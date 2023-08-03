The Grill Steak and Seafood 4550 Highway 30 W
Food
Appetizers
Drummettes
6-8 chicken wing drums tossed in franks red hot sause and served with dipping sauce
Dates
Bacon wrapped, cream cheese stuffed dates. Baked until crispy.
Shrimp Cocktail
Six Large Shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges.
Stuff Mushrooms
Mushrooms capped with our own artichoke stuffing topped with cheese and baked.
Crab Crustini
Toasted baguette with cream cheese smear, crab meat and mozzarella cheese and then baked.
Antipasti
Serves FOUR! Combination of meats and cheese of chefs choice.
Brushetta
Toasted baguette with tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil mixture topped with feta and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Mussels
Half pound black mussels, steamed and white wine garlic butter sauce and served with melted butter and lemons.
Clams
Half pound of little neck clams, steamed in a white wine garlic sauce served with a melted butter and lemons.
Half Shell
6 Hand shucked Buckley oysters serve chilled on ice with homemade cocktail sauce and lemons.
Shooters
take a oyster shot with cocktail sauce and lemon
Alfredo &Bread
Brunch/Lunch
Tee off Breakfast
Bagel Sand
Bee Sting
Turkey Bacon Pesto
Fettuccine
Mac n cheese
Beast
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Fresh ground beef Hand Pattied on a pub bun with Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Mayo
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Fresh ground beef Hand Pattied on a pub bun with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Mayo
Burger
Fresh ground beef Hand Pattied on a pub bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Mayo
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast with green chili and melted pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and a side salsa.
Classic BLT
Bacon, Lettuce. Tomatoes with Mayo
Italiano Sandwich
Italian Salami, Pepperoni, Melted Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, fire roasted red peppers, banana peppers, Garlic Aioli and drizzle Italian Dressing
Club House
Ham, turkey, Crispy Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo
Sandwich Special
Fresh off Grill
Ribeye Steak
Hand Cut, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables
Fillet Mignon
Hand Cut, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables
Cowboy Steak
Marinated in our own herb blend. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables
Pub Steak
Beef Loin Steak
BBQ PorkTenderloin
Marinated in our house made honey, ginger marinated and Grilled to perfection. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables
Grilled Salmon
Sushi quality salmon grilled and served with a mango salsa on the side. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables
Seafood
Halibut Parm
Encrusted in our herb parmesan cheese breading and finished with a white wine butter caper sauce. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables
Seared Scallops
Panseared until golden brwon, served on a bed of spinach tossed with roasted garlic, tomatoes and browned butter. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables
Coquilles
Large Sea Scallops sauted with mushrooms and roasted garlic and panseared in a creamy rich sherry sauce and baked with a parmesan cheese topping. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables
Scampi
Jumbo Shrimp grilled and served in a white wine butter sauce with mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted garlic and fresh basil. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables
Bouillabaisse
Hearty Seafood Stew with halibut, salmon, shrimp, mussels, tomatoes, onions in a white wine herb broth. Served with toasted bread
Stuffed Salmon
Salmon Fillet stuffed with creb meat and topped with a creamy sauce. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables
Mahi-Mahi
Soup and Salad
Cup Onion Soup
Our twist on a French classic. Onion Soup with roasted red peppers and baked with Crustini and Mozzeralla Cheese
Bowl Onion Soup
Our twist on a French classic. Onion Soup with roasted red peppers and baked with Crustini and Mozzeralla Cheese
Caprese
Sliced tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella and basil drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic glaze.
Wilted Spin
Spinach, eggs, bacon, candied walnuts and mushrooms tossed in a warm Champagne dressing
Small Caeser
Romaine tossed with croutons, parmesan cheese and a creamy caeser dressing.
Large Caesar
Romaine tossed with croutons, parmesan cheese and a creamy caeser dressing.
Greek
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, fire roasted bell peppers, banana peppers, and greek olives topped with feta and served with italian dressing.
House Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers and onions served with choice of dressing
Cup Soup of Day
Chefs Choice made daily
Bowl Soup of Day
Chefs Choice made daily
Soup and Salad
Chefs choice of salad and soup
House Favorites
Chicken Bianco
Parmesan Encrusted Chicken Breast, with a tomato, caper, roasted garlic, whitewine butter sauce. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables
Chicken Marsala
Tender Chicken breast pan seared with mushrooms, diced ham and finished with a creamy marsala wine sauce. Served with choice of starch and seasonal Vegetables
Chicken Strip Dinner
Hand breaded Chicken tenders, fried until golden brown and served with sauce and potatoes
Halibut Fish and Chips
Four Large pieces of Halibut battered and fried. Served with fresh cut Potatoes, Tartar sauce and lemon Wedges.
Lasagna
Made in House. Ask server for details
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed with a creamy alfredo sauce and finished with Parmesan cheese
Mac n Cheese
Rich three cheese blend of heaven, Tossed with chefs choice of Pasta, then baked.
Desserts
Chocolate Mousse
Fluffy rich homemade chocolate mousse
Kahlua Mousse
Fluffy rich homemade infused Kahlua chocolate mousse
New York CheeseCake
Ice Cream
Vanilla Bean to pair with any dessert
Affogato
Vanilla Bean with a espresso shot pour over
Carrot cake
Strawberry Romanoff
Dinner Specials
N/A Drinks
Espresso Drink
Americano
Breve
Shots of espresso, with 1/2 milk
Cappuccino
Caramel Macchiato
Starbucks style Vanilla, caramel Latte.
Chai Latte
Coffee
House Nossa Familia
ConPanna
Shots of espresso over whip cream
EggNog Latte
Espresso
Hot Cocoa
Whole milk steamed with dark chocolate and a touch of vanilla for sweetness.
Latte
Shots of espresso, with steamed milk of choice
London Fog
Earl gray Tea with Lavender syrup and steamed milk
Macchiato
Traditional with 2 shots and 1 spoon foam and lite cream maybe 4 to 6 ounces of liquid
Matcha Grean Tea
Mocha
Shot in Dark
Coffee with espresso shots
Cider
ToothAche (AKA something tasty)
Mike D Drink
Jessica Special
Doris Special
Dan Drink hot or cold
Blended or iced Mixes
Fruit Smoothies
Other Drinks
Arnold Palmer
Bottle Water
Cup Ice Or cup water
Flavored RockStar
Rockstar special
Hot/Iced Tea
20 oz tea of choice