The Harp - Patriot Place
Appetizers
a harp boston original. creamy buffalo dip with fire braised chicken, served with tortilla chips
warm & salted pretzels, dusted with everything seasoning & served with smoky cheese sauce
crispy fried shrimp drizzled with creamy chili sauce, topped with toasted sesame & scallions
lightly breaded calamari topped with fried hot cherry peppers, parsley, cilantro aioli & lemon
shredded chicken carnitas topped with mozzarella, white onion, radish & cilantro, locally made corn tortillas, side of birria broth & lime wedge
your choice of sauce
seasoned with truffle & parmesan, served with garlic aioli
your choice of sauce
Flatbreads
Sandwiches
8oz burger with lettuce, tomato, house sliced pickles, burger sauce & choice of american, cheddar, swiss, or pepper jack cheese on a toasted bun
8oz burger with peach bourbon bbq sauce, bacon, fried jalapeños, shredded lettuce, house pickles & cheddar on a toasted bun
housemade pickle brine, with shredded lettuce, house sliced pickles & truffle mayo on a brioche bun
turkey breast, bacon, arugula, tomato & lemon garlic aioli in a garlic herb tortilla
housemade pickle brine, fried to perfection, with shredded lettuce, house sliced pickles & truffle mayo on a brioche bun (grilled chicken available)
portobella mushroom cap grilled with garlic butter, smoked fig spread, herb goat cheese, arugula & red onion on parmesan sage sourdough
garlic herb shaved steak, cheddar cheese sauce, fried onion strings & truffle mayo on a torpedo roll
Soups/ Salads
bibb lettuce, hard boiled egg, fried capers, parmesan & sourdough croutons served with house caesar dressing
arugula & baby spinach, cider-poached apples, roasted butternut squash, crispy bacon, herb goat cheese, served with carlson orchards apple cider vinaigrette
mixed greens, roasted brussels sprouts, pepitas, spiced mixed nuts, pickled red onion, parmesan & sage croutons, served with maple mustard vinaigrette
secret family recipe
yuzu marinated ahi tuna with white rice, mango, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled red onion, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, shrimp chips, sesame seeds & firecracker sauce
Entrees
pan seared with maple garlic glaze, roasted asparagus, dijon micro greens, butternut squash & yukon mashed potatoes
house seasoned & fried, served with slaw, tartar sauce, lemon & fries
smoky four cheese sauce, shell pasta, buttery toasted panko crumbs
10oz skirt steak with housemade peppercorn cream sauce, broccoli rabe & truffle parmesan fries