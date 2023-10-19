World Famous Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Roll - Each
$3.00
Cinnamon Roll - Half dozen
$15.00
Cinnamon Roll - Dozen
$28.00

Appetizers*

Loaded Waffle Fry Basket
$7.50

Seasoned waffle fries with bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, & green onion

Bacon Cheese Fry Basket
$6.25

Hand-cut fries with bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes & green onion.

Gravy Cheddar Fry
$6.25

Hand-cut fries topped with cheddar cheese & sausage gravy

Breaded Onion Ring Basket
$5.50
Breaded Mushroom Basket
$6.00
Breaded Cheese Basket (5)
$7.50

Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks

Basket of Waffle Fries
$3.95

Basket of seasoned waffle fries

Fry Basket
$3.95

Made in house hand-cut fries

Burgers*

Always fresh, never frozen ground beef 'smash' patties. Your choice of 'single' quarter pound, 'double' half pound, or' triple' three quarter pound burger. Platters include hand cut fries and a 16oz soft drink
Classic Burger
$6.25

Customize this burger with your choice of fresh vegetables, cheese, and sauces.

Classic Burger Platter
$10.50

Customize this burger with your choice of fresh vegetables, cheese, and sauces. Served with hand cut fries and a 16oz soft drink

Bacon Blue Cheese Burger
$7.75
Bacon Blue Cheese Burger Platter
$12.00
Mushroom Bacon Burger
$7.75
Mushroom Bacon Burger Platter
$12.00
Western Burger
$7.75
Western Burger Platter
$12.00
Hangover Burger
$8.00
Hangover Burger Platter
$12.25
Greek Burger
$7.75
Greek Burger Platter
$12.00

Salads*

House Salad
$6.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese & Cucumber

Grilled Chicken Tender Salad
$10.75

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumber

Greek Salad
$7.75

Lettuce, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber & Feta

Fried BBQ Chicken Salad
$10.75

Fried BBQ Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Red Onion, Cucumber

Chef Salad
$10.75

Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber

Sandwiches*

Steak Philly
$9.25
Chicken Philly
$9.25
Grilled Port Mushroom
$9.25
BLT
$7.75
Rueben
$8.50
Grilled Cheese
$5.25
Battered Fish Sandwich
$8.75
Club Sandwich
$8.50

Breakfast Plates*

3 pc. Cinnamon Roll French Toast
$9.25
Blue Plate
$7.50
Hometown Favorite
$9.75
Corned Beef Hash
$9.75
Bacon Ham & Cheddar Scrambler
$10.50
Tex Mex Scrambler
$10.25
Lumber Jack
$10.50
Texas French Toast
$9.75
Half order of Sausage Gravy
$4.95
Full order Sausage Gravy
$5.95
1/2 order of Biscuits and Gravy with Homefries
$4.95
Full order of Biscuits and Gravy with homefries
$6.95
Meat & Eggs
$7.50

Omeletes*

Western Omelet
$10.50
American Cheese Omelet
$8.75
Vegtable Omelet
$9.25
Philly Omelet
$10.50
Gyro Omelet
$10.50
Greek Omelet
$10.50
Gravy Train
$10.50
Rueben Omelet
$10.50
Mushroom Omelet
$10.75

Kids*

1 Egg 2 links 1 slice of toast
$4.95
Mini Pancake 2 Links
$4.95
1 Tender plus Fries
$4.95
Hamburger and Fries
$4.95
Cheeseburger and Fries
$4.95
Hot dog and Fries
$4.95
Grilled Cheese and Fries
$4.95

Desserts*

Ice Cream - 1 scoop
$2.95
Ice Cream - 2 Scoop
$3.95
Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream Sandwich
$6.50

Sides*

1 Egg Cooked to order
$2.25
3 Slices of Bacon
$2.95
3 Sausage Links
$3.45
Sausage Patty 3 oz
$2.95
Cup of Sausage Gravy
$2.95
Home Fries
$2.75
Buttermilk Pancakes 2
$4.75
Texas French Toast
$4.75
Biscuits
$1.75
Toast
$1.75
English Muffin
$1.75
Fruit Topping
$1.50
Chocolate Chips
$1.50
Sauted Broccoli
$3.25
Dinner Salad
$2.50
1 Pancake
$2.50
SD Cinnamon Roll French Toast
$5.00