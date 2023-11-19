The Hangout In Pleasant Hill 2217 Morello Avenue
Small Bites
- Avocado Toast$12.00
Strawberries, basil, and fresh mozzarella
- Salmon Avocado Toast$14.00
Cherry tomato, pickled shallot, and caper
- Rosemary Fries$7.00
- Chick Pops$12.00
Crispy fried chicken and bite waffle
- Mixed Berries Parfait$10.00
Greek yogurt, granola, almond, and mixed berries
- Morning Poutine$13.00
Fries, bacon, fried egg, Pepper Jack cheese, curry & gravy sauce mixed
- Healthy Pig$12.00
Brussels sprouts, Parmesan, and bacon jam
Eggs (Any Style)
Scramble & Omelettes
- The Hangout Omelet$23.00
Bacon, avocado, tomato, Cheddar, and homemade bacon jam
- Sausage Scramble$20.00
CK apple sausage, spinach, onion, and Cheddar cheese
- Farmer Scramble$18.00
Tofu, baby kale, onion, mushroom, tomato and bell pepper
- Trio Scramble$21.00
Bacon, CK apple sausage, pork wine sausage, basil, and Cheddar cheese
- Under the Sea Omelet$29.00
Smoked salmon, crab, tiger prawn, bacon, bell pepper, and Pepper Jack
Poached Eggs Benedict
- Florentine Benedict$18.00
Sautéed spinach, tomato, Parmesan, and hollandaise
- Sausage Benedict$19.00
CK apple sausage, bell, onion, and spicy hollandaise
- Crispy Chicken Benedict$22.00
Cherry tomato, red bell pepper, onion, and spicy hollandaise
- Flying Pig Benedict$19.00
Bacon, baby kale, tomato, avocado, and hollandaise
- Crab Benedict$29.00
Crab, cherry tomato, avocado, Parmesan, and hollandaise
- 49Er Benedict$20.00
Smoked salmon, avocado, capers, and wasabi hollandaise
Specialty
- The Hangover$20.00
Stir-fried Italian noodle, basil, bell, onion, mushroom, CK apple, bacon, and fried egg
- Loco Moco$21.00
Beef patty & rice, bell, mushroom, onion, fried egg and curry & gravy sauce mixed
- Chick Katsu Curry$21.00
Crispy chicken & rice, fried Yukon, fried egg and curry & gravy sauce mixed
- Gai Gra Prow$20.00
Ground chicken, basil, onion, bell, garlic, pepper, and fried egg over rice
- Chicken & Waffle$23.00
Served with homemade spicy maple syrup
Pancakes & French Toast
- Sunrise French Toast$15.00
- Berries Lover Toast$18.00
Mixed berries mascarpone stuffed with homemade strawberry sauce and cornflake
- Buttermilk Pancake$15.00
- Choco Banana Pancake$18.00
Served with homemade chocolate sauce and almond
- Lemon Creme Anglaise Pancake$17.00
Served with homemade lemon cream anglaise
- Cha Thai Pancake$17.00
Served with homemade Thai tea sauce
- Classic Waffle$15.00
Between Bread & Bun
- BEC$15.00
Bacon, eggs, and Cheddar
- BLT$15.00
Bacon, romaine, tomato, and Pepper Jack
- Rainbow Burger$16.00
Bell peppers, avocado, romaine, and tomato
- California Burger$19.00
Beef patty, romaine, avocado, tomato, Cheddar, and bacon jam
- Chicken Burger$19.00
Crispy CK, tomato, and spring mix
- Fat Boy Burger$19.00
Beef patty, bacon, fried egg, fried onion, pickled ginger, and Pepper Jack
Salad
- Avocado Salad$15.00
Cherry tomato, baby kale, orange, spring mix, slice almond, and champagne vinaigrette
- Smoked Salmon Salad$17.00
Cherry tomato, spring mix, romaine, pickled shallot, caper, and wasabi dressing
- Chicken Salad$18.00
Crispy CK, avocado, romaine, cherry tomato, pickled shallot, Parmesan, and sriracha dressing
Side
- Side Two Eggs$6.00
- Side Toast$5.00
- Side CK Apple$6.00
- Side Pork Sausage$6.00
- Mixed Fruits$6.00
- Side Pancake$6.00
- Homemade Bacon Jam$5.00
- Avocado$4.00
- Bacon$6.00
- Potato$6.00
- Side Hollandaise$3.00
- Side Crispy Chicken$10.00
- Waffle$8.00
- SIDE Chocolate Sauce$3.00
- SIDE Lemon Sauce$3.00
- SIDE Thai Tea Sauce$3.00
- Side 1 Eggs$3.00
- Side Curry$5.00
- Side Salmon$7.00
- Side Patty$7.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Side Rice$4.00
- Side Strawberry sauce$3.00
Hot Drinks
- Coffee$4.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Americano$4.00
- Latte$6.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Macchiato$5.00
- Dirty Chai$8.50
- Mocha$7.00
- Caramel Macchiato$7.00
- Dirty Turmeric Latte$8.50
- Dirty Matcha$9.00
- Black Pink Latte$8.50
- Dirty Violet Latte$8.50
- Thai Tea Espresso$9.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Green Tea Latte$7.00
- Chai Tea Latte$6.50
- Pink Latte$6.50
- Tea Forte Soy Latte$6.50
- Turmeric Spice Latte$6.50
- Butterfly Pea Latte$6.50
Beverages
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Apple Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Orange Juice$7.00
- Grapefruit Juice$6.00
- Raspberry Lemonade$5.00
- Black Iced Tea$5.00
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
- San Pellegrino$4.00
- Siam Tea$7.00
- Nom Yen$6.50
Thai Sala cider flavored syrup, milk, and topped with whipped cream
- Sparkling Red$6.50
Thai Sala cider flavored syrup and soda water
- Milk$5.00
Fresh Morning
- Mimosa$11.00
- Bottomless$23.00
- Sangria$12.00
- Rise & Shine$10.00
- Spicy Michelada$11.00
Worcestershire, lime, salt, and tomato juice pickled
- Hangout Sour$10.00
Soju, grapefruits, lemon, and rim house spice
- Thaitini$11.00
- Wake Me up$10.00
- Dancing Green$10.00
- Violet$10.00
Soju, lemon, butterfly pea, and syrup
- Bloody Mary$12.00
Soju, rim spice, spicy tomato juice, and house pickled
Sparkling Wine (Bottle)
- 187 Ml Prosecco, Bivio, Italy$12.00
Fresh dry wine with a fruity and floral fragrance that has a harmonic taste
- 750 Ml Prosecco, Bivio, Italy$42.00
Fresh dry wine with a fruity and floral fragrance that has a harmonic taste
- 187 Ml Rose, Pasqua Romeo & Juliet, Italy$12.00
The rose has a coppery color and a refined bouquet. The palate is fresh and fruity with attractive scents of raspberries
Red Wine
- Glass Cabernet Sauvignon Cedar Brook Napa, California, 2017$9.00
A rich dark red color that is full-bodied with hints of blackberry, currant, and eucalyptus. On the palate, the wine is rich with fresh fruit, toasted oak and vanilla and ends with a long smooth finish
- Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon Cedar Brook Napa, California, 2017$33.00
A rich dark red color that is full-bodied with hints of blackberry, currant, and eucalyptus. On the palate, the wine is rich with fresh fruit, toasted oak and vanilla and ends with a long smooth finish
White Wine
- Glass Chardonnay Napa, California, 2021$9.00
A blend of tantalizing flavors provides the appeal for this wine. Green apple, fig, and a hint of pineapple stimulate the palate while a hint of vanilla adds complexity
- Bottle Chardonnay Napa, California, 2021$33.00
A blend of tantalizing flavors provides the appeal for this wine. Green apple, fig, and a hint of pineapple stimulate the palate while a hint of vanilla adds complexity