The Hayloft at Hobbs Tavern 2415 White Mountain Highway
THE HAYLOFT
**SPECIALS**
Appetizer
- Roasted Garlic Breadsticks$8.00
our signature dough, topped with garlic & herb butter, mozzarella and parmesan, baked until crispy and cut into dippable strips, served with marinara
- Signature Wings$18.00
Fried until crispy and tossed in your choice of house sauce
- Chopped Salad$15.00
Little Leaf, diced tomato, red onion, red bell pepper, with choice of house dressing
- Chef Salad$18.00
Little Leaf, diced tomato, red onion, red bell pepper, pepperoni, ham, diced grilled chicken, with choice of house dressing
- Basket of French Fries$6.00
Our house fries, enough to share
Pizza
- Small Garlic Garden Pizza$14.00
A garlicky ricotta cheese base, mozzarella, whole roasted garlic cloves, mushrooms, bell pepper & red onion.
- Large Garlic Garden Pizza$22.00
A garlicky ricotta cheese base, mozzarella, whole roasted garlic cloves, mushrooms, bell pepper & red onion.
- Small Snowmelter Pizza$14.00
White sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, shaved blackened ribeye and Fresno chili
- Large Snowmelter Pizza$22.00
white sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, shaved blackened ribeye, Fresno chili
- Small Meat Lovers$14.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger
- Large Meat Lovers$22.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger
- Small MEGA Meat Lovers$22.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, shaved ribeye, ham, grilled chicken, crumbled sausage, extra cheese
- Large MEGA Meat Lovers$30.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, hamburger, shaved ribeye, ham, grilled chicken, crumbled sausage, extra cheese
- Small Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$14.00
white sauce, mozzarella, shaved ribeye, white onion, bell peppers, topped with cheese sauce
- Large Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$22.00
white sauce, mozzarella, shaved ribeye, white onion, bell peppers, topped with cheese sauce
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$14.00
white sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, green onion and ranch drizzle
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$22.00
white sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, green onion and ranch drizzle
- Small Pad Thai Pizza$14.00
spicy Thai peanut sauce, grilled chicken, sliced mushroom, sliced chili, green onion
- Large Pad Thai Pizza$22.00
spicy Thai peanut sauce, grilled chicken, sliced mushroom, sliced chili, green onion
- Small Pizza$8.00
with your choice of toppings
- Large Pizza$14.00
with your choice of toppings
- Gluten-Free Pizza$13.00
10" gluten-free crust, with your choice of toppings
Kids
Hayloft Desserts
- Banana Choc. Swirl Cake$10.00
Layers of marbled banana chocolate cake and fair-trade vanilla banana icing, chocolate drizzle and whipped cream
- Flourless Chocolate Torte$8.00
Simple, elegant and timeless. Perfect when you crave a knock-out chocolate punch this flourless --and gluten-free -- chocolate torte is made with a blend of four chocolates and finished with ganache topping.
- Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$9.00
lemon mascarpone cream sandwiched between layers of dense lemon vanilla cake
- White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake$9.00
decadent white chocolate cheesecake swirled with raspberry sauce, on a graham cracker crust
RETAIL BEER
4 pk & 500ml bt
- Black Sheep - Pilsner 4pk$13.00
A German-style Pilsner. Crisp, malt balanced, this pils is clean, dry, and snappy from the addition of select German noble hops.
- Cold Brook - Cold IPA 4pk$13.00
- Hi, Jack! - New England IPA 4pk$13.00
A true New England style IPA, this smooth brew is bursting with tropical and fruity flavors from Citra, Simcoe, and Mandarina Bavaria hops.
- Hobbs Lite - Lager 4pk$9.00
Light lager
- Hold My Juice Box - Hazy DIPA 4pk$17.00
"You can't put that many hops in one beer!" Oh yeah? Here, hold my juice box. We loaded this hazy DIPA with a mountain of the juiciest hops we could get our hands on to bring you on a journey to a tropical paradise. Don't forget your sunscreen, because this beer brings the heat!
- Jacked Up - DNEIPA 4pk$16.00
The big brother to our popular "Hi, Jack!" New England IPA, Jacked Up is even bigger, juicier, and hoppier with peach undertones from Mosaic, Azacca and Vic Secret hops.
- Lodge Life - Baltic Porter 4pk$16.00
A smooth and creamy dark lager with notes of milk chocolate and caramel
- Pitch-A-Tent - DIPA 4pk$16.00
Hold the haze, not the flavor. This big, balanced DIPA is crystal clear but bursting with candied citrus and tropical hop flavor and aroma.
- River Drifter - Lager 4pk$13.00
A light and crushable corn lager; brewed for a float down the river, but the perfect beer for any season.
- RT. 16 Pale Ale - 4 pk$13.00
- Salinity Now! - Blueberry 4pk$16.00
- Toucan - Mango Hefeweizen 4pk$16.00
- Wizard of Hobbs. 2pk 16oz Cans$15.00