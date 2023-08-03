Food

Appetizers

Drummettes

$16.50

6-8 chicken wing drums tossed in franks red hot sause and served with dipping sauce

Dates

$15.00

Bacon wrapped, cream cheese stuffed dates. Baked until crispy.

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Six Large Shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges.

Stuff Mushrooms

$13.00

Mushrooms capped with our own artichoke stuffing topped with cheese and baked.

Crab Crustini

$16.00

Toasted baguette with cream cheese smear, crab meat and mozzarella cheese and then baked.

Antipasti

$18.00

Serves FOUR! Combination of meats and cheese of chefs choice.

Brushetta

$15.00

Toasted baguette with tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil mixture topped with feta and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Mussels

$16.00

Half pound black mussels, steamed and white wine garlic butter sauce and served with melted butter and lemons.

Clams

$18.00

Half pound of little neck clams, steamed in a white wine garlic sauce served with a melted butter and lemons.

Half Shell

$18.00

6 Hand shucked Buckley oysters serve chilled on ice with homemade cocktail sauce and lemons.

Shooters

$4.00

take a oyster shot with cocktail sauce and lemon

Alfredo &Bread

$8.00

Brunch/Lunch

Tee off Breakfast

$15.00

Bagel Sand

$13.00

Bee Sting

$15.00

Turkey Bacon Pesto

$17.00

Fettuccine

$14.00

Mac n cheese

$15.00

Beast

$21.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.00

Fresh ground beef Hand Pattied on a pub bun with Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Mayo

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$17.00

Fresh ground beef Hand Pattied on a pub bun with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Mayo

Burger

$15.00

Fresh ground beef Hand Pattied on a pub bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Mayo

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Chicken breast with green chili and melted pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and a side salsa.

Classic BLT

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce. Tomatoes with Mayo

Italiano Sandwich

$17.00

Italian Salami, Pepperoni, Melted Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, fire roasted red peppers, banana peppers, Garlic Aioli and drizzle Italian Dressing

Club House

$17.00

Ham, turkey, Crispy Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo

Sandwich Special

$14.00

Fresh off Grill

Ribeye Steak

$38.00

Hand Cut, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables

Fillet Mignon

$38.00

Hand Cut, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables

Cowboy Steak

$65.00

Marinated in our own herb blend. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables

Pub Steak

$25.00

Beef Loin Steak

$28.00

BBQ PorkTenderloin

$28.00

Marinated in our house made honey, ginger marinated and Grilled to perfection. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables

Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Sushi quality salmon grilled and served with a mango salsa on the side. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables

Seafood

Halibut Parm

$36.00

Encrusted in our herb parmesan cheese breading and finished with a white wine butter caper sauce. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables

Seared Scallops

$33.00

Panseared until golden brwon, served on a bed of spinach tossed with roasted garlic, tomatoes and browned butter. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables

Coquilles

$36.00

Large Sea Scallops sauted with mushrooms and roasted garlic and panseared in a creamy rich sherry sauce and baked with a parmesan cheese topping. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables

Scampi

$28.00

Jumbo Shrimp grilled and served in a white wine butter sauce with mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted garlic and fresh basil. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables

Bouillabaisse

$29.00

Hearty Seafood Stew with halibut, salmon, shrimp, mussels, tomatoes, onions in a white wine herb broth. Served with toasted bread

Stuffed Salmon

$34.00

Salmon Fillet stuffed with creb meat and topped with a creamy sauce. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables

Mahi-Mahi

$28.00

Soup and Salad

Cup Onion Soup

$7.00

Our twist on a French classic. Onion Soup with roasted red peppers and baked with Crustini and Mozzeralla Cheese

Bowl Onion Soup

$9.00

Our twist on a French classic. Onion Soup with roasted red peppers and baked with Crustini and Mozzeralla Cheese

Caprese

$14.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella and basil drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic glaze.

Wilted Spin

$16.00

Spinach, eggs, bacon, candied walnuts and mushrooms tossed in a warm Champagne dressing

Small Caeser

$9.00

Romaine tossed with croutons, parmesan cheese and a creamy caeser dressing.

Large Caesar

$13.00

Romaine tossed with croutons, parmesan cheese and a creamy caeser dressing.

Greek

$15.00

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, fire roasted bell peppers, banana peppers, and greek olives topped with feta and served with italian dressing.

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers and onions served with choice of dressing

Cup Soup of Day

$5.00

Chefs Choice made daily

Bowl Soup of Day

$7.00

Chefs Choice made daily

Soup and Salad

$15.00

Chefs choice of salad and soup

House Favorites

Chicken Bianco

$23.00

Parmesan Encrusted Chicken Breast, with a tomato, caper, roasted garlic, whitewine butter sauce. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Tender Chicken breast pan seared with mushrooms, diced ham and finished with a creamy marsala wine sauce. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables

Chicken Strip Dinner

$15.00

Hand breaded Chicken tenders, fried until golden brown and served with sauce and potatoes

Halibut Fish and Chips

$26.00

Four Large pieces of Halibut battered and fried. Served with fresh cut Potatoes, Tartar sauce and lemon Wedges.

Lasagna

$20.00

Made in House. Ask server for details

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed with a creamy alfredo sauce and finished with Parmesan cheese

Mac n Cheese

$15.00

Rich three cheese blend of heaven, Tossed with chefs choice of Pasta, then baked.

Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.00

Bacon Chedder Burger

$17.00

Beast

$21.00Out of stock

Southwest chicken Sandwich

$18.00

BLT

$13.00

Italiano

$17.00

Club House

$17.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Fluffy rich homemade chocolate mousse

Kahlua Mousse

$12.00

Fluffy rich homemade infused Kahlua chocolate mousse

New York CheeseCake

$10.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Bean to pair with any dessert

Affogato

$8.00

Vanilla Bean with a espresso shot pour over

Carrot cake

$10.00

Strawberry Romanoff

$12.00

Dinner Specials

Seafood Fettuccini

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Drinks

Lemonade

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Italian Soda

$2.50

Apple juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Kids Food

Fettucine Alfredo

$10.00

2 Chicken Strips

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

2scramble n bacon

$10.00

Burger

$10.00

N/A Drinks

Espresso Drink

Americano

$2.50+

Breve

$4.00+

Shots of espresso, with 1/2 milk

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Starbucks style Vanilla, caramel Latte.

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Coffee

$2.50+

House Nossa Familia

ConPanna

$3.50

Shots of espresso over whip cream

EggNog Latte

$5.00+

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Whole milk steamed with dark chocolate and a touch of vanilla for sweetness.

Latte

$3.50+

Shots of espresso, with steamed milk of choice

London Fog

$4.50+

Earl gray Tea with Lavender syrup and steamed milk

Macchiato

$3.50

Traditional with 2 shots and 1 spoon foam and lite cream maybe 4 to 6 ounces of liquid

Matcha Grean Tea

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Shot in Dark

$4.00+

Coffee with espresso shots

Cider

$4.00+

ToothAche (AKA something tasty)

$5.05+

Mike D Drink

$6.10

Jessica Special

$6.10

Doris Special

$5.50

Dan Drink hot or cold

$5.00

Blended or iced Mixes

Cookies and Cream

$4.50+

Frozen Hot Cocoa

$4.50+

Kona Mocha

$4.50+

Matcha Grean Tea

$4.50+

Vanilla Smoothie

$4.50+

Chocolate Smoothie

$4.50+

Fruit Smoothies

Fruits Smoothies

$5.00+

Lots of berries and almond milk

Mango

$5.00+

Peach

$5.00+

Strawberry

$5.00+

Peach and Pineapple with Almond milk

Other Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.25

Cup Ice Or cup water

$0.50

Flavored RockStar

$6.50

Rockstar special

$7.50

Hot/Iced Tea

$3.00

20 oz tea of choice

Italian Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade special

$5.50

Steamer

$3.00+

Celsius

$3.50

Mangonada

$5.00

RootBeer

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

7up

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cock n Bull

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Roy Roger

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50