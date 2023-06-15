The Grün Hexe Kitchen & Catering 705 Village Green Way
SHAREABLES
Goat Cheese Bruschetta
roma tomatoes, herbed goat cheese, fresh basil, crostini
Drunken Mussels
PEI mussels, green olives, capers, cream, fresh thyme, white wine + vodka served with crostini
Honey Whipped Brie
creamy whipped brie, roasted strawberries, pistachio, honey + flaky sea salt served with crostini
SALADS + SOUPS
Mediterranean Chop
romaine, chick peas, cucumber, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, tomato, feta, oregano, tossed in house vinaigrette; served with a slice of pan mariano
Caesar Salad
romaine, shaved parmesan, tomato, crouton, grated salt cured egg yolk, tossed in house caesar; served with a slice of pane mariano
Fresh Market Greens Salad
mixed greens, seasonal vegetables, italian croutons, choice of dressing; served with a slice of pane mariano
Cup of Soup
made in house daily; served with a slice of pane mariano
Bowl of Soup
made in house daily; served with a slice of pane mariano
SANDWICHES + PANINIS
BLT
bacon, sprouts, tomato, greens, mayo + croissant; served with side choice
Muffuletta
salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, pickled vegetable salad + sesame torta roll; served with side choice
Turkey Foccacia
turkey, white cheddar, red onion, sprouts, spring greens, mayo + sun-dried tomato focaccia; served with side choice
Olive Goat Cheese
olive tapenade, herbed goat cheese, tomato, spinach, red onion + French roll; served with side choice
Roast Beef
roast beef, caramelized onion, arugula, roasted garlic horseradish aioli + French roll; served with side choice
Wild Mushroom Panini
sautéed wild mushrooms, burrata, arugula, roasted garlic aioli on panini bread; served warm with side choice
Tuna Melt Panini
creamy tuna salad, provolone and tomato on panini bread; served warm with side choice
Pesto Chicken Panini
roasted chicken, burrata, spinach, tomato, pistachio pesto aioli on panini bread; served warm with side choice
Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini
aged white cheddar, gouda, tomato, roasted garlic aioli on panini bread; served warm with side choice
PASTAS + PLATES
Lemon Garlic Pasta
fresh homemade fettucine, garlic, lemon, butter, diced tomato, capers + parsley served with a slice of pane mariano
Creamy Pesto Pasta
fresh homemade rigatoni, pistachio pesto, cream sauce + burrata served with a slice of pane mariano
Wild Mushroom Risotto
creamy parmesan risotto, sautéed wild mushrooms, fresh thyme + truffle oil served with a slice of pane mariano