The Grün Hexe Kitchen & Catering 705 Village Green Way


SHAREABLES

Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$10.00

roma tomatoes, herbed goat cheese, fresh basil, crostini

Drunken Mussels

$16.00

PEI mussels, green olives, capers, cream, fresh thyme, white wine + vodka served with crostini

Honey Whipped Brie

$13.00

creamy whipped brie, roasted strawberries, pistachio, honey + flaky sea salt served with crostini

SALADS + SOUPS

all salads + soups served with a slice of pane mariano

Mediterranean Chop

$11.00

romaine, chick peas, cucumber, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, tomato, feta, oregano, tossed in house vinaigrette; served with a slice of pan mariano

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, tomato, crouton, grated salt cured egg yolk, tossed in house caesar; served with a slice of pane mariano

Fresh Market Greens Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, seasonal vegetables, italian croutons, choice of dressing; served with a slice of pane mariano

Cup of Soup

$5.00

made in house daily; served with a slice of pane mariano

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

made in house daily; served with a slice of pane mariano

SANDWICHES + PANINIS

all sandwiches + paninis served with choice of side

BLT

$15.00

bacon, sprouts, tomato, greens, mayo + croissant; served with side choice

Muffuletta

$16.00

salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, pickled vegetable salad + sesame torta roll; served with side choice

Turkey Foccacia

$16.00

turkey, white cheddar, red onion, sprouts, spring greens, mayo + sun-dried tomato focaccia; served with side choice

Olive Goat Cheese

$14.00

olive tapenade, herbed goat cheese, tomato, spinach, red onion + French roll; served with side choice

Roast Beef

$17.00

roast beef, caramelized onion, arugula, roasted garlic horseradish aioli + French roll; served with side choice

Wild Mushroom Panini

$15.00

sautéed wild mushrooms, burrata, arugula, roasted garlic aioli on panini bread; served warm with side choice

Tuna Melt Panini

$14.00

creamy tuna salad, provolone and tomato on panini bread; served warm with side choice

Pesto Chicken Panini

$16.00

roasted chicken, burrata, spinach, tomato, pistachio pesto aioli on panini bread; served warm with side choice

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini

$14.00

aged white cheddar, gouda, tomato, roasted garlic aioli on panini bread; served warm with side choice

PASTAS + PLATES

all served with a slice of pane mariano

Lemon Garlic Pasta

$14.00

fresh homemade fettucine, garlic, lemon, butter, diced tomato, capers + parsley served with a slice of pane mariano

Creamy Pesto Pasta

$15.00

fresh homemade rigatoni, pistachio pesto, cream sauce + burrata served with a slice of pane mariano

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$14.00

creamy parmesan risotto, sautéed wild mushrooms, fresh thyme + truffle oil served with a slice of pane mariano

DESSERT

made from scratch daily

Strawberry Rhubarb Kuchen Crumble A'La Mode

$8.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

crème anglaise and fresh whip crème

Brownie

$3.00

Salted Caramel

Cookie

$3.00

KIDS

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

grilled cheese with white cheddar + provolone; served with chips

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$7.00

homemade fettucine tossed lightly in butter; served with chips

SIDES

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Deli Salad

$3.00

seasonal lemon herb orzo pasta salad with asparagus, radish sprouts, tomato, green onion, mint + basil

Slice of Pane Mariano

$1.50

fresh italian bread slice

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Side Tuna Salad

$4.00