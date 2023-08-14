Popular Items

HOUSE BREWED ICED TEA

$3.25+

Loose leaf & organic

LEMON HERB TURKEY

$14.25

roasted turkey, avocado, lemon jam, sunflower sprouts, herb mayo on whole wheat

CROQUE MADAME

$14.95

black forest ham, tomato, whole grain mustard, gruyere, sunny side up egg, open faced and warm on rustic farm loaf & grove kale salad


BREAKFAST ALL DAY

PROSCIUTTO & ASPARAGUS POACHED EGGS

$14.95

la quercia prosciutto, roasted asparagus, two poached eggs, parmesan on sourdough toast & grove kale salad

SWEET POTATO HASH

$14.25

roasted sweet potatoes, cauliflower rice, roasted mushrooms, avocado, feta, tomatillo salsa, seasonal sprouts, sunny side up egg (gf)

CROQUE MADAME

$14.95

black forest ham, tomato, whole grain mustard, gruyere, sunny side up egg, open faced and warm on rustic farm loaf & grove kale salad

GROVE PANCAKES

$12.75

french style with seasonal fresh fruit, crème fraiche, local honey, maple syrup

THE BURRITO

$12.75

scrambled egg, bacon, potatoes, cheddar, green chile, herb creme fraiche, toasted tortilla with roasted tomato jalapeno salsa

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.50

avocado, hard boiled egg, pickled carrots, beets, seasonal sprouts, super seed mix - chia, sesame, flax, on toasted whole wheat & a green salad

SMOKED SALMON

$14.95

herb cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers, dill on housemade english muffin & a green salad

CLASSIC EGG BREAKFAST

$9.75

organic scrambled, poached or any style with sourdough toast, housemade jam & grove kale salad

FANCY BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$11.95

two over easy eggs, gruyere, bacon, arugula, mayo, “fancy” hot sauce on housemade english muffin & grove kale salad

THE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$9.25

scrambled egg, arugula, tomato, garlic mayo on housemade english muffin & grove kale salad

CHILAQUILES

$15.25

black beans, nm red chili, pickled onions, cotija cheese, avocado, cilantro, corn chips, sunny up eggs

HOUSE GRANOLA BOWL

$11.25

grove granola, toasted coconut, banana, strawberries, blackberries, orange zest, cinnamon, super seed mix - chia, sesame, flax, served with almond milk (gf)

ORGANIC EGG WHITE FRITTATA

$14.95

cremini mushrooms, roasted asparagus, roasted tomatoes, arugula salad, pecorino, with sourdough toast

HOUSEMADE ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.50

served with butter and house jam or local honey

SALADS & SOUP

FARMERS SALAD

$15.95

mixed greens, roasted golden beets, asparagus, yellow peppers, tomato, marcona almonds, goat cheese with lemon basil vinaigrette

CHOPPED SALAD

$15.95

chopped romaine, turkey, hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomato, avocado, blue cheese with housemade ranch

CHICKEN SALAD & ENDIVE PLATE

$15.95

chicken salad, endive, herbs, champagne vinaigrette, soft boiled egg, pickled onions, cornichons, with crostini

STRAWBERRY & SPINACH SALAD

$15.95

strawberries, spinach, green onion, tomatoes, goat cheese, toasted almonds, sunflower seeds, pea tendrils, mint & a white balsamic vinaigrette

DAILY SOUP

Out of stock

please call 505-248-9800 to inquire about soup of the day

SANDWICHES

served with grove kale salad and housemade pickles available gluten free
THREE CHEESE

$11.25

white cheddar, havarti, aged provolone pressed on sourdough add caramelized onion, green chile or housemade pickles .95ea

GROVE BLT

$13.95

uncured bacon, tomato, avocado, chopped romaine, mayo on toasted sesame sourdough

LEMON HERB TURKEY

$14.25

roasted turkey, avocado, lemon jam, sunflower sprouts, herb mayo on whole wheat

THE BEEF

$13.95

house roasted NM sirloin, onion jam, garlic aioli, arugula, chimichurri on toasted sesame sourdough

ITALIAN

$14.95

genoa salami, la quercia coppa, la quercia prosciutto, shaved red onion, marinated olives, arugula, tomato vinaigrette on house focaccia

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$13.50

all natural chicken breast, golden raisins, pecans, tarragon mayo, arugula, pickled red onions on toasted whole wheat

PESTO MOZZARELLA

$14.95

fresh mozzarella, avocado, cucumbers, sprouts, arugula, pumpkin seed pesto, tomato vinaigrette dressing, on toasted whole wheat

SWEETS

SUMMER BERRY TIE-DYE (seasonal)

$3.95

vanilla cupcake, berry jam, and berry tie-die buttercream frosting

PINK LEMONADE CUPCAKE (seasonal)

$3.95

lemon cupcake, lemon curd, lemon buttercream frosting

RED VELVET CUPCAKE

$3.95

A classic Grove favorite with vanilla bean cream cheese frosting. Our sweets sell out quickly, so please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.

COCONUT CUPCAKE

$3.95

A perfect little coconut cake with cream cheese frosting. Our sweets sell out quickly, so please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.25

classic chocolate chip (dipped seasonally)

BROWN BUTTER BOURBON BUTTERSCOTCH COOKIE

BROWN BUTTER BOURBON BUTTERSCOTCH COOKIE

$3.25Out of stock

Cult following, need we say more. Our sweets sell out quickly, so please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.

CHOCOLATE NUTELLA COOKIE

$3.25Out of stock
STRAWBERRY LEMON SHORTBREAD COOKIE (seasonal)

$3.25
NEAPOLITAN COOKIE BAR (seasonal)

$3.25Out of stock
COCONUT LIME SHORTBREAD COOKIE (seasonal)

$3.25Out of stock
SCONE

$4.25Out of stock

Changes daily and sells out out quickly. Please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.

MUFFIN

$4.75Out of stock
FRENCH MACARONS (BOX OF 5)

$15.00

box of 5 macarons, seasonally inspired flavors change weekly *available friday – sunday or special order

MORNING BUN

$3.95Out of stock

COFFEE

LAVENDER HONEY LATTE (seasonal)

$5.25+
LATTE

$5.25+

2 shots of espresso & steamed milk - available hot or iced - all of our milks are organic

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

8oz traditional cappuccino with 2 shots of espresso & steamed milk - all of our milks are organic

MOCHA

$6.25+

single origin cocoa, 2 shots of espresso & steamed milk - available hot or iced - all of our milks are organic

HOUSE BREW

$3.75+

We proudly feature direct trade Intelligentsia Coffee, Grove House Blend and decaf.

AMERICANO

$4.75

12oz - 3 shots of espresso and water

HOT COCOA

$5.25+

single origin cocoa & steamed milk - all of our milks are organic

CAFÉ AU LAIT

$4.25+

grove house brew with steamed milk - all of our milks are organic

COLD BREW

$4.00+

grove blend cold brew - smooth and strong

CORTADO

$4.25

4oz - 2 shots of espresso with steamed milk - all of our milks are organic

ESPRESSO

$3.25

2oz We proudly feature direct trade Intelligentsia Coffee and Tea. All espresso drinks are doubles. Available hot or iced. All of our milks are organic.

CHOCOLATE-CREAM COLD BREW

$4.75+

grove blend cold brew, single origin cocoa, half & half, with a touch of sea salt

TEA & JUICE

CHAI LATTE

$5.75+

Organic chai & whole milk - milk alternatives available

MATCHA LATTE

$6.75

8oz Ceremonial grade organic matcha, housemade vanilla & whole milk - milk alternatives available

GOLDEN MILK LATTE

$5.25

8oz Turmeric Latte with organic almond milk

BLACK/GREEN/HERBAL HOT TEA

$3.25+

Loose leaf & organic

HOUSE BREWED ICED TEA

$3.25+

Loose leaf & organic

ORANGE JUICE

$4.95

12oz Fresh squeezed

LEMONADE

$3.25+

house-made classic lemonade

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.25+

classic black iced tea & house-made lemonade

BOTTLE BEVERAGES

MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPARKLING SPRING WATER

$2.79

C2O COCONUT WATER

$3.59

ROWDY MERMAID KOMBUCHA

$4.99

EXTRAS & SIDES

APPLE WOOD SMOKED BACON

$5.75
ROASTED POTATOES WITH HERB CRÈME FRAÎCHE

$5.25
BOWL OF FRESH FRUIT

$6.95
ORGANIC GREEN SIDE SALAD

$4.95
GROVE KALE SALAD (PINT)

$6.95
KETTLE BRAND POTATO CHIPS

$1.99

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$2.25

SIDE OF TWO EGGS

$3.75

LA QUERCIA PROSCIUTTO

$4.95

TULLY'S LOCAL SAUSAGE

$3.95

SIDE OF ROASTED TURKEY

$3.25

SIDE OF SMOKED SALMON

$6.95

SIDE OF BLACK FOREST HAM

$3.25

SIDE OF ROAST BEEF

$3.25

GROVE FAVORITES

1/2 DOZEN ENGLISH MUFFINS

$9.25Out of stock
1 Lb GRANOLA

$9.99

PINT KALE SALAD

$6.95

PINT CHICKEN SALAD

$10.25

PINT OF PICKLES

$7.99

ROASTED POTATOES WITH CARAMELIZED ONION - PINT

$6.29

SOUP QUART

$11.95

1/2 DOZEN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH

$9.99

1/2 PINT STRAWBERRY CHIA JAM

$11.00

KIDS

KIDS SANDWICH BOX

$7.95