and peppers, sauteed mushrooms, or bacon. The Grill's platter is served with your choice of fries or a side salad, and a refillable soft drink.
- Fish$9.99
- Fish 'n' Chips Platter$14.45
An 8oz. pollack fillet, deep fried and served with optional Tartar sauce or malt vinegar. The Grill's platter is served with your choice of fries or a side salad, and a refillable soft drink.
- Veggie Pita Wrap$6.95
Lettuce, tomato, sprouts, onions, and black olives wrapped in our soft Greek pita bread. Try it with a side of our delicious feta dressing!
- Veggie Pita Wrap Platter$11.45
Salads
- Dinner Salad$5.95
Lettuce, tomato, sprouts, onions, black olives, and croutons, served with your choice of dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
A teriyaki grilled chicken breast sliced and served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, sprouts, onions, black olives, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Fried Chicken Salad$12.95
A fried chicken breast sliced and served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, sprouts, onions, black olives, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Side Items
- Fresh Cut Fries$4.75
A larger serving of our fresh cut fries. Try them dipped in our delicious feta dressing!
- Feta Cheese Dressing$2.75
A cup of our famous house made feta cheese dressing.
- Cheddar Cheese Fries$6.49
A large serving of our fresh cut fries covered with melted shredded cheddar cheese. Enjoy it with our famous feta cheese dressing!
- Fried Okra$4.95
A bowl of our freshly fried breaded okra. Enjoy it with our famous house made feta dresssing!
- Cheese Sticks$6.95
5 breaded deep fried mozzerella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
- Onion Rings$6.95
Beer battered deep fried onion rings. Try them with our famous house made feta dressing.
- Bar-B-Q Sauce$1.95
a side of BBQ sauce
- Side of Dressing$1.95
Milkshakes
- Milkshakes$6.95
Our shakes are made the old-fashioned way with all natural, hand dipped Mayfield premium vanilla ice cream and whole milk. Hand spun on our multimixer. Our malts have 1 oz Of pure malt powder added
- Root Beer Float$5.95
- Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream$4.95
Served with optional Hershey's chocolate syrup on top