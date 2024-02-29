The Herb Box 5th Ave
Shared Plates
- Artisan Farmhouse Cheese and Charcuterie$26.00
House fig-port jam, cornichon, fried capers, olives, seasonal fruit, honey, spicy grain mustard, artisan bread, and lavosh
- Rosemary Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sliders$22.00
Nitrate-free smoked bacon, organic spring mix, tomato, basil garlic aioli on mini brioche buns
- Brown Sugar Pulled Pork Sliders$18.00
Chipotle BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, watercress-jicama slaw, roasted red pepper aioli on mini brioche buns
- Mezze Board$17.00
Roasted red pepper hummus, tzatziki, Greek olives, grilled pita
- Pear and Gorgonzola Flatbread$19.00
Vintage white cheddar, crisp fried sage, sage pesto
- Kale, Corn and Sweet Onion Pakora$18.00
Sweet-hot serrano glaze, vegan yellow pepper aioli
- Korean Fried Cauliflower$18.00
Radish sprouts, rainbow quinoa, snap peas, toasted sesame seeds, and Korean hot pepper sauce
- Chilled Cilantro-lime Crab Dip$17.00
Lime salted plantain chips
- Crisp Brussels Sprout Chips$17.00
Sea salt and vegan yellow pepper aioli
- Cup White Bean Chicken Chili$8.00
Cilantro crema, green chiles, corn tortilla strips
- Bowl White Bean Chicken Chili$10.00
Cilantro crema, green chiles, corn tortilla strips
- Market Street Short Rib Mini Tacos$20.00
Cotija, caramelized onions, cilantro crema, micro greens, spicy roasted corn & avocado salsa with black bean-mango salsa
Salads
- Serrano-Shrimp Salad$22.00
Crispy shrimp, crisp pancetta, fried fennel, organic wild arugula, lemon-agave vinaigrette, sweet-hot serrano glaze, vegan yellow pepper aioli, avocado spread on whole grain toast
- Urban Market Steak Salad$24.00
Nitrate-free smoked bacon, blue cheese, avocado, candied pecans, romaine, red and yellow bell peppers, sweet dried corn, watercress, frisee, rainbow carrots, and red wine vinaigrette
- Market Sunflower Salad$19.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, crisp nitrate-free smoked bacon, local strawberries and blueberries, sunflower seeds, and balsamic vinaigrette
Fish
- Grapefruit and Sugar Charred Salmon$31.00
Blackberries, fennel, grilled onions, orange segments, rainbow quinoa, pistachios, radish sprouts
- Blackened Shrimp Avocado Baja Bowl$25.00
Cotija, black beans, rainbow quinoa, rosemary-poblano roasted sweet potatoes, tabasco fried shallots, jalapeño-avocado dressing
- Shrimp in Smoked Jalapeño Rioja Butter$32.00
Grilled sweet corn, scallions, baguette
Meat and Poultry
- Chimichurri Beef Tenderloin$35.00
Served with sweet potato fries and grow happy garden salad
- Short Rib Enchiladas$24.00
Ancho pasilla sauce, and manchego served with napa cabbage slaw, topped with avocado and cilantro
- Arizona Grass Fed Burger$24.00
Nitrate-free smoked bacon, creamy brie, green apple-jicama slaw on a brioche bun, served with smashed fingerlings and roasted red pepper aioli
- Rosemary Buttermilk Fried Chicken$25.00
Smoked gouda mac n' cheese with rosemary brioche breadcrumbs
- Wine Braised Boneless Short Ribs$32.00
Ancho bourbon demi, caramelized cippolini onions, tabasco fried shallots, celery root potato cake, watercress, and radish
Vegan and Vegetarian
- Vegan Nosh Board$24.00
Rainbow quinoa, blackberries, fennel, grilled onions, orange, pistachios, radish sprouts kale pakora, Korean fried cauliflower, and crisp brussels sprout chips
- Lentil Cauliflower Plate$24.00
Black lentils, crispy brussels sprout chips, pickled red grapes, rainbow quinoa, spiced roasted cauliflower, agave dijon, vegan yellow pepper aioli
- Butternut Squash & Corn Enchiladas$23.00
Cotija, tomatillo verde sauce, served with kale ensalada
Kids
- Kids PB + Honey$10.00
whole wheat bread + house sweet potato chips
- Kids Grilled Cheese$10.00
white cheddar on whole wheat bread + house sweet potato chips
- Kids Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
chicken + white cheddar + sun dried tomato tortilla
- Kids Cheese Crisp$10.00
white cheddar + whole wheat pita
- Kids Mac N Cheese$10.00
smoked gouda
Sides
- Extra Plate
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Bacon$5.00
- Side Hummus$7.00
- Side Pita$3.00
- Side Lavosh$3.00
- Side Plantain Chips$8.00
- Side Sweet Potato Chips$8.00
- Small Grow Happy Salad$12.00
- Smashed Fingerlings$12.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$12.00
- Side Grilled Chicken$7.00
- Side Blackened Chicken$7.00
- Side Crispy Chicken$7.00
- Side Grilled Shrimp$9.00
- Side Blackened Shrimp$9.00
- Side Crispy Shrimp$9.00
- Side Grilled Salmon$9.00
- Side Blackened Salmon$9.00
- Side Chargrilled Steak$12.00