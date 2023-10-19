The Hamburger Inn Diner 16 N Sandusky St
World Famous Cinnamon Rolls
Appetizers*
Seasoned waffle fries with bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, & green onion
Hand-cut fries with bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes & green onion.
Hand-cut fries topped with cheddar cheese & sausage gravy
Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks
Basket of seasoned waffle fries
Made in house hand-cut fries
Burgers*
Customize this burger with your choice of fresh vegetables, cheese, and sauces.
Customize this burger with your choice of fresh vegetables, cheese, and sauces. Served with hand cut fries and a 16oz soft drink
Salads*
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese & Cucumber
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumber
Lettuce, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber & Feta
Fried BBQ Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Red Onion, Cucumber
Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber