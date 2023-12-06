The Grove
Food
Appetizer
- Poached Oyster$28.00
Stellar Bay Oyster, Noilly Prat Vermouth Butter Sauce, Osetra Caviar
- Mediterranean Seafood Soup$22.00
Lobster & Fish Broth, Scallop, Prawn, Cockle Clams, Mussels, Halibut, Spanish Sofrito, Rainbow Carrots
- Burrata Salad$16.00
Smoked Buffala Burrata, Sweet Corn Cream
- Rainbow Beet Salad$14.00
Yellow and Red Beet, Blood Orange Segments, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Micro Greens, Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Escalivada$18.00
Charcoal Grilled Red Pepper, Eggplant, Vidalia, Tomato, Black Puree, Aged Jerez Vinaigrette
- Tuna Tartare$26.00
Big Eye Fresh Tuna, Avocado Cream, Nori, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Osetra Caviar, Mediterranean Soy Sauce
- King Crab Piquillo$24.00
Piquillo Pepper Stuffed with King Crab Stew, Piquillo Coulis Sauce
- Unexpected Oxtail$19.00
Braised Oxtail, Guanciale, Brioche Bread Ravioli, Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Oxtail Jus
- Iberian Black Sausage$19.00
Spaniard Black Pig Sausage, Tomato Confit, Quail Eggs, Toasted Bread, Garlic Demi Sauce
- Veal Cheeks$25.00
Sous Vide Veal Cheeks, Caramelized Red Cabbage, Celery Root Puree, Thyme Demi Sauce
- Beef Tartare$26.00
Beef Tenderloin, Tartar Mayo Sauce Carrot & Red Beet Gel, Polenta Chips, Moscatel Reduction.
- Crudo Latin Fusion$22.00
Snapper, Orange, Passion Leche de Tigre, Sweet Potato, Toasted Corn, Red Onion, Rocoto Pepper
- Toasted Crystal Bread$15.00
Fresh Tomato Salsa, 4% Acidity EVOO
Sides
Entrees
- Duck Breast$48.00
Potato Confit, Celeriac Puree, Broccoli, Cipollini Onion, Blood Orange Sauce, Duck Skin Crispy
- Halibut$52.00
Charcoal Halibut with Potato Scales, Calamari, Cockle Clams, Cherry Tomatoes, Creamy Yellow Pepper Sauce, Lemon Foam
- Day Boat Seared Scallops$55.00
U-10 Scallops, Jerusalem Artichoke Puree, Royal Trumpet Mushrooms, Jerusalem Crispy Skin, Red Beet Gel
- Pork Belly$38.00
Braised Pork Belly, Potato Bacon Tart, Tricolor Coulis, Thyme Demi Sauce
- Chicken Chilindron$35.00
Chicken Breast, Aragon Chilindron Sauce, Iberico Chorizo, Potato Confit, Sherry Reduction Sauce
- Filet Mignon$58.00
Prime Tenderloin, Foie Gras, Spinach, Duxelles Mushrooms, Butter Mashed Potatoes, Veal Jus
- Lamb Shank$65.00Out of stock
Braised Lamb Shank, Rainbow Baby Carrots, Celery Root, Puree, Lamb Shank Jus
- Whole Dorada ( 2 people)$75.00Out of stock
Baked Whole Dorada Fish in Sea Salt, Paprika Potatoes, Seared Mushrooms, Aioli Sauce
- Suquet de Mar (catalan fisherman's stew)$58.00Out of stock
Snapper, Monkfish, Dorada, Prawn, Sofrito, Picada, Saffron, Sofrito, Romesco, Alioli
Desserts
- Tiramisu Moon$11.00
Lady Finger soaked in Coffee and Amaretto, Mascarpone Cheese, Sphere, Cover with Chocolate and Silver Powder
- Churros$11.00
Spanish Fry Donuts with Cinnamon and Sugar, Hot Chocolate
- Buñuelos$11.00Out of stock
Fry Donut, Hazelnut Cream. Powder Sugar
- Rustic Cheescake$11.00
Mediterranean Style Cheesecake, Apricot Marmalade
- Ice cream Lucuma$11.00Out of stock
- Ice Cream Strawberry$11.00
- Ice Cream Mango$11.00
NA Beverages
Bottled Water
Coffees & Espressos & Hot Tea
Fruit Juices
Sodas
- Coca Cola$5.50
- Diet Coca Cola$5.50
- Sprite$5.50
- Canada Dry GingerAle$5.50
- Fanta Orange Soda$5.50
- Dr. Pepper$5.50
- A&W Root Beer$5.50
- FeverTree Tonic Water Bottle$5.00
- FeverTree Ginger Beer Bottle$5.00
- FeverTree Club Soda Can$2.50
- Aqua Pana 1L$13.00
- Pelegrino 1L$13.00
- Orange$7.00
- Pineapple$6.00
- Grapefruit$7.00
- Cranberry$6.00