The Hard Shell Bellgrade
DINNER
RAW BAR
- 1/2 DZN Chesapeakes$10.95
- DZN Chesapeakes$20.95
- 1/2 DZN Ruby Salts$12.95
- DZN Ruby Salts$24.95
- 1/2 DZN Middle Neck Clams$8.95
- DZN Middle Neck Clams$14.95
- 1/2 lb Steamed Shrimp$12.95
- 1lb Steamed Shrimp$24.95
- 1 lb Snow Crab Legs$28.95
- 1/2 lb Dungeness Crab$15.50
- 1 lb Dungeness Crab$30.95
- Maine Lobster Combo$89.95
1 1/4 lobster, 12 mussels, 6 each shrimp, oysters, clams
- Snow Crab Combo$36.95
1 cluster snow crab, 6 mussels, 3 each shrimp, oysters, clams
APPETIZERS
- BBQ Rib App$12.95
- Brussels Sprouts App$10.95
cranberry, parmesan, bacon
- Calamari$12.95
sweet chili & horseradish peppercorn aioli
- Chilled Shrimp Cocktail$12.95
5 shrimp, cocktail sauce
- Crab Cocktail$18.95
- Crab Dip$12.95
old bay, parmesan, lump crab, toasted baguette
- Fried Oyster App$14.95
corn relish, house hot sauce, cilantro lime crema
- Roasted Mussels$11.95
white wine herb lemon garlic butter, bacon, toasted bread
- Scallop App$16.95
dates, lardons, sage brown butter
- Truffle Fries$8.95
horseradish aioli
- Tuna Carpaccio$12.95
SOUPS & SALADS
- CUP She Crab$6.95
- BOWL She Crab$8.95
Ready to Heat or Ready to Eat
- CUP Soup du Jour$6.95Out of stock
- Bowl Soup Du Jour$8.95Out of stock
- House Salad$7.95
carrots, tomatoes, radish, red onion, lemon herb vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$8.95
romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, white anchovies
- Arugula Salad$9.95
apple, cranberry, toasted pecans, champagne vinaigrette
- Baby Iceberg Wedge$10.95
tomatoes, smoked bacon, red onion, gorgonzola dressing
- Small House Salad$4.95
- Small Caesar$4.95
- QUART She Crab$22.00
Ready to Heat or Ready to Eat
SANDWICHES
SEAFOOD
- Blackened Mahi$24.95
coconut rice, sautéed spinach, pineapple salsa, plantain chip
- Crab Cake Entree$30.95
corn and sweet potato salad, chipotle lime aioli, quest fresco
- Fish Tacos$18.95
fried grouper, pickled red cabbage, pineapple salsa, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli
- Fried Oyster Entree$24.95
whipped potatoes, sautéed spinach, corn relish, cilantro lime crema
- Hard Shell Pasta$28.95
linguini, shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, lobster tail, tomato basil marinara
- Lobster Tail$26.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
- Lobster Tail & Crabcake$38.95
whipped potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
- Roasted Rockfish$26.95
whipped potatoes, brussels, dates, bacon, lemon butter
- Seared Salmon$24.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
- Shrimp & Scallops$30.95
orange blossom sticky rice, sautéed vegetables, soy ginger butter
- Shrimp Pasta$21.95
asparagus, cherry tomatoes, parmesan leek cream
- Twin Lobster Tails$46.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
MEATS
- 14 oz NY Strip & Crab$32.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, jumbo shrimp, herb compound butter
- 6oz Filet$28.95
whipped potatoes, asparagus, rosemary demi-glace
- Filet & Lobster Tail$49.95
- Rack of Ribs$24.95
house made molasses BBQ sauce, french fries, red cabbage slaw
- Rib & Crab Combo$26.95
1/2 rack of ribs, 1 cluster dungeness crab, french fries, red cabbage slaw
- Pan Roasted Chicken$22.95
- Hanger Steak$29.95
house-cut fries, horseradish & house steak sauce