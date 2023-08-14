The Grove Cafe & Market
BREAKFAST ALL DAY
PROSCIUTTO & ASPARAGUS POACHED EGGS
la quercia prosciutto, roasted asparagus, two poached eggs, parmesan on sourdough toast & grove kale salad
SWEET POTATO HASH
roasted sweet potatoes, cauliflower rice, roasted mushrooms, avocado, feta, tomatillo salsa, seasonal sprouts, sunny side up egg (gf)
GROVE PANCAKES
french style with seasonal fresh fruit, crème fraiche, local honey, maple syrup
THE BURRITO
scrambled egg, bacon, potatoes, cheddar, green chile, herb creme fraiche, toasted tortilla with roasted tomato jalapeno salsa
AVOCADO TOAST
avocado, hard boiled egg, pickled carrots, beets, seasonal sprouts, super seed mix - chia, sesame, flax, on toasted whole wheat & a green salad
SMOKED SALMON
herb cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers, dill on housemade english muffin & a green salad
CLASSIC EGG BREAKFAST
organic scrambled, poached or any style with sourdough toast, housemade jam & grove kale salad
FANCY BREAKFAST SANDWICH
two over easy eggs, gruyere, bacon, arugula, mayo, “fancy” hot sauce on housemade english muffin & grove kale salad
THE BREAKFAST SANDWICH
scrambled egg, arugula, tomato, garlic mayo on housemade english muffin & grove kale salad
CHILAQUILES
black beans, nm red chili, pickled onions, cotija cheese, avocado, cilantro, corn chips, sunny up eggs
HOUSE GRANOLA BOWL
grove granola, toasted coconut, banana, strawberries, blackberries, orange zest, cinnamon, super seed mix - chia, sesame, flax, served with almond milk (gf)
ORGANIC EGG WHITE FRITTATA
cremini mushrooms, roasted asparagus, roasted tomatoes, arugula salad, pecorino, with sourdough toast
HOUSEMADE ENGLISH MUFFIN
served with butter and house jam or local honey
SALADS & SOUP
FARMERS SALAD
mixed greens, roasted golden beets, asparagus, yellow peppers, tomato, marcona almonds, goat cheese with lemon basil vinaigrette
CHOPPED SALAD
chopped romaine, turkey, hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomato, avocado, blue cheese with housemade ranch
CHICKEN SALAD & ENDIVE PLATE
chicken salad, endive, herbs, champagne vinaigrette, soft boiled egg, pickled onions, cornichons, with crostini
STRAWBERRY & SPINACH SALAD
strawberries, spinach, green onion, tomatoes, goat cheese, toasted almonds, sunflower seeds, pea tendrils, mint & a white balsamic vinaigrette
DAILY SOUP
please call 505-248-9800 to inquire about soup of the day
SANDWICHES
THREE CHEESE
white cheddar, havarti, aged provolone pressed on sourdough add caramelized onion, green chile or housemade pickles .95ea
GROVE BLT
uncured bacon, tomato, avocado, chopped romaine, mayo on toasted sesame sourdough
THE BEEF
house roasted NM sirloin, onion jam, garlic aioli, arugula, chimichurri on toasted sesame sourdough
ITALIAN
genoa salami, la quercia coppa, la quercia prosciutto, shaved red onion, marinated olives, arugula, tomato vinaigrette on house focaccia
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
all natural chicken breast, golden raisins, pecans, tarragon mayo, arugula, pickled red onions on toasted whole wheat
PESTO MOZZARELLA
fresh mozzarella, avocado, cucumbers, sprouts, arugula, pumpkin seed pesto, tomato vinaigrette dressing, on toasted whole wheat
SWEETS
SUMMER BERRY TIE-DYE (seasonal)
vanilla cupcake, berry jam, and berry tie-die buttercream frosting
PINK LEMONADE CUPCAKE (seasonal)
lemon cupcake, lemon curd, lemon buttercream frosting
RED VELVET CUPCAKE
A classic Grove favorite with vanilla bean cream cheese frosting. Our sweets sell out quickly, so please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.
COCONUT CUPCAKE
A perfect little coconut cake with cream cheese frosting. Our sweets sell out quickly, so please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
classic chocolate chip (dipped seasonally)
BROWN BUTTER BOURBON BUTTERSCOTCH COOKIE
Cult following, need we say more. Our sweets sell out quickly, so please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.
CHOCOLATE NUTELLA COOKIE
STRAWBERRY LEMON SHORTBREAD COOKIE (seasonal)
NEAPOLITAN COOKIE BAR (seasonal)
COCONUT LIME SHORTBREAD COOKIE (seasonal)
SCONE
Changes daily and sells out out quickly. Please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.
MUFFIN
FRENCH MACARONS (BOX OF 5)
box of 5 macarons, seasonally inspired flavors change weekly *available friday – sunday or special order
MORNING BUN
COFFEE
LAVENDER HONEY LATTE (seasonal)
LATTE
2 shots of espresso & steamed milk - available hot or iced - all of our milks are organic
CAPPUCCINO
8oz traditional cappuccino with 2 shots of espresso & steamed milk - all of our milks are organic
MOCHA
single origin cocoa, 2 shots of espresso & steamed milk - available hot or iced - all of our milks are organic
HOUSE BREW
We proudly feature direct trade Intelligentsia Coffee, Grove House Blend and decaf.
AMERICANO
12oz - 3 shots of espresso and water
HOT COCOA
single origin cocoa & steamed milk - all of our milks are organic
CAFÉ AU LAIT
grove house brew with steamed milk - all of our milks are organic
COLD BREW
grove blend cold brew - smooth and strong
CORTADO
4oz - 2 shots of espresso with steamed milk - all of our milks are organic
ESPRESSO
2oz We proudly feature direct trade Intelligentsia Coffee and Tea. All espresso drinks are doubles. Available hot or iced. All of our milks are organic.
CHOCOLATE-CREAM COLD BREW
grove blend cold brew, single origin cocoa, half & half, with a touch of sea salt
TEA & JUICE
CHAI LATTE
Organic chai & whole milk - milk alternatives available
MATCHA LATTE
8oz Ceremonial grade organic matcha, housemade vanilla & whole milk - milk alternatives available
GOLDEN MILK LATTE
8oz Turmeric Latte with organic almond milk
BLACK/GREEN/HERBAL HOT TEA
Loose leaf & organic
HOUSE BREWED ICED TEA
Loose leaf & organic
ORANGE JUICE
12oz Fresh squeezed
LEMONADE
house-made classic lemonade
ARNOLD PALMER
classic black iced tea & house-made lemonade